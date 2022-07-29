ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd and Chelsea blow as full-back Sergino Dest insists he wants to stay at new-look Barcelona after transfer splurge

By Joe Adams
 4 days ago
SERGINO DEST has reportedly confirmed his desire to stay at Barcelona this summer amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.

Both Premier League clubs were after the services of the 21-year-old right-back, but look set to miss out.

Sergino Dest is thought to want to stay at Barcelona, despite interest from Man Utd and Chelsea Credit: EPA

Barcelona were initially open to selling the defender for a proposed £17million following the arrival of several players including Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde in a new-look Barca side.

However, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Dest is expected to fight for his place in Spain.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag coached the American during his first season as manager of Ajax.

The Dutchman would have been hopeful he could lure Dest to Old Trafford after a tough start to life at Barcelona.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was inconsistent in a United shirt last season, whilst Diogo Dalot struggled to get a run of games in a leaky defence which conceded 57 Premier League goals.

According to El Nacional, Ten Hag does not trust either full-back on the right-hand flank.

However, Dalot has shown some promising form in pre-season, playing in all four friendlies.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are having defensive troubles of their own.

The London side have had a bitter relationship with Barcelona all Summer after the Spanish giants pipped them to a number of signings whilst taking Andreas Christensen off them.

The ongoing saga involving Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso's potential moves to the Nou Camp have only added to the tension and, moreover, Chelsea's worry.

The signing of Dest would have been the perfect reply and answer to their defensive quandary. But Thomas Tuchel will have to look elsewhere.

