Tommy Edman sitting for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Edman is being replaced at second base by Nolan Gorman versus Nationals starter Josiah Gray. In 430 plate appearances this season, Edman has a .254 batting average with a .686...
Orioles' Yennier Cano: Dealt to Baltimore
The Oriolesn="Baltimore Orioles" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_TEAM" data-league-abbreviation="MLB" data-team-abbreviation="BAL">Orioles acquired Cano, right-hander Juan Nunez and left-handers Cade Povich and Juan Rojas from the Twins on Tuesday in exchange for right-hander Jorge Lopez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Povich is the top prize in the deal for the Orioles, while Cano is the most...
Darick Hall not in Phillies' Sunday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Darick Hall is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hall is being replaced at designated hitter by Kyle Schwarber versus Pirates starter JT Brubaker. In 90 plate appearances this season, Hall has a .244 batting average with a .789 OPS, 5 home runs,...
Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner: Removed from scheduled start
Bumgarner is no longer listed as the scheduled starter for Wednesday against Cleveland, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. The Diamondbacks now list "TBA" for Wednesday's start, but there is no injury to Bumgarner. Arizona added Triple-A Reno pitcher Tommy Henry to its taxi squad, and Gilbert speculates he could get Wednesday's start. Henry, a left-hander like Bumgarner, has had few clunkers along the way in 2022 but overall has pitched well for Reno, posting a 3.83 ERA over 20 starts in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.
Pirates fall for banana in the tailpipe as Knebel, Phillies steal win in Steel City
PITTSBURGH -- Corey Knebel had tried the pickoff move before in his career, but it had never worked. "I think it might have worked once, but nobody was there to cover," Knebel said late Saturday night in the Phillies' clubhouse at PNC Park. This time it worked. All the way....
Rockies' Garrett Hampson: In line for more opportunity
Hampson went 0-for-3 Monday against the Padres. Hampson started in center field and hit ninth after Kris Bryant (foot) was scratched from the lineup. Bryant has since been placed on the injured list, which should open opportunity in the outfield for Hampson to earn more consistent playing time. Hampson's primary appeal comes from his speed, as he has six steals across 54 games this season.
Tigers' Akil Baddoo: Remains out of lineup
Baddoo is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays. Baddoo started Friday's game but will now be on the bench for a second consecutive contest, with the Tigers using Robbie Grossman, Riley Greene and Victor Reyes in the outfield from left to right. Baddoo clearly looks like a reserve outfielder at this point, though his fortunes could change if Detroit decides to trade the veteran Grossman before Tuesday's deadline.
Giants' Thairo Estrada: Likely headed for injured list
Estrada will likely be placed on the 7-day injured list after being hit in the head by a pitch in Saturday's game against the Cubs, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Estrada didn't lose consciousness and was able to leave the field under his own power with the...
Rangers' Mark Mathias: Traded to Texas
Mathias and Antoine Kelly were traded to the Rangers from the Brewers on Monday in exchange for Matt Bush, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. Mathias had been with the Brewers since 2020, but he could not find his way onto the big-league roster despite posting a .939 OPS at the Triple-A level, so he was dealt for bullpen help. Mathias could get more opportunities with the Rangers the rest of the way.
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Likely to be optioned
Reyes is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Columbus prior to Tuesday's game, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports. Reyes was seen cleaning out his locker after Monday's win over the Diamondbacks. Perhaps he's traded prior to Tuesday's deadline and remains in the big leagues with another organization, but either way, the 27-year-old will be off the Guardians' 26-man active roster, at least for the time being. Oscar Gonzalez (intercostal) appears close to returning from the injured list for Cleveland.
Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Throws seven shutout innings
Odorizzi allowed two hits and two walks while striking out eight in seven scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Sunday. Odorizzi left his last start after developing a blister and yielding six runs in five innings versus the Athletics. He responded with a stellar start, his second of at least seven frames with no runs allowed in five July outings. The right-hander was denied the win when Jesse Winker took Ryne Stanek deep for a game-tying home run in the eighth. Odorizzi now has a 3.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 46:17 K:BB in 60 innings across 12 starts this year. He's lined up for a road start in Cleveland next weekend.
Yankees' Aaron Judge: Slugs yet another homer
Judge went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and two walks in Saturday's 8-2 win over Kansas City. Judge continued his season-long power fest with a two-run shot to right field in the second inning. The slugger has gone deep in each of his past three games and in seven of 10 contests since the All-Star break. Judge is slashing an eye-popping .436/.532/1.179 over that stretch with nine homers, 21 RBI, two stolen bases and a 7:13 BB:K. He's up to 42 home runs on the season and is on pace to obliterate his career-high mark of 52, which he set in his first full major-league campaign.
Orioles acquire OF Brett Phillips from Rays
The Baltimore Orioles acquired outfielder Brett Phillips from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for cash considerations and added him
Orioles' Austin Hays: On bench Monday
Hays isn't starting Monday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays is getting a rare day off after he went 3-for-14 with a double, two runs, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts over the last four games. Ryan McKenna will start in right field and bat eighth.
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Optioned to Triple-A
Schmidt was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. The Yankees traded for Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino earlier in the day, so they need to clear space on the active roster. Schmidt has a 2.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 30 innings across 16 MLB appearances this year.
Cardinals' Austin Romine: Removed from roster
Romine was designated for assignment Monday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Romine spent the last month with St. Louis, but he was removed from the roster with fellow catcher Yadier Molina (knee) set to be activated Tuesday.
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Weekend rehab assignment in play
Tatis (wrist) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as early as this weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, and how his surgically repaired left wrist responds to the activity could dictate whether he's cleared for game action later this week or at some point next week. Since Tatis has been on the shelf since spring training, he'll likely need at least a handful of minor-league games to pick up at-bats and regain his timing at the plate. Even so, a mid-August return from the 60-day injured list is seemingly in play for Tatis if he avoids any setbacks in his buildup program.
Rockies' Daniel Bard: Converts 22nd save
Bard allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers. Fresh off of signing a two-year contract extension earlier Saturday, Bard was able to close out the dangerous Dodgers with little trouble. This was his sixth save in his last eight appearances, a span in which he's surrendered only three hits and three walks with six strikeouts in eight scoreless innings. The Rockies' closer owns a 1.86 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 44:19 K:BB while converting 22 of 24 save chances this year, and he likely would have fetched a strong return in a trade had he not signed a new deal.
Mariners' Luis Castillo: Making team debut Wednesday
Castillo will start Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Castillo was dealt from the Reds to the Mariners on Friday in a blockbuster deal, and he'll face a tough matchup at Yankee Stadium during his first start with his new team. The right-hander recorded a quality start in each of his final five appearances with the Reds, posting a 1.59 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 34 innings during that time.
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Homers in Sunday's loss
Santander went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Reds. Santander tied the game in the top of the eighth inning, but Brandon Drury responded with a solo shot of his own in the bottom half of the frame. July was a good month for Santander -- he slashed .316/.369/.547 in 24 games. For the season, the outfielder has 19 homers, 56 RBI, 47 runs scored and 13 doubles while maintaining a .257/.339/.457 slash line.
