Seven Stones Winery, a Napa Valley Cult Favorite, Just Hit the Market for $34 Million

Seven Stones Winery , the smallest boutique permitted winery in Napa Valley , has officially hit the market for $34 million. Currently owned by the Wornick family, who planted their first vines on the property in the 1990s are selling in hopes that another family will carry on the legacy of this incredible estate. The 45-acre property is set behind the prestigious gates of Meadowood near the Meadowood Napa Valley resort and comes with three acres of vineyards, a fully operational winery, a 6,600-square-foot main residence, and unmatched outdoor amenities.

Acclaimed winemaker Aaron Pott has been Seven Stones winemaker for years and will still be the winemaker when ownership changes hands. The award-winning Seven Stones is revered among oenophiles for its full-bodied red wines, including Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc. Because of the small-batch nature of the winery—the vineyard produces just 500 cases per year—the label has become a cult favorite among wine collectors as well with bottles fetching anywhere from $148 to $625. The three-acre vineyard has organically farmed vines, and while Pott’s goal is for the winery to remain small, the winery is in the approval process to double the size of the vineyard.

The property is equipped for the new owner to seamlessly take over, and the established team of Pott, the wine and vineyard manager, groundskeepers, and estate managers will remain onboard.

“Seven Stones is really a rare and nearly impossible-to-duplicate property at this price because there are no fully permitted wineries for sale in the Napa Valley that come close to matching the vast and beautiful private estate that encompasses the property,” says listing agent Damian Archbold . “This elite winery already is on the doorstep of achieving ‘cult wine’ status with its limited-release Cabernet-focused “Bordeaux” blend, similar in award achievements to Colgen, Harlan, and Screaming Eagle.”

But it’s not just the winery that is impressive; there is a primary residence designed by architect William Ming Sing Lee, an associate of legendary I.M. Pei. The sprawling home has three bedrooms, a triple-height living room, a three-dimensional art wing, an eat-in chef’s kitchen, and two private offices. Amenities are not forgotten, and there is an impressive fitness room, entertainment room with a wet bar, a charming den, and a 1,000-bottle wine cellar, should the winery itself not be enough. The current owners have quite the extensive art collection, and while their pieces are promised to museums worldwide, it makes the perfect home for an art collector to showcase their collection.

Outside there is a swimming pool, pool/guest house, barn, and a workshop space. There are also raised vegetable gardens, a fruit orchard, a grove of 50 olive trees, a garden pavilion, sculpture collection, and bocce ball court. The views are equally as fantastic and stretch up and down the valley to the Mayacamas mountains and Atlas Peak. This St. Helena-based home is perfect for a large family as both a primary or secondary residence, with close proximity to many hiking trails, Michelin-starred restaurants, and San Francisco not too far away.

“This private hilltop enclave within the confines of Meadowood is the perfect location to pursue this lofty goal when combined with the timeless architecture of the estate’s sculptured 45 acres overlooking the Napa Valley,” Archbold tells Robb Report . “The opportunity to purchase Seven Stones is a very rare one because applying for a fully operational winery permit on a similarly beautiful estate and then earning the stature already held by Seven Stones would take 10 to 20 years, if it could be achieved at all.”

