Greenwood Boys Basketball Team Names New Coach

cwbradio.com
Related
cwbradio.com
Loyal School Board Discusses Employment Matters
The Loyal School Board discussed employment matters at their meeting on Wednesday. The board approved the resignations of Andrew Minczeski from his high school science teacher position, Treva Brodhagen from her Title I position, and Kathy Dillenbeck from her special education paraprofessional position. The Board hired Susan DeBauche as a...
WSAW
New food truck hits the streets of north central Wisconsin
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A new food truck is rolling out around the region. It’s called Lo Que Sea Lemonade and More and it’s been in business since July 24. The food truck’s owner and operator, Jennifer Garcia-Pfefferle said there are many reasons she started the food truck, however, one of the main reasons was to give back to the community she and her family now call home.
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home to a Crystal Clear ‘Bottomless’ Lake?
There are few things in life I love more than spending a day lounging by a lake, but when it comes to actually swimming in a lake, I prefer the water to be as clear as possible. Clear water and lakes don't always go hand in hand, but if you...
WBAY Green Bay
ASP investigates homicide in Jackson County
An area of low pressure will move into our area tonight swinging a cold front through our area. This front will bring a line of storms through the region. We’re going to end the weekend on a pretty sunny and warm note, although an uptick in humidity will occur during the day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cwbradio.com
2022 Clark County Fairest of the Fair Candidates: Malana Gurney
The Clark County Fair is right around the corner and that means it’s time to crown a new Fairest of the Fair. There are four candidates vying for the title this year. Malana Gurney, of Neillsville, is being sponsored by Steve Knoop Trucking LLC. Malana discussed where she’s going to school this fall and what she’d like to do when she graduates.
cwbradio.com
Beloit Man Sentenced for High Speed Chase in Black River Falls
A Beloit man involved in a high speed chase in Black River Falls was sentenced in Jackson County Court. According to the Black River Falls Police Department, on November 24th of last year, around 9:47pm, they observed two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed on I-94 near Black River Falls. Officers attempted to stop the vehicles, but they fled.
One person dead after motorcycle crash near Chippewa Falls
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash near Chippewa Falls on Saturday.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin man to face charges following armed ATV chase in Dickinson County
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Law enforcement in Michigan want a Wisconsin man extradited to Michigan on multiple charges following an incident in Dickinson County on July 22. In a release from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), it says a man from Wausau is accused of pointing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Area United Way's "Supplies 4 Success" Drive
Marshfield Area United Way’s annual “Supplies 4 Success” Backpack and School Supply Drive will be collecting school supplies for area children until next Monday, August 8th. Last year, the backpack and school supply drive helped 610 children from Marshfield, Auburndale, Granton, Greenwood, Loyal, Pittsville, Spencer and Stratford...
947jackfm.com
Missing Girl Reported in Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 17-year-old girl who went missing last week and is considered missing and endangered. According to a Facebook post, Morgan Torrens left home on July 26th and has not returned. She was last seen in the area of Marathon Park that same day.
WLUC
Dickinson County prosecutor charges Wisconsin man now hospitalized after ATV chase with DNR conservation officers
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - State law enforcement officers are seeking the extradition to Michigan of a Wisconsin man recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on several charges resulting from a July 22 incident in Dickinson County. According to a DNR press release, the 30-year-old Wausau man pointed a rifle...
news8000.com
Nekoosa man killed in rollover crash in Jackson County
CITY POINT, Wis. (WKBT) — A 28-year-old Nekoosa, Wis., man was killed Friday when he was ejected from the vehicle he was driving on Hwy. 54 near in the Township of City Point, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Zachary A. Ross died in the one-vehicle crash,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAU-TV 13
Rhythm Playboys celebrate 65 years
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Rhythm Playboys celebrated their 65th anniversary at the Moose Lodge, with nearly 300 people coming to dance, check out memorabilia and enjoy the band’s music. “I don’t even know how many years they’ve been coming here,” Diane Bonnin, Moose Lodge staff member, said....
WEAU-TV 13
UPDATE: Chippewa County motorcycle crash leaves one dead
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - 64-year-old Randy Stewart of Chippewa Falls has been identified as the motorcycle crash victim. The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a fatal single motorcycle crash in Chippewa County. In a press release from WSP, the crash occurred Saturday a few minutes before 5 p.m. on...
WEAU-TV 13
28-year-old man dead after single-vehicle crash in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County Friday. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, July 29 around 2:03 p.m. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were informed of a man lying in the road on Highway 54 near Panter Road in the Township of City Point.
cwbradio.com
New Wood County Chapter of "Moms for Liberty"
A Wood County chapter of the nonprofit group “Moms for Liberty” has been formed and parents are encouraged to join. A 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization, their mission is to organize, educate and empower parents to defend parental rights at all levels of government. “The group was founded nationally by...
wrcitytimes.com
Multiple agencies respond to multi-structure fire in Nekoosa
NEKOOSA – Two garages were total losses, and their adjacent homes suffered significant fire and water damage, in a weekend fire in Nekoosa. According to a press release from Chief Mike Hartje, the Nekoosa Fire Department was dispatched just after 6 p.m. on July 30 to a garage fire at 420 S. Section Street. Upon arrival, crews encountered a detached garage fully engulfed in flames and smoke, with fire quickly spreading to the home on the property, along with an adjacent house and detached garage at 412 S. Section St.
Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
947jackfm.com
Marshfield Mall Sets Closing Date
MARSHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — There’s about one month left on the clock for the current iteration of the Marshfield Mall. Mall Leasing Agent Rita Blenker says the facility will officially close by about September 1st to make way for a redeveloped shopping center at the site. The new space will feature new entrances for each tenant with the expectation of Furniture and Appliancemart, who will use their current entrance.
WEAU-TV 13
Local teen cleans gravestones
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 17-year-old Riley Gaetz said his family is interested in genealogy and likes to learn more about their family tree. So, when Riley was choosing a service project for Eagle Scouts, cleaning gravestones just seemed to fit. “So, when you’re looking at the graves, most of...
Comments / 0