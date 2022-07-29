Miami Children’s Museum awarded $100,000 grant

www.local10.com
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $1 Billion To Tackle “Immediate” and “Urgent” Climate Crisis During Florida VisitToby HazlewoodFlorida State
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Swim Week in Miami: 12 swimwear from PrettyLittleThing to finish "hot girl summer"Carla St. LouisMiami, FL
Satire: It seems God is a Miami Marlins fan.Matthew WoodruffMiami, FL
5 Day Itinerary in Miami BeachJoJo's Cup of MochaMiami Beach, FL
126 years ago, the City of Miami was incorporated on the second floor of a billiard hall with 368 people present
On this evening, 126 years ago, the City of Miami was incorporated on the second floor of a billiard hall with 368 people present…Middle-Contest1226. The name of the building was “The Lobby” (second from R) and this photo is from that same year (1896) looking North on today’s S Miami Avenue, just north of the Miami River. (u/Middle-Contest1226)
WSVN-TV
2 daughters of American Airlines employee at MIA, 1st-generation college students, receive scholarships
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida sisters are celebrating a prestigious honor after they received scholarships from American Airlines. Jazlyn and Jailene Jimenez are soaring to new heights after a lifetime of having each other’s back. The students at the University of Central Florida are receiving a piece of more than $1.2 million in scholarship money from the American Airlines Education Foundation.
Click10.com
Bam Adebayo pays special visit to patients at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital
MIAMI – Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo paid a visit to friend he made earlier this year at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. Adebayo first met Michael, 21, over a special FaceTime chat several months ago. Michael suffers from a very rare and aggressive form of leukemia that affects his...
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Alex Serrano and Gina Vinueza
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – What a difference a week makes. That’s how long it took for the Miami-Dade School Board to reverse its decision to remove a textbook about sex health education based on a number of objections from parents. After those initial objections, another petition by public...
Miami's Black community outraged over city's plan to relocate homeless population
MIAMI - A pilot program aimed at tackling the area's homeless problem was recently approved by Miami city Commissioners. But many in the Black community say the options on the table are only targeting their community. "What the current leadership in the city of Miami is doing is targeting communities of color, more so the Black community," said Harold Ford with the local chapter of the NAACP The pilot program would involve putting the homeless in tiny homes, creating what's being called a Transitional Zone. It's where the homes will be constructed that is causing the issue. "I'm...
NBC Miami
Miami Passes Plan to Move Homeless Population to Virginia Key
The city of Miami passed a plan to move its homeless population to a camp that will be built in Virginia Key Beach North Point Park. The area is currently an open field in the park. The location of the camp is ironically located right across the water from the most exclusive place to live, Fisher Island.
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: July 31, 2022
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney are joined by executive director of County Citizens Defending Freedom Alex Serrano, Parents for Children Miami member Gina Vinueza, Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott and Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez.
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida Podcast: July 31, 2022
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney are joined by executive director of County Citizens Defending Freedom Alex Serrano, Parents for Children Miami member Gina Vinueza, Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott and Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez. The full episode can be seen at the top of this page.
citynmb.com
Back to School Health Fair and School Supplies Giveaway
The City of North Miami Beach and the Commission on the Status of Women Liaison Commissioner Fortuna Smukler will present a Back to School Health Fair & School Supplies Giveaway! Join us for this family friendly event on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022 at the Allen Park DeLeonardis Youth Center (located at 1770 NE 162nd Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33162). This event is part of National Night Out, a nationwide event designed to build strong community partnerships that promote safe neighborhoods.
WSVN-TV
Local organizations donate backpacks, school supplies to students for upcoming school year
(WSVN) - Local organizations prepared children with back-to-school essentials. Las Olas Chabad Jewish Canter gave away free backpacks and school supplies in Fort Lauderdale, Sunday. Foundations in the area partnered up with the Jewish organization and organized a drive-thru for students. They welcomed children and teenagers from elementary, middle and...
Click10.com
Miami commissioner responds to criticism over proposed Virginia Key homeless community
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – A controversial proposal to create pop-up communities for the homeless across Miami, including on Virginia Key, was approved by commissioners last week. The matter is now heading to the people. Commissioner Joe Carollo responded to critics of a City of Miami plan build between 50...
Eater
The Best New Restaurants to Try During Miami Spice 2022
August is here and despite the record-breaking heat and humidity, locals know to celebrate. After all, it marks the start of Miami Spice, the restaurant promotion organized by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) that runs from August 1 through September. With 169 restaurants already signed up (and...
Four teenagers shot at Miami apartment complex
Four teenagers were shot at a Miami apartment complex on Friday evening.
Click10.com
Inspection shows things not so smooth at South Florida Smoothie King
An inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was at the Smoothie King on West Flagler Street last week and found serious roach, fly and sanitation issues. Unlike the restaurants, where the establishment is ordered shut, the FDACS places a “stop use” order on equipment and sections...
Click10.com
Homeless moving to Virginia Key? Plan is controversial to say the least
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. – A pilot program aimed at building a community on Virginia Key for the city of Miami’s homeless population is causing a stir. City commissioner Alex de la Portilla who first voted against the City of Miami Human Services Department Transformation and Transition Zone report flipped his vote at the last minute and helped it to pass.
When the Mountain Came to Miramar
The first tremor that set the timbers of the house to creaking brought Garry Connell out of his bunk and into the middle of the floor. Then the floor heaved and 'dobe walls swayed while the man fought to keep his footing and pull himself through the doorway to the safety of the dark night. The earthquake that came with the spring of 1932 was on.
luxury-houses.net
Just Listed! $55,000,000 Magnificent Mansion in Miami with The Most Breathtaking Wide Open Biscayne Bay Views
The Mansion in Miami, a magnificent open Bayfront Masterpiece on Miami’s most secluded true gated community was built with the highest level of luxury is now available for sale. This home located at 4505 Sabal Palm Rd, Miami, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ana Teresa Rodriguez (Phone: 786-723-6041) at Coldwell Banker Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Miami.
