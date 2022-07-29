Genetically engineered rice needs less fertilizer, makes more food

"THE CARBON DIOXIDE CAPTURING AND ELECTRICAL ENERGY GENERATING SYSTEM INVENTION" Solomon Alema Asfhsa is an independent inventor passionate about scientific principles, new ideas, and novel technologies. With five unique patents under his name, now, Solomon Alema Asfhsa has a bigger fish to fry, and to restore the environmental problems humans caused throughout the planet. Intending to kill two birds with one stone, Solomon Alema Asfhsa invested years in documenting, researching, prototyping, and troubleshooting a state-of-the-art technology Dioxide Capturing & Electrical Energy Generating System. The owner and inventor of the sophisticated technology envision creating a win-win situation for all with the best thing since sliced bread.

AMERICAS ・ 5 DAYS AGO