Mountain Mike’s Pizza will open in early 2023 in the Urban Heights at Hollyhock development on US 380. (Courtesy Mountain Mike's Pizza) Veteran Jersey Mike’s franchisees Hector Haget and Khris Tate are bringing a California-based pizza chain to Dallas-Fort Worth with a location in Frisco. The business partners signed a three-store deal with Mountain Mike’s Pizza, and their first location will open in the first quarter of 2023 on US 380 in the Urban Heights at Hollyhock development. Mountain Mike’s just celebrated its 250th store opening and is known for its daily made fresh dough and curly pepperoni pizzas, according to a media release. Mountain Mike’s has nine DFW locations in development with plans to open in Lewisville, Prosper, Frisco and McKinney, according to a company spokesperson.

FRISCO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO