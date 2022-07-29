Razer’s latest wireless mechanical keyboard has a low profile and a high price

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Today we're checking out the LG C2 OLED TV to see how good it is as a PC gaming monitor, a sequel of sorts to our investigation of the LG C1 last year. Since that review was published, a lot has changed in the monitor market, we now have an OLED that's actually designed for gaming in the Alienware AW3423DW, the prices of mini-LED true HDR LCDs are also coming down, so it'll be interesting to see whether going the TV route is still viable for today's PC gaming setups.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO