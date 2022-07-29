ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Seven Stones Winery, a Napa Valley Cult Favorite, Just Hit the Market for $34 Million

By Emma Reynolds
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HLdm6_0gxoNHO400

Click here to read the full article.

Now this is something to sip on.

Seven Stones Winery , the smallest boutique permitted winery in Napa Valley , has officially hit the market for $34 million. Currently owned by the Wornick family, who planted their first vines on the property in the 1990s are selling in hopes that another family will carry on the legacy of this incredible estate. The 45-acre property is set behind the prestigious gates of Meadowood near the Meadowood Napa Valley resort and comes with three acres of vineyards, a fully operational winery, a 6,600-square-foot main residence, and unmatched outdoor amenities.

Acclaimed winemaker Aaron Pott has been Seven Stones winemaker for years and will still be the winemaker when ownership changes hands. The award-winning Seven Stones is revered among oenophiles for its full-bodied red wines, including Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc. Because of the small-batch nature of the winery—the vineyard produces just 500 cases per year—the label has become a cult favorite among wine collectors as well with bottles fetching anywhere from $148 to $625. The three-acre vineyard has organically farmed vines, and while Pott’s goal is for the winery to remain small, the winery is in the approval process to double the size of the vineyard.

The property is equipped for the new owner to seamlessly take over, and the established team of Pott, the wine and vineyard manager, groundskeepers, and estate managers will remain onboard.

“Seven Stones is really a rare and nearly impossible-to-duplicate property at this price because there are no fully permitted wineries for sale in the Napa Valley that come close to matching the vast and beautiful private estate that encompasses the property,” says listing agent Damian Archbold . “This elite winery already is on the doorstep of achieving ‘cult wine’ status with its limited-release Cabernet-focused “Bordeaux” blend, similar in award achievements to Colgen, Harlan, and Screaming Eagle.”

But it’s not just the winery that is impressive; there is a primary residence designed by architect William Ming Sing Lee, an associate of legendary I.M. Pei. The sprawling home has three bedrooms, a triple-height living room, a three-dimensional art wing, an eat-in chef’s kitchen, and two private offices. Amenities are not forgotten, and there is an impressive fitness room, entertainment room with a wet bar, a charming den, and a 1,000-bottle wine cellar, should the winery itself not be enough. The current owners have quite the extensive art collection, and while their pieces are promised to museums worldwide, it makes the perfect home for an art collector to showcase their collection.

Outside there is a swimming pool, pool/guest house, barn, and a workshop space. There are also raised vegetable gardens, a fruit orchard, a grove of 50 olive trees, a garden  pavilion, sculpture collection, and bocce ball court. The views are equally as fantastic and stretch up and down the valley to the Mayacamas mountains and Atlas Peak. This St. Helena-based home is perfect for a large family as both a primary or secondary residence, with close proximity to many hiking trails, Michelin-starred restaurants, and San Francisco not too far away.

“This private hilltop enclave within the confines of Meadowood is the perfect location to pursue this lofty goal when combined with the timeless architecture of the estate’s sculptured 45 acres overlooking the Napa Valley,” Archbold tells Robb Report . “The opportunity to purchase Seven Stones is a very rare one because applying for a fully operational winery permit on a similarly beautiful estate and then earning the stature already held by Seven Stones would take 10 to 20 years, if it could be achieved at all.”

Check out more photos of the property below:

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 1

Related
Robb Report

WhistlePig Teamed Up With Grill Powerhouse Traeger on a Smoked Rye Whiskey Worthy of Your Backyard BBQ

Click here to read the full article. Vermont’s WhistlePig distillery has just released a new smoked rye whiskey, made in collaboration with Traeger Grills, that is meant for sipping while you flip burgers and hot dogs at your next backyard barbecue. WhistlePig, located in rural Vermont, sources rye whiskey from Canada and Indiana for its premium core expressions. It has also been distilling its own bourbon and rye onsite, which is now making it into bottles. SmokeStock Wood Fired Whiskey is the newest release from the distillery and farm, and marks the first smoked whiskey from WhistlePig and inaugural collaboration between...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Winery#New Wine#New World Wine#Business Industry#Linus Business#Seven Stones
Robb Report

Brad Pitt Drops $40 Million on a Historic, Century-Old Castle in Northern California

Click here to read the full article. Well known for his love and knowledge of design and architecture, Brad Pitt has added a fascinating historical estate to his property portfolio.  Located in Carmel Highlands, California, the actor recently closed on what agents are calling one of the most expensive sales ever in the area, reported the Wall Street Journal. Pitt purchased a Monterey County estate known as the D.L. James House, after its first owner, which was originally built by architect Charles Sumner Greene around 1918. Sited on a rocky cliff, the off-market property was previously occupied for over two decades by...
REAL ESTATE
thetahoeweekly.com

New underwater exhibit completed

Muralist Susie Alexander of Susie Alexander Art recently completed an artistic rendering of Lake Tahoe’s underwater habitat in the lounge of the UC Davis Tahoe Science Center. The exhibit shows shallow habitat, deep water habitat and living aquatic organisms found in those underwater environments. Look for all the aquatic...
DAVIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
northbaybusinessjournal.com

California North Coast wine grape harvest gets earlier start

The North Coast wine grape harvest this year is underway, and hotter temperatures this season are poised to bring the season to an early finish. “It's gonna be a quick one this year, especially in Napa and Sonoma,” said Christian Klier, North Coast grape broker for Novato-based Turrentine Brokerage.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Elite Daily

These Are The 10 Most Walkable Cities In California, Ranked

Heading to sunny California for a much-needed getaway? California is home to some of the most beautiful landscapes and cultural epicenters in the United States. While Los Angeles might be the crown jewel of the Golden State, there are several other cities within the state that may be more convenient if you’re planning on visiting — especially if you want to maximize your time exploring. Ditch the round-the-clock traffic of LA this time and opt for one of the many Californian cities you can explore by foot. Consult this ultimate list of the most walkable cities in California, ranked by their walk score.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaexaminer.net

Gavin Newsom Net Worth Might Surprise You

As the son of a state appeals court judge and Getty Oil attorney, Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. He was raised in the Irish Catholic faith by his father, who baptized and confirmed him. A French-American bilingual school in New Orleans, Louisiana, was the place where he began his education. However, he was forced to transfer because of his severe dyslexia. At Redwood High School, he played both baseball and basketball, earning all-district honors in both years. Newsom attended Santa Clara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pcn-channel.com

Neighbours Protest Proposed Tiny Homes

For California’s homelessness situation, some officials are proposing a solution known as tiny homes. And in the Bay Area, some residents are strongly opposed to them being built in their neighborhoods. Credit to : NTD News.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Willits News

Willits resident now oldest living Californian

Out of the 40 million people in the state, born and raised Willits resident Edith “Edie” Ceccarelli, who celebrated her 114th birthday in February, is now the oldest living person in California. Ceccarelli is the seventh oldest person in the world and second oldest living person in the United States, according to the Gerontology Research Group.
WILLITS, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 11:12 a.m.: Re-entry Near Phillipines] Alert! Debris From Chinese Rocket Has Potential To Fall on Northern California This Morning

The California State Warning Center has informed us that orbital debris from a Chinese rocket is expected to reenter the Earth’s atmosphere and reach the surface. The current predicted time of impact is on 7/30/2022 at 1100 hours, with a +/- 5 hour time error. The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services is not currently operating an Emergency Operations Center in response to this information, the following report is for situational awareness only.
Laist.com

LA Mountains And Deserts, Expect Rain. Everywhere Else, Maybe

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Unlike most days here in sunny...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sacramento

UC Davis researchers sound the alarm on Lake Tahoe's changing conditions

LAKE TAHOE — Researchers at UC Davis are sounding the alarm on a series of unprecedented changes to the conditions in Lake Tahoe.Scientists announced their findings Thursday in their annual State of the Lake report.It was an eye-opening report with both algae and particle levels reaching record highs. Scientists say particles from wildfires like last summer's Caldor Fire may be part of the reason why.Here are some of the biggest takeaways:Floating algae shot up 300% last year, which increases the threat of algal blooms in a number of popular swimming spots.The type of algae scientists found is the kind that thrives in smoky conditions.Fine particle concentrations, which impact clarity, were also the highest ever recorded.The population of zooplankton, which is an important part of the lake's food chain and helps regulate algae concentrations, dropped.Phytoplankton behavior is changing by moving closer to the surface. Scientists say it could be due to less sunlight during wildfires.The report also noted climate change and said it is "almost certain" that the lake will fall below its natural rim and stop flowing to the Truckee River this summer.
SCIENCE
Robb Report

Robb Report

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy