Style is never in short supply at our more than 1,000 TJ Maxx stores. They all have different products, but the same commitment to the thrill of the find. From designers straight off the runway to statement jewelry, we offer exciting surprises that make the everyday a little more fun. Same with working here. Our environment is ever-changing, yet always encouraging. Each shift is a new opportunity to Discover Different.

JACKSON, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO