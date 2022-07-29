Massachusetts United States Postal Service employee indicted on theft of money orders, mail fraud, fraudulently obtaining unemployment

fallriverreporter.com
James Spicer
4d ago
hey you stole less than $100,000 you never hear about this unless of course he took a gun went in somewhere and started shooting people up
Rhode Island man sentenced to prison after having girlfriend deliver drugs for him
PROVIDENCE – A Woonsocket man who led a crack cocaine distribution operation, and who attempted to disguise his involvement by having others deliver drugs that he had arranged to sell, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to court...
Pair of New Hampshire residents indicted in multi-million dollar money laundering ring
WINDHAM, N.H. — Two Windham residents are facing a number of charges for their alleged involvement in a multi-million dollar money laundering ring. The Department of Justice says Windham residents Shi Rong Zhang, 48, and Qiu Fang Zheng, 59, were part of a large scale operation that laundered tens of millions of dollars worth of drug trafficking proceeds at family-owned restaurant China Gourmet in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood.
8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune
BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
Massachusetts man sentenced to 5 years in prison for manufacturing ghost guns
Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Massachusetts man was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve five years at the Adult Correctional Institutions after pleading to manufacturing multiple ghost guns at an apartment in Providence in 2021. 24-year-old Jerardy Cruz of Roxbury, MA, entered a plea of...
Financial Manager Pleads Guilty in a Federal Court in Louisiana to Embezzling Over $200,000 From Client
Financial Manager Pleads Guilty in a Federal Court in Louisiana to Embezzling Over $200,000 From Client. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Katie Laroche, age 54, a resident of Dallas, Texas, pleaded guilty as charged in a federal court in Louisiana on July 27, 2022, to a one-count bill of information charging her with wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1343 in connection with embezzling more than $200,000.
29-year-old man residing in Massachusetts set to be deported for fourth time following prison sentence
BOSTON – A Salvadoran man residing in Massachusetts was sentenced earlier this month in federal court in Boston for illegally reentering the United States after deportation. Inmar Samuel Aguiluz-Palacios, 29, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge William G. Young to 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Aguiluz-Palacios will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence. In March 2022, Aguiluz-Palacios pleaded guilty to one count of illegal reentry.
Police warn after scams concerning posts involving fake abductions, missing or wanted people surface on social media across Massachusetts
Police are warning the public after scam posts have been circulating that are meant to play on people’s emotions to gain traffic, only to change the content. According to Franklin, MA Police, a Facebook post on a Franklin Yard Sale group was brought to their attention alleging a potential child abduction Sunday. The Facebook post states the child ran away from the attempted abduction and the incident was reported to the police. This post had over 75 shares.
Connecticut man accused of driving Corvette 161 mph on NH highway
A Connecticut man is facing multiple charges after police said he was driving more than 160 miles per hour on Interstate 93. New Hampshire State Police said Alejandro Zapata-Rebello was driving an orange Corvette on Sunday morning when they clocked him at 161 miles per hour in Ashland. The speed...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
8 people indicted by federal grand jury for alleged involvement in money laundering ring, DA says
Eight people were indicted by a grand jury in Boston today for allegedly money laundering and transmitting tens of millions of dollars worth of drug trafficking proceeds, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts said. Furthermore, the U.S. Attorney claims that the eight individuals have used or stolen fraudulent gift cards to buy and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
Police: Mass. couple arrested in NH after armed robbery leads to hostage situation
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A Massachusetts couple wanted in connection with an armed robbery broke into a home in New Hampshire and held the residents inside hostage, prompting a police standoff early Monday morning, authorities said. Jose Robles, 39, of Taunton, is facing charges of armed robbery, criminal threatening with...
Nazis try to get on the ballot in Massachusetts - but may not have collected enough signatures
Dianna Ploss used to just be another screamy Trump crank, but now she's running for governor - as an independent - with a platform that calls for a crusade against Jews in Massachusetts. Today's the deadline to file enough signatures statewide to get a place on the November ballot; Ploss...
Former Brimfield Animal Control Officer Krystine O’Connor indicted after officials say she stole $750K from Southbridge welding business
A Worcester County Grand Jury handed up indictments against a former Brimfield Animal Control Officer on four charges after officials said she stole nearly $750,000 from a Southbridge welding business and used it to buy dirt bikes, a pickup truck and to pay off taxes on her horse farm, according to court documents.
Westport Police looking for suspect in restaurant break-in
Westport Detectives are looking for the public’s help in identifying a breaking and entering suspect at a local restaurant. According to Westport Police, the male in the above surveillance photos is a suspect in a breaking and entering at the Back Eddy Restaurant. If you know this man, you...
25 Investigates: Quarry testing requirement stalls on Beacon Hill as local homes continue to crumble
A provision that would requires Massachusetts quarries to test for pyrrhotite was not included the state budget which was finalized over the weekend at the Statehouse, but is still under consideration. As 25 Investigates reported last November, pyrrhotite is a naturally occurring mineral. It is considered a contaminant in concrete...
West Virginia man admits to COVID-19 loan fraud scheme
A West Virginia man has admitted accepting more than $41,000 in loans under a federal COVID-19 assistance program for a business that did not exist. Malik Breckenridge of Charleston pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud in federal court. Breckenridge obtained two paycheck protection loans that were guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the CARES […]
Southeastern Massachusetts man indicted in murder-for-hire plot
SAN FRANCISCO – Allen Gessen was arrested in Boston after a San Francisco federal grand jury indicted him for murder for hire, announced United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan. The indictment, filed July 26, 2022, against Gessen, 47,...
Man indicted in murder-for-hire scheme by SF grand jury arrested in Boston
SAN FRANCISCO -- A Massachusetts man indicted by a San Francisco federal grand jury in a murder-for-hire scheme has been arrested in Boston, United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds announced Friday.Allen Gessen, 27, has been charged with one count of murder for hire and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.Prosecutors said Gessen was involved in a scheme targeting a person, identified only as "P.C." in the indictment, for a payment of $50,000 and paid a gold coin downpayment. The indictment, which was filed on Tuesday, charges Gessen engaged in the scheme between June 2 and Tuesday. Gessen made his initial court appearance on Thursday.
Several lottery tickets with 6-figure prizes sold at stores in Massachusetts on Monday
BOSTON — Several lottery tickets with six-figure prizes were sold in Massachusetts on Monday. One winning ticket fetched a prize of $650,000, while six other tickets were winners of $100,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winners were as follows:. Double Your Money -- $650,000 -- Turnpike Food...
Police arrest man on multiple charges after gun stolen out of Dartmouth used in shooting
A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after a shooting where the gun used was stolen from an area town. According to Boston Police, just after 2:00 a.m., on Monday, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), responded to a Shot Spotter Activation which resulted in the firearm arrest of a Massachusetts man in the area of Columbia Road and Cushing Avenue.
