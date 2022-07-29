jobs.buckrail.com
Police department to auction off unclaimed bikes
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Police Department (JPD) will auction bicycles for anyone in the community on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Town of Jackson Shop located at 450 West Snow King Avenue. All of the bikes in the auction are found and unclaimed...
Town asks community to participate in “Equity & Inclusion” survey
JACKSON, Wyo. — Community members are being encouraged to participate in a survey from the Town of Jackson that aims to identify strengths and challenges related to equity and inclusion within the town. The survey takes less than five minutes to complete. Every question is voluntary and answers will...
Aug. 1 Council and County Commission meeting preview
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Town Council and Teton County Board of County Commissioners have a Joint information meeting and individual board meetings scheduled for Monday, Aug. 1. The County Commissioners will meet for a voucher meeting at 9 a.m. on Aug. 1. The Commission will discuss a number...
Two questions for local candidates: Town Council
JACKSON, Wyo. — Ahead of the primary elections in Wyoming on Aug. 16, Buckrail asked the candidates running for Town Council and County Commission these same two questions:. What prompted you to run for office this election cycle?. The Town Council is a non-partisan office. Regardless of party affiliation,...
Anticipate E. Pearl Street closure through September
JACKSON, Wyo. — Both eastbound and westbound lanes on Pearl Avenue and Jean Street will be closed until October as the crews work to build a new sidewalk between Pearl and Willow Street. The construction project on Pearl Avenue between Willow Street and Gros Ventre Street to improve multimodal...
Two questions for local candidates: Board of County Commission
JACKSON, Wyo. — The primary election is right around the corner on Aug. 16. In an effort to provide more information about candidates to voters, Buckrail asked the Teton County Board of County Commission candidates and the Jackson Town Council candidates the same two questions:. What is your biggest...
Clean Beauty, Skincare + Makeup Sales Position
Beauty Mark is a luxury clean beauty boutique located in downtown Jackson Hole. We create signature experiences + education for our clients to help them find the best skincare + makeup products to fit their needs. Enthusiasm for the beauty + wellness industry, sales experience and thrive on giving exceptional customer service are musts for this position. Part-time and full-time positions available. Competitive compensation based on experience.
Third fatal car accident on Idaho HWY 33 this month
TETON VALLEY, Idaho — Just after noon on July 28, a Chevrolet Malibu traveling westbound on Highway 33 collided with a Mazda Sedan traveling southbound on Highway 32 when the sedan failed to yield and entered the roadway, according to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office. The collision caused...
Jackson Hole Weather Aug 2-8, 2022
JACKSON, Wyo. — A significant change to the weather pattern will occur on Monday night and Tuesday after several weeks with little rainfall. A significant surge of monsoonal moisture will arrive on Tuesday with widespread wetting rains expected along with the potential for locally heavy rainfall and excessive runoff in steep/rocky terrain. A similar monsoonal moisture surge is also possible on Friday.
Store Manager
Style is never in short supply at our more than 1,000 TJ Maxx stores. They all have different products, but the same commitment to the thrill of the find. From designers straight off the runway to statement jewelry, we offer exciting surprises that make the everyday a little more fun. Same with working here. Our environment is ever-changing, yet always encouraging. Each shift is a new opportunity to Discover Different.
Secure your spot in the 2022 Rendezvous Mountain Hillclimb
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — The most demanding hill climb running event in the west will return to its iconic finish at the summit of the Arial Tram on Aug. 6. The 2022 Rendezvous Mountain Hillclimb challenges racers with 4,139 feet of vertical gain in the 6.1-mile course from the base to the summit of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR).
Music on Main: Molly Tuttle with openers The Balsamroots
VICTOR, IDAHO — This week at Music on Main don’t miss Molly Tuttle with openers The Balsamroots. Presented by the Teton Valley Foundation, music starts at 6 p.m. on Aug. 4 at Victor City Park. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway—her brand new band of bluegrass virtuosos featuring mandolinist...
