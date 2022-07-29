DeepMind research cracks structure of almost every known protein

arstechnica.com
Goodbye blackouts! China’s power grid can now be reset in three seconds thanks to AI
The new AI-powered grid can fix a blackout in three seconds as opposed to 10 hours. There are plans to make the system operational throughout China. The system, like all AIs, learns as it goes along. Is it possible to eliminate blackouts and all power-related issues in seconds? Apparently, yes....
Study unravels secrets of ‘mysterious’ form of diabetes that affects millions
Scientists have found that a mysterious form of diabetes, known as malnutrition-related diabetes, affects tens of millions of people in Asian and sub-Saharan African countries. The advance could lead to new treatments for those affected.The disease, known as “low BMI diabetes (LD),” mainly affects thin and impoverished adolescents, and young adults who rarely live more than a year after diagnosis, according to the study published recently in the journal Diabetes Care.While the victims are young and thin, suggesting they may have type 1 diabetes (T1D), researchers, including those from Christian Medical College in Vellore, India, say insulin injections usually...
Ars Technica
Post-quantum encryption contender is taken out by single-core PC and 1 hour
In the US government's ongoing campaign to protect data in the age of quantum computers, a new and powerful attack that used a single traditional computer to completely break a fourth-round candidate highlights the risks involved in standardizing the next generation of encryption algorithms. Further Reading. Last month, the US...
psychologytoday.com
"Don't Confuse Me With the Facts"
People often reject scientific consensus if it conflicts with their worldview. The staunchest opponents of scientific consensus on a controversial issue are most confident in their understanding of it. These same people also tend to have the poorest understanding of the actual facts related to the issue. Overconfidence in their...
RELATED PEOPLE
Scientists are considering a crazy plan to dim the sun and slow climate change
A few years ago, scientists proposed a ludicrous idea to help cut down on global temperature changes. The idea was to take planes and spew reflective particles into the Earth’s atmosphere yearly. These particles would then reflect solar light, effectively dimming the Sun. Some think it could help cut down on climate change a lot. But others aren’t quite as convinced.
nationalinterest.org
WarTech: The Air Force Program Set to Make Technological Breakthroughs
The idea is to bridge any potential divides between innovators developing new technology and warfighters who know what tools work best in actual combat environments. Stealth fighter pilots equipped with precision missiles, bomber crews relying on advanced sensors to elude enemy air defenses, and cargo plane personnel operating in hostile airspace to deliver supplies and ammo will all be asked to contribute to future weapons development.
A breakthrough technology shoots laser beams at trees from ISS
The GEDI system aboard the ISS shoots laser beams down at Earth to fight deforestation. It helps to provide valuable information on the world's forests. Space technology is critical to the fight against climate change. The Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) of the United Nations is building new digital tools...
