Our Leaders Prefer Foreign Workers to Americans. They Can't Get Away With It | Opinion

they like foreign workers who are not citizens so they can underpay them and abuse them ,who are they gonna complain to ? people need to wake up ,if you care about human rights you will start demanding they close the border now and bring people in the proper lawful way.
that is the plan! they work cheap! and are use to living together do you see where this country is going! if you don't vote out all democrats you will regret it!
Hiring illegals hurts Americans? Why, when a farmer hirers an illegal for $5/hour and they to go to a medical clinic but they state that they cannot afford the services but since the clinic accepts Federal money they must treat the illegal for free. But if Mrs. Jones who’s husband is currently unemployed needs medical assistance for their child they must pay because their not on welfare or unemployment. It differs State to State. In the end, illegals cost everybody but the illegal, they get near everything for free.
Related
Americans may get the one presidential race the country doesn't want in 2024
A whopping 86% of Democratic lobbyists say they believe Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective'
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
Kellyanne Conway: The only people who think Biden is doing a good job are in the White House
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump chief of staff ‘shoved’ Ivanka at White House, Kushner book says
"This is huge": Legal experts react to Liz Cheney's Jan. 6 bombshell claim
Norman Rockwell paintings removed from White House, replaced with Biden photos: report
Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post
IN THIS ARTICLE
Poll: Many red-state Trump voters say they'd be 'better off' if their state seceded from U.S.
Karl Rove: After The Midterms It’s Going To Become Apparent That Biden Cannot Win The Democratic Nomination
Jesse Watters: With Dems saying Biden has to go, is Michelle Obama making a run for the White House?
New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Biden and Harris Would Both Beat Either Trump or DeSantis in 2024: Poll
Trump melts down as Fox News turns on MAGA, cancels Trump speech for new GOP darling DeSantis
Biden is suddenly winning (just don't say the 'R' word)
24 House Republicans break with leadership, vote with Democrats to pass computer chip bill
Hillary Clinton's former chief strategist reveals why Manchin's inflation bill won't affect midterms
Kamala Harris could break a record. Democrats wish she didn't have to
Fact Check: Does Photo Show Melania Trump Standing on Ivana Trump's Grave?
Doomsday? Nearly half of "strong Republicans" believe it's almost time for armed violence
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 21