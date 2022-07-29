ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A $35M Puck Building penthouse just hit the market, with 8,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor space

By Michelle Cohen
 4 days ago
6sqft

463 affordable units available at luxury LIC rental with sweeping city views and a waterfront park

At a time when finding an affordable apartment in New York City feels impossible, here’s an opportunity to live in a luxury Long Island City building for less. A housing lottery has launched at Gotham Point, a two-tower mixed-use development in Hunter’s Point South with 1,132 apartments, a majority of which are priced below the market rate. After welcoming its first residents to the South tower this spring, the taller North tower is now accepting applications for 463 rent-stabilized rentals at 1-15 57th Avenue, Long Island City, NY. The 58-story building is open to New Yorkers earning between 30 percent and 165 percent of the area median income (AMI), or between $16,183 and $273,075 annually.*
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Chetrit gets $185M loan to renovate NYC’s formerly filthiest hotel

Joseph Chetrit has scored a loan to revamp one of Times Square’s dirtiest hotels. Chetrit’s firm, The Chetrit Group, secured a $185 million construction loan from Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies for the 570-key Hotel Carter at 250 West 43rd Street, according to a person familiar with the deal. The financing will replace a $152 million bridge loan from JPMorgan in 2018.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Developer wants 29 waterfront homes; neighbors want none

A developer’s dream of building a 29-home community near Pocantico Lake is getting some cold water from local residents. ZappiCo bought the 42-acre estate in Mount Pleasant in 2020 for $2.4 million, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. The estate once belonged to former Philip Morris CEO Joseph Cullman, whose heirs tried to sell it for $4 million.
MOUNT PLEASANT, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Danny Meyer, NYC restaurant VIP, steps down from longtime position

Danny Meyer, founder and CEO of New York restaurant powerhouse Union Square Hospitality Group, has announced that he is stepping down from the position he has held since 1985. Union Square Hospitality Group has owned and operated such well-known eateries as Gramercy Tavern, Shake Shack (with four Brooklyn locations), Blue Smoke and the now-closed Union Square Café.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Manhattan brunch spot is an oasis inside the city

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Manhattan eatery highlights the season’s best ingredients to make delectable brunch dishes. Lindens in SoHo is named after a tree, so it’s connected to the earth and seasonality, the chef said. The menu features an heirloom tomato salad, a farmer’s salad, and buttermilk pancakes. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole really liked the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Voice

This Eatery Is Best Pizza Place In New York State, New Report Says

A popular eatery that has been serving thin-crust pizzas for more than 90 years is the best pizzeria in New York State, according to a new ranking from 24/7 Wall St. John's of Bleecker Street, located in lower Manhattan, was ranked the best pizzeria in New York in the website's list of the best pizza places in every state, which was reportedly created based on a variety of ratings, reviews, and lists.
MANHATTAN, NY
Secret NYC

10 Best Gyms In NYC You Should Be Working Out In

New York City has a “work hard, play hard” culture that rightfully earned its “the city that never sleeps” mantra. Understandably, many New Yorkers like to hit the gym and get some exercise to stay stress-free and active. But with so many options for gyms in NYC, it can be tough to know which one to choose. Whether you’re into CrossFit, rock climbing, or just want an affordable space with treadmills and weight machines, you can find a place easily in NYC. Here is our guide of the best gyms in NYC to get a good workout! Blink Fitness is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

Going quick: Cheap Broadway apartments

The housing lottery is open for a pair of new seven-story apartment buildings erected by Mark Stagg over the last 18 months, flanking the north and south sides of the Henry Hudson Parkway overpass. Abutting the Fieldston historic district on the southerly side is 6327 Broadway, a 90-unit building that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

Top 10 Secrets of Gracie Mansion, the Home of NYC’s Mayor

For nearly eighty years Gracie Mansion has been known as the official residence of New York City’s mayor, but this yellow wooden house on the Upper East Side has a storied history that began long before the first mayor moved in. Built on an important Revolutionary War site, the house was constructed in 1799 as a country home for the notorious New York merchant Archibald Gracie. Ownership and purpose of the home changed many times after the Gracie’s moved out until Mayor Fiorello H. La Guardia, moved into “The People’s House” in 1942.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bklyner.com

Fishy Gowanus, Flashy Pastor, Ghost Bar, Trouble at Maimonides, and more.

Last Friday I had some ice tea with Dan Goldman, the lawyer running to represent the new Congressional District 10, steps away from his campaign office in Park Slope. It was one of those ridiculously hot days, with temperatures just short of 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and we sat outside - indoors every seat was taken by someone working on their laptop.
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

'This is a family': Mayor Adams celebrates Sylvia's 60th anniversary

Harlem’s iconic Sylvia’s Restaurant celebrated its 60th anniversary Monday, and, in keeping with tradition, a major political player helped honor the small business that’s played host to countless politicos throughout the years. Standing on Malcolm X Boulevard, just outside the soul food joint, Mayor Eric Adams applauded...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Hutchinson River Walkway? Drawbridge Fail Strands NYC Drivers for Hours

Two separate incidents -- a drawbridge malfunction and a crash -- wreaked havoc on Monday's morning commute for people trying to use the Hutchinson River Parkway to get where they needed to go. A drawbridge malfunction at Bartow Avenue in the Bronx forced the highway to be closed in both...
BRONX, NY

