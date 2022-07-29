ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lilia Valutyte: Girl, 9, pictured after she was stabbed to death in the street as cops arrest two in ‘murder’ probe

By Britta Zeltmann, Alex Winter
The US Sun
 4 days ago

THIS is the first picture of a nine-year-old girl stabbed to death as she played with a toy pushchair in a quiet lane yesterday evening.

Two people have been arrested after the body of little Lilia Valutyte was in Boston, Lincolnshire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eWqWu_0gxoNJ9W00
The first photo of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte has been released
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hI05g_0gxoNJ9W00
The schoolgirl was found dead in a quiet lane last night Credit: SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GhR5c_0gxoNJ9W00
She had suffered a stab wound. A murder probe has been launched Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LJ3sL_0gxoNJ9W00
Forensic officers scoured for clues at the scene this morning Credit: SWNS

Forensic officers set up an evidence tent in Fountain Lane after the tragedy unfolded around 6.20pm.

Lincolnshire Police have since launched a murder probe - and this morning confirmed two arrests in connection with the horrific discovery.

In an update this afternoon, East Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson, said: "Our thoughts continue to be with Lilia’s family and friends, and if any members of the public have information that might assist, please call 101 quoting incident 419 of 28th July, or they can report anonymously via Crimestoppers."

Speaking to reporters near the police cordon at the scene this morning, the senior officer described Lilia's death as an "utter tragedy".

She said: "A nine-year-old girl has died of what we believe to be the result of a stab wound. We've arrested two people in connection with the incident.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident and we are pursuing extensive lines of enquiry and have committed a number of resources to this investigation."

She added a "high number of specialist detectives" have been called in to help with the investigation.

But the Chief Superintendent declined to comment on whether those arrested were adults or juveniles, and would not confirm what offence they were detained on suspicion of.

She said: "We have a number of active lines of inquiry.

"It would be unfair for me to speculate on potential motives."

Heartbroken locals have expressed their horror at the "most shocking tragedy to ever befall their town," with many residents leaving floral tributes near the scene.

One bouquet of pink roses left nearby read: "So sorry this cruel world has taken your life beautiful girl.

"May you be in the arms of the angels."

Taxi driver Jonathan Newton, 55, said: "We are a close knit community here and the town is rocked to the core by this tragedy.

'JUST A LITTLE GIRL'

"She was just a little girl, how could anyone do this to a nine-year-old?

"It's the most shocking tragedy to ever befall our little town. I'm just speechless."

Another local resident, who did not wish to be named, added: "I just pray whoever did this is caught fast. My heart is breaking for that girl's parents.

"I've seen people who don't even know the family in floods of tears today."

One business owner who cut the victim's hair just days ago, said: “This is just a sick joke.

“She was so little. I was only cutting her hair days ago.

“There is no humanity left in this place - none. For someone to do this is inhuman.”

She was just a little girl, how could anyone do this to a nine-year-old?

Someone else added: "This is beyond a parent's worst nightmare."

A fifth said: "Scary, scary world. Makes you not want to let your children go out and play."

Cops say the tragic victim's family have been told of her death and will be supported by officers.

And the tragedy follows a weekend of bloodshed in London, where three people were killed in less than 24 hours, with another badly injured.

It is not be the first time a young girl has been stabbed to death in Britain, with the horrific murder of 12-year-old Ava White, who was stabbed to death by a 14-year-old lad, taking place in Liverpool last November.

Home Office figures from 2016 found the port town of Boston was then the murder capital of England and Wales.

It came top of a list of the local authorities with the most cases of murder, attempted murder or conspiracy to commit murder per 100,000 people, Mail Online reports.

'PARENT'S WORST NIGHTMARE'

One dad, whose 12-year-old son Roberts Buncis was stabbed to death in the area two years ago begged for answers this morning.

Addressing the loved ones of Boston's latest victim, he said: "Dear family, you will go through the hell, be strong, take any help you can get.

"My son was stabbed to death 12/12/2020 and I still live with that and think it never will end. It’s so sad.

"Where are we going, what is wrong with this world, what is wrong with Boston … I would tell you thousands of words but don’t know what to say … be strong, love those who you have."

Meanwhile, Matt Warman MP, for Boston and Skegness, said his thoughts were with the young girl’s family.

He said: “Profoundly shocking news in Boston this evening. My thoughts are with the family of the girl involved - if you have any information that might help the police with their ongoing investigation please use the contact details below.

"I have spoken to senior officers locally and am hugely grateful for all the emergency services’ work."

He added: "I would ask that people refrain from speculating while this hugely important police investigation is ongoing.

“It is vital that those responsible are brought to justice.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting incident 419 of July 28.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jKUcD_0gxoNJ9W00
Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson gives a statement at the scene Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lmNPv_0gxoNJ9W00
A pink soft toy was left among tributes by the police cordon this morning Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aKu85_0gxoNJ9W00
A forensic tent is seen at the lane this morning after a girl, aged just nine, was 'stabbed' to death Credit: SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3H0J_0gxoNJ9W00
A bunch of pink roses was left near the scene this morning Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkoXi_0gxoNJ9W00
Forensic officers were seen gathering evidence last night Credit: SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39URnE_0gxoNJ9W00
Cops say the area will remain so for the foreseeable future Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XFRPW_0gxoNJ9W00
Aerial view of the police cordon (right) on Fountain Lane Credit: PA

