School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Fort Worth Activist Darryl Washington Giving Away A/C Units to VeteransLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
DART Considering Program Offering Students Free RidesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What’s Next for Dallas Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
New HGTV Reality Show Challenges Home Flippers to make $1 Million in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Eddie V's Prime Seafood sets opening date for new Plano location
Kung Pao Calamari features wok-fried vegetables and roasted cashews. (Courtesy Eddie's V Prime Seafood) Eddie V's Prime Seafood has scheduled Aug. 18 as the opening date for its new location in Plano. Known for its seafood, cocktails and hand-carved steaks from its in-house butcher, the restaurant will offer a luxurious fine dining experience, according to a release from the business.
Rodeo Goat Comes To Frisco
Highly esteemed burger and ice house Rodeo Goat will open its Frisco location very soon. While a date has not yet been announced, according to their social media they are “looking at opening the second week of August.” Rodeo Goat, which originally opened in Fort Worth in 2012, is known for its unique burger creations.
Dallas Observer
Pioneer of Bishop Arts Restaurant Scene, Sara Tillman, Has Died
Sara Tillman, a pioneering figure in the Bishop Arts District restaurant scene, died on July 23 at age 68. She was raised in Oak Cliff, attended Kimball High School, and lived and worked in Oak Cliff throughout her life. She was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome in 2020. She and...
Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
California-based pizza chain Mountain Mike’s coming to Frisco
Mountain Mike’s Pizza will open in early 2023 in the Urban Heights at Hollyhock development on US 380. (Courtesy Mountain Mike's Pizza) Veteran Jersey Mike’s franchisees Hector Haget and Khris Tate are bringing a California-based pizza chain to Dallas-Fort Worth with a location in Frisco. The business partners signed a three-store deal with Mountain Mike’s Pizza, and their first location will open in the first quarter of 2023 on US 380 in the Urban Heights at Hollyhock development. Mountain Mike’s just celebrated its 250th store opening and is known for its daily made fresh dough and curly pepperoni pizzas, according to a media release. Mountain Mike’s has nine DFW locations in development with plans to open in Lewisville, Prosper, Frisco and McKinney, according to a company spokesperson.
Have a fun, interactive, memorable day at the ICR Discovery Center
It’s the middle of another hot North Texas summer, and families are divided on how to spend their day. Sure, there’s plenty to consider locally, including hitting the nearest pool, camping, and having a picnic. But parents and kids alike also crave indoor alternatives that are fun, interactive, and, more importantly, educational.
Frank Talley Designed This Super Cool Modern in Fort Worth’s Westover Hills
I find it sort of ironic, given how hot and dry it has been recently, that in the past few editions of Tarrant County Tuesday we have highlighted luxurious homes surrounded by lush and mature trees with spectacular views of the Tarrant County landscape. This week we find a truly...
Dallas Observer
We Tried the New StretchLab in Dallas
When it comes to self-care, Dallas offers plenty of options. Dallas has a nightclub/gym for those who need to be hella pumped up through live music. There's a tickle bar for those who find that kind of thing relaxing, plus oxygen bars, a Botox bar, naked yoga and plenty of soul-cycling, pole-dancing, rock-climbing, pilates and CrossFit studios.
McNeill’s Appliance store headed for auction
After McNeill’s Appliance announced last week that it was closing its doors after 90 years in business (in various forms), several potential buyers emerged and the business is likely going to be auctioned off. FC McNeill started the business in 1931 selling wringer washing machines out of the back...
fwtx.com
15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital
For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
Southlake Style
Everything Dragon Creates Custom Dragon Apparel
From elementary to high school, Southlake Carroll students are Dragons through and through. With an abundance of Dragon pride, students and their families need the perfect gear to show off — all of which can be found at Everything Dragon. Run by Southlake mom Lauren Qualls, Everything Dragon is...
41st annual Plano Balloon Festival comes back to North Texas this September
PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — The 41st annual Plano Balloon Festival is making a comeback this September, and we want you to know what to expect. From Sept. 22 to Sept. 25 at Oak Point Park, officials say this festival has something for everyone, featuring kids’ activities, entertainment, skydivers, food, merchandise, fireworks, and (of course) tons of incredible hot air balloons.
Here’s where to find the best chili dogs to eat around Dallas, according to Yelp
The summer season is in full effect and football of all levels of competition is on the horizon; there are two foods that personify a good tailgate before the big game, chili and hot dogs.
sillyamerica.com
Big Pink Pig Smoker in Lake Dallas, Texas
I found this roadside attraction and didn’t want to hog it for myself. This big pink pig smoker at Chasin’ Tail BBQ in Lake Dallas, Texas is anything but boar-ing. Owner Mike Cooper originally began Chasin’ Tail BBQ on the bbq competition circuit. Eventually he brought in co-owner Brooke Asbell and took his passion, and his pork, to a brick and mortar location in Hickory Creek. After a move, the restaurant is now located in Lake Dallas.
'A valid concept': The guy who invented Chili's in Dallas tells us why it worked
DALLAS — In 2021, a burger restaurant with a distinctive chili pepper for a logo raked in more than $3.5 billion in sales. Chili's has come a long way since it opened on Greenville Avenue in Dallas in 1975. Yes, the expansive 1,600-location restaurant, one of the largest chains...
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Brian Wysong, co-founder and CEO of Frisco brand Tumbleweed TexStyles
When Brian Wysong decided to become a Frisco teacher, the career move led him to meet his now business partner Jeb Matulich. The two have since formed Tumbleweed TexStyles, a lifestyles and apparel brand based on a passion for Texana that now has a flagship location in The Rail District. Today, Wysong serves as both co-founder and CEO of Tumbleweed TexStyles.
Maryland Daily Record
Dusty Hill Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Dusty Hill, born as Joseph Michael Hill, is a famous singer, songwriter, and musician. He is famous for being the secondary lead vocalist and the American Rock Group ZZ Top bassist. Dusty Hill is a jack of all trades who plays the bass guitar, sings backing and lead vocals. In 2004, the music legend received an induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as an active member of the ZZ Top.
Anderson Distillery & Grill opens in Roanoke
A new unique micro-distillery and restaurant opened last week in downtown Roanoke. Anderson Distillery & Grill micro-distills rum, vodka, gin, whiskey and flavored liqueurs while serving up scratch-made craft eats. Anderson’s website says it aims to serve meals and drinks that will “keep you coming back for more.”
wetheitalians.com
12 Best Italian Restaurants in Dallas
For many, few things are as comforting as a bowl of pasta. With that in mind, we've put together a list of great Italian restaurants around Dallas. So, grab your bib and a carafe of chianti and enjoy. 400 Gradi. 2000 Ross Ave. (Downtown) Since opening his original location of...
Loose boat closes down FM 407
On Saturday afternoon, many drivers were slowed down on FM 407 because of a boat that came to a rest in the middle of the westbound lanes. According to Highland Village police, a driver failed to yield right of way while turning onto FM 407 from The Highlands at Flower Mound shopping center and struck two vehicles, including one that was towing the boat on a trailer. The boat was dislodged from the trailer and came to a rest in the westbound lanes. That direction of 407 was shut down by police until the boat could be removed.
