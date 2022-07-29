ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Hundreds of thousands of Americans to get up to $1,734 energy bill credits next month from $567million pot

By Josephine Fuller
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fM1BH_0gxoNi1Z00

SIDE effects of the pandemic are still being felt by thousands of families who haven't been able to catch up on their utility bills.

To help, New York has announced a $567million pot that will be used to help low-income residents pay off their utility bills.

More than 327,000 low-income New York households will directly benefit from the program, according to Governor Kathy Hochul.

The state-wide program includes an estimated $557million COVID-19 bill credit program for low-income customers.

From that amount, the $250million was leveraged from the 2023 enacted state budget.

This one-time, low-income utility bill credit will be automatically applied to bills for existing low-income customers enrolled in the Energy Assistance Program to receive the benefit, meaning no application is necessary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19r0nU_0gxoNi1Z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08nC2U_0gxoNi1Z00

These funds will be reflected on customers' August bills.

"No New Yorker should have their lights and air conditioning shut off as a result of financial problems caused by the pandemic," said Governor Hochul.

"I applaud the State Legislature for their partnership to appropriate $250million toward reducing the burden of utility arrears, which will be critical to helping vulnerable New Yorkers maintain their utility services, especially during these hot summer months."

How much will be paid out

Around $250million has been set aside to provide a one-time credit to customers enrolled in the EAP that will eliminate unpaid utility bills that have accrued through May 1, 2022.

The program also authorizes the same relief for any eligible low-income customers who enroll in EAP by December 31, 2022.

Electric company PSEG Long Island and the municipal utilities were allocated $10.4million to be used for the credit program.

The Sun reached out to the governor's office to confirm how much each household will get in credits, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

However, if the total $567million pot is divided equally between all 332,000 estimated eligible households, that amounts to $1,734 each.

Country-wide help

President Joe Biden’s administration has also announced it will take action to help lower utility bills.

The biggest move will reduce solar energy bills by an average of 10% each year, which the White House estimates will benefit 4.5million families.

The plans also include helping low-income families get access to solar power, creating clean energy jobs, and making energy-efficient upgrades.

The following states have signed up for the Community Solar Subscription Platform, aiming to provide solar electric bill savings and make it more accessible:

  • Colorado
  • Illinois
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • Washington DC

This is projected to provide families with more than $1billon in energy bill savings.

Eligibility requirements have not been made clear yet but could vary by location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LUlsC_0gxoNi1Z00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y7aJS_0gxoNi1Z00

These states are also offering financial assistance to their residents.

Plus, here's how to claim your stimulus check if you still haven't gotten it.

Comments / 92

navypanda
3d ago

Keep rewarding the freeloaders. No rewards for workers or retired workers. These policies enable the dregs of society.

Reply(8)
59
Why bother
3d ago

And millions struggle to pay their own while shouldering the burden of others! But hey, gotta keep those base voters happy ..🙄

Reply(13)
25
Guest
2d ago

This appears to be for people behind on paying the electric bill. I pay mine every month, don’t use my air conditioning and skip certain foods so I can pay my electric bill. I am low income and do get Heap but it appears it will not help me since I pay my electric bill. Do not qualify for Solar panels since bill under $100 a month. I learned to conserve and cut my bills, I am sure there are people who truly need this. I love this country, if unhappy here, find where you can be happy.

Reply
8
Related
MarketRealist

Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check

Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Solar Energy#Washington Dc#Bills#Electric Bill#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The State Legislature#New Yorkers#Eap
The US Sun

At least 20 states to send direct payments worth up to $1,050 to struggling Americans – could you be missing out?

UP to 20 states including California and Maine are sending relief payments worth up to $1,050 to cash-strapped Americans. Lawmakers across the country are introducing relief packages to help residents amid rising inflation and a crippling cost of living crisis. CALIFORNIA. Around 20million taxpayers in California are set to receive...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOBankingRates

Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?

Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government’s food-at-home index — meaning food you buy at a grocery or supermarket — soared 12.2% from the previous year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index numbers.
AGRICULTURE
Fortune

These states are sending residents stimulus checks up to $1,500 to combat inflation

Has your state instituted an inflation relief measure? Fortune wants to hear how you’re spending the money. Email senior writer Alicia Adamczyk with your story. Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that low-income families in the state will receive checks worth $450 per child, in an effort to ease the toll decades-high inflation is taking on household bottom lines.
FLORIDA STATE
Motley Fool

Social Security's 2023 Raise Could Shock You

The size of the raise could be shocking, as it could be the highest in four decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Need Rental Assistance? Here Are Some Tools to Get Connected With Help

There was a lot of federal and state aid for emergency rental and mortgage assistance early on in the pandemic, when many Americans were struggling with sudden income loss and needed help with their monthly payments. While many of these programs are no longer applicable in 2022, there are still places you can go to seek help with rent if you find yourself unable to cope with soaring rents. Read on to learn more about the rental assistance programs available to you.
HOUSE RENT
FOXBusiness

Bank of America slapped with $225 million fine by federal regulators

Federal regulators have hit Bank of America with a $225 million fine for what they allege were shortcomings in how the bank handled jobless benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) accused Bank of America of...
ECONOMY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
638K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy