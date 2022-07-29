A $35M Puck Building penthouse just hit the market, with 8,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor space

www.6sqft.com
For $3.5M, this Chelsea condo comes with a two-car garage and a huge private terrace
This two-bedroom condominium in the Chelsea Club at 44 West 19th Street has all the trimmings of a shiny new-construction Manhattan condo, plus a few perks you don’t find too often. Asking $3,500,000, the apartment gets dibs on a private two-car garage, and a 530-square-foot private outdoor space lies just outside the door.
6sqft
463 affordable units available at luxury LIC rental with sweeping city views and a waterfront park
At a time when finding an affordable apartment in New York City feels impossible, here’s an opportunity to live in a luxury Long Island City building for less. A housing lottery has launched at Gotham Point, a two-tower mixed-use development in Hunter’s Point South with 1,132 apartments, a majority of which are priced below the market rate. After welcoming its first residents to the South tower this spring, the taller North tower is now accepting applications for 463 rent-stabilized rentals at 1-15 57th Avenue, Long Island City, NY. The 58-story building is open to New Yorkers earning between 30 percent and 165 percent of the area median income (AMI), or between $16,183 and $273,075 annually.*
therealdeal.com
Chetrit gets $185M loan to renovate NYC’s formerly filthiest hotel
Joseph Chetrit has scored a loan to revamp one of Times Square’s dirtiest hotels. Chetrit’s firm, The Chetrit Group, secured a $185 million construction loan from Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies for the 570-key Hotel Carter at 250 West 43rd Street, according to a person familiar with the deal. The financing will replace a $152 million bridge loan from JPMorgan in 2018.
therealdeal.com
Developer wants 29 waterfront homes; neighbors want none
A developer’s dream of building a 29-home community near Pocantico Lake is getting some cold water from local residents. ZappiCo bought the 42-acre estate in Mount Pleasant in 2020 for $2.4 million, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. The estate once belonged to former Philip Morris CEO Joseph Cullman, whose heirs tried to sell it for $4 million.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Danny Meyer, NYC restaurant VIP, steps down from longtime position
Danny Meyer, founder and CEO of New York restaurant powerhouse Union Square Hospitality Group, has announced that he is stepping down from the position he has held since 1985. Union Square Hospitality Group has owned and operated such well-known eateries as Gramercy Tavern, Shake Shack (with four Brooklyn locations), Blue Smoke and the now-closed Union Square Café.
Manhattan brunch spot is an oasis inside the city
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Manhattan eatery highlights the season’s best ingredients to make delectable brunch dishes. Lindens in SoHo is named after a tree, so it’s connected to the earth and seasonality, the chef said. The menu features an heirloom tomato salad, a farmer’s salad, and buttermilk pancakes. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole really liked the […]
East New York Families in Limbo as Developer Plans High Rise to Replace Crumbling Housing Complex
Just six units remain occupied in one section of the Arlington Village complex. Now, those who remain worry about what the owners’ plan to develop the site will mean for them. “What exists now won’t exist.”. This story was produced as a collaboration between City Limits and...
This Eatery Is Best Pizza Place In New York State, New Report Says
A popular eatery that has been serving thin-crust pizzas for more than 90 years is the best pizzeria in New York State, according to a new ranking from 24/7 Wall St. John's of Bleecker Street, located in lower Manhattan, was ranked the best pizzeria in New York in the website's list of the best pizza places in every state, which was reportedly created based on a variety of ratings, reviews, and lists.
10 Best Gyms In NYC You Should Be Working Out In
New York City has a “work hard, play hard” culture that rightfully earned its “the city that never sleeps” mantra. Understandably, many New Yorkers like to hit the gym and get some exercise to stay stress-free and active. But with so many options for gyms in NYC, it can be tough to know which one to choose. Whether you’re into CrossFit, rock climbing, or just want an affordable space with treadmills and weight machines, you can find a place easily in NYC. Here is our guide of the best gyms in NYC to get a good workout! Blink Fitness is...
wanderwisdom.com
Video of the 'Best Pool and Spa' in New York City Is a Summer Game-Changer
A tropical spa vacation is what we're all dreaming about at the moment. But for those of us who live in urban neighborhoods, getting that experience can be tricky and expensive to find. In a new video that was shared on TikTok by @bellagerard, the creator gives us the inside...
The Real Deal: New way to pay for dental cleanings and whitening
News 12's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has the The Real Deal on a new way to pay for dental care.
riverdalepress.com
Going quick: Cheap Broadway apartments
The housing lottery is open for a pair of new seven-story apartment buildings erected by Mark Stagg over the last 18 months, flanking the north and south sides of the Henry Hudson Parkway overpass. Abutting the Fieldston historic district on the southerly side is 6327 Broadway, a 90-unit building that...
Manhattan middleman sentenced to 3 to 9 years for $1.8M Costco diamond trading scam
A jury sentenced a 43-year-old diamond trader to three to nine years in prison for a scam in which he lied about peddling diamonds to Costco, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced on Friday.
untappedcities.com
Top 10 Secrets of Gracie Mansion, the Home of NYC’s Mayor
For nearly eighty years Gracie Mansion has been known as the official residence of New York City’s mayor, but this yellow wooden house on the Upper East Side has a storied history that began long before the first mayor moved in. Built on an important Revolutionary War site, the house was constructed in 1799 as a country home for the notorious New York merchant Archibald Gracie. Ownership and purpose of the home changed many times after the Gracie’s moved out until Mayor Fiorello H. La Guardia, moved into “The People’s House” in 1942.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in August
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its August application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
NYC considers changing the time you can put your trash out to 8 p.m.
NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City is proposing significant changes to how trash is collected. The NYC Department of Sanitation is considering changing the earliest time you can set your trash out on the street to 8 p.m. That’s four hours later than the current set-out time of 4 p.m. The proposed change is […]
West Indian Day Parade kickoff gives sneak preview to full showcase
Friday night marked the official kickoff of the West Indian Day parade, full of the bands performing as well as a sneak peek at some of the outfits that will be worn.
bklyner.com
Fishy Gowanus, Flashy Pastor, Ghost Bar, Trouble at Maimonides, and more.
Last Friday I had some ice tea with Dan Goldman, the lawyer running to represent the new Congressional District 10, steps away from his campaign office in Park Slope. It was one of those ridiculously hot days, with temperatures just short of 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and we sat outside - indoors every seat was taken by someone working on their laptop.
NY1
'This is a family': Mayor Adams celebrates Sylvia's 60th anniversary
Harlem’s iconic Sylvia’s Restaurant celebrated its 60th anniversary Monday, and, in keeping with tradition, a major political player helped honor the small business that’s played host to countless politicos throughout the years. Standing on Malcolm X Boulevard, just outside the soul food joint, Mayor Eric Adams applauded...
NBC New York
Hutchinson River Walkway? Drawbridge Fail Strands NYC Drivers for Hours
Two separate incidents -- a drawbridge malfunction and a crash -- wreaked havoc on Monday's morning commute for people trying to use the Hutchinson River Parkway to get where they needed to go. A drawbridge malfunction at Bartow Avenue in the Bronx forced the highway to be closed in both...
