Razer’s latest wireless mechanical keyboard has a low profile and a high price

arstechnica.com
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo V17 G2 reviewed: The 17-inch laptop is affordable when going without the MX350
With the V17 G2, Lenovo offers a light, 2.16 kg (~4.8 lb), 17-inch laptop for office use. Thanks to Nvidia's MX350 it is also suitable for simple gaming. However, how powerful is the GeForce graphics compared to the integrated Intel GPU to make the GPU upgrade for 300 Euros (~$307) worthwhile?
This gaming headset deal gets you the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 for its lowest price ever
Amazon's gaming headset deals bring both versions of the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 wireless headset down to record low prices.
The best touch screen monitors in 2022: control your PC using your monitor
Tap, swipe and pinch-to-zoom to your heart's content, with the best touchscreen monitors on sale today
notebookcheck.net
Dell Inspiron 15 5515 proves to be a solid office notebook but leaves the potential of the AMD Ryzen 7 untapped
AMD Laptop Windows Review Snippet Ryzen (Zen) The Dell Inspiron 15 5515 is an affordable office notebook starting at under US$ 1,000. In the H8P8F configuration, the device is equipped with a 4.3 GHz fast AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, 8 GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB SSD. Dell does without a dedicated graphics solution and instead uses the iGPU AMD Radeon RX Vega 8.
Digital Trends
Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti could rival the RTX 3090 Ti — at less than half the price
The rumored specifications of Nvidia’s upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti just leaked, and it looks like it’ll be one beast of a graphics card. If the specs turn out to be true, the RTX 4070 Ti might be powerful enough to match the current-gen flagship RTX 3090 Ti, but it’s also expected to cost a lot less than the $1,999 GPU.
makeuseof.com
Razer Kishi V2: Better Than the Original in Every Way
Taking tips from other game controller designs and learning from the flaws of the original Razer Kishi, the Kishi V2 aims to elevate cloud gaming in the palm of your hands. And, while it does this well in many areas, there are still some negative aspects that need working on, especially when you consider the $99 price tag.
knowtechie.com
Logitech announces new handheld console built for cloud gaming
Logitech, and more specifically its gaming brand Logitech G, has teamed up with mobile gaming giant Tencent to develop a new handheld cloud gaming device. The handheld is being built specifically for cloud gaming to give gamers a dedicated device for their mobile gaming needs. The company announced its plans...
TechRadar
The MacBook Air M1 just dropped to its lowest price this year
With the back to school sales now upon us, we've just spotted the lowest price for the MacBook Air M1 in 2022. And it's the cheapest Apple's premium laptop has been since Black Friday last year. Yep, the MacBook Air M1 is now $849 (was $999) at Best Buy (opens...
TechRadar
Acer Predator Helios 300 (2022) review
The Acer Predator Helios 300 (2022) is exactly the kind of outstanding performance that anyone could hope for in a gaming laptop, with phenomenal frame rates and multitasking capabilities, matched to a gorgeous QHD display at 240Hz. All that power comes at the expense of an almost nonexistent battery life, however, and the best configurations get expensive fast.
notebookcheck.net
Leaked Intel Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K gaming benchmarks put a damper on the Raptor Lake hype train
Extreme Player, a prolific Bilibili leaker, has made life difficult for Intel in the past few weeks by leaking the first batch of 13th-generation Raptor Lake processors in their entirety. Productivity benchmarks of the Intel Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K promised hefty gains in single and multi-threaded performance thanks to the new Raptor Cove P cores and the addition of four more Gracemont E cores. Gaming workloads, on the other hand, tone down the Raptor Lake hype a little.
How to use Lenovo Duet Chromebook 3 with a monitor
The Chromebook Duet 3 is a fantastic device on its own, but did you know you can expand its functionality even further? With the help of an external monitor, your Duet 3 can transform into a proper desktop when you need it.
LG C2 42 Review: The OLED PC Gaming Monitor Test
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Today we're checking out the LG C2 OLED TV to see how good it is as a PC gaming monitor, a sequel of sorts to our investigation of the LG C1 last year. Since that review was published, a lot has changed in the monitor market, we now have an OLED that's actually designed for gaming in the Alienware AW3423DW, the prices of mini-LED true HDR LCDs are also coming down, so it'll be interesting to see whether going the TV route is still viable for today's PC gaming setups.
Ars Technica
Analogue Pocket’s 1.1 update already paying dividends: jailbreak, Neo Geo core
A major update to the portable, retro-minded Analogue Pocket gaming system landed on Friday, and its new "OpenFPGA" features are the highlight. Thanks to last week's "1.1" patch, anyone in the open source development community can build hardware-emulation "cores" to make Pocket mimic nearly any gaming and computer system up until the early '90s, if not newer than that.
Digital Trends
Here’s the Intel Arc liquid cooler that no one ever asked for
This is one piece of hardware most of us would never have expected to see — a liquid cooler for the Intel Arc Alchemist. More precisely, the water block was made for the one and only custom version of the graphics card that’s currently available, the Gunnir Arc A380 Photon OC.
Best mouse pads for gaming in 2022
The best mouse pads offer pinpoint control and awesome aesthetics, no matter what surface you prefer. The best gaming mouse pad probably isn't what you'd consider a PC gaming essential. It's not in the same league as the best gaming mouse (opens in new tab), keyboard (opens in new tab), or headset (opens in new tab) at any rate. However, if you want a smooth surface for your gaming rodent, then a quality mouse pad can make all the difference. It can also make your setup look a bit more classy at the same time.
technewstoday.com
MSI Versus ASUS Motherboard – Which is Better for You?
MSI and ASUS are two of the biggest names in motherboards, and each offers multiple models designed to suit the needs of different users. However, only one provides the best possible motherboard for you. Consider things like build quality, available features, price, and support before you decide which motherboard will...
makeuseof.com
Gaming PC, Laptop, or Console: Which Should You Get?
In an ideal world, every gamer would own one of each of their preferred platforms. However, this is awfully expensive, and most people can't afford it. So, if you're planning to get a gaming device, these are your three main options and the pros and cons of each. 1. Desktop...
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best Laptops for Architects
If you're an architect or architecture student, you probably already know that your laptop must outperform a standard laptop considerably. Regular laptops just can't run computer-aided design and modeling software seamlessly. You need a high-quality CPU and graphics card to run all those apps and processes simultaneously. Storage is also...
Razer apologizes for packaging typo that nobody noticed until the apology
It might take a second to see what went wrong on Razer's latest keyboard packaging, but it's there. The box for the Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro and tenkeyless model boasts about its ergonomics, laser-etched keycaps, long battery life, and, "high-peformance wireless" connectivity. That's "peformance," not "performance." Oops. The company admitted...
