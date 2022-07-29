ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartonville, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Eddie V's Prime Seafood sets opening date for new Plano location

Kung Pao Calamari features wok-fried vegetables and roasted cashews. (Courtesy Eddie's V Prime Seafood) Eddie V's Prime Seafood has scheduled Aug. 18 as the opening date for its new location in Plano. Known for its seafood, cocktails and hand-carved steaks from its in-house butcher, the restaurant will offer a luxurious fine dining experience, according to a release from the business.
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

Rodeo Goat Comes To Frisco

Highly esteemed burger and ice house Rodeo Goat will open its Frisco location very soon. While a date has not yet been announced, according to their social media they are “looking at opening the second week of August.” Rodeo Goat, which originally opened in Fort Worth in 2012, is known for its unique burger creations.
FRISCO, TX
Dallas Observer

Pioneer of Bishop Arts Restaurant Scene, Sara Tillman, Has Died

Sara Tillman, a pioneering figure in the Bishop Arts District restaurant scene, died on July 23 at age 68. She was raised in Oak Cliff, attended Kimball High School, and lived and worked in Oak Cliff throughout her life. She was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome in 2020. She and...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Reports say these are the best restaurants for sandwiches in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

California-based pizza chain Mountain Mike’s coming to Frisco

Mountain Mike’s Pizza will open in early 2023 in the Urban Heights at Hollyhock development on US 380. (Courtesy Mountain Mike's Pizza) Veteran Jersey Mike’s franchisees Hector Haget and Khris Tate are bringing a California-based pizza chain to Dallas-Fort Worth with a location in Frisco. The business partners signed a three-store deal with Mountain Mike’s Pizza, and their first location will open in the first quarter of 2023 on US 380 in the Urban Heights at Hollyhock development. Mountain Mike’s just celebrated its 250th store opening and is known for its daily made fresh dough and curly pepperoni pizzas, according to a media release. Mountain Mike’s has nine DFW locations in development with plans to open in Lewisville, Prosper, Frisco and McKinney, according to a company spokesperson.
FRISCO, TX
Dallas Observer

We Tried the New StretchLab in Dallas

When it comes to self-care, Dallas offers plenty of options. Dallas has a nightclub/gym for those who need to be hella pumped up through live music. There's a tickle bar for those who find that kind of thing relaxing, plus oxygen bars, a Botox bar, naked yoga and plenty of soul-cycling, pole-dancing, rock-climbing, pilates and CrossFit studios.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

McNeill’s Appliance store headed for auction

After McNeill’s Appliance announced last week that it was closing its doors after 90 years in business (in various forms), several potential buyers emerged and the business is likely going to be auctioned off. FC McNeill started the business in 1931 selling wringer washing machines out of the back...
DENTON, TX
fwtx.com

15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital

For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
FORT WORTH, TX
Southlake Style

Everything Dragon Creates Custom Dragon Apparel

From elementary to high school, Southlake Carroll students are Dragons through and through. With an abundance of Dragon pride, students and their families need the perfect gear to show off — all of which can be found at Everything Dragon. Run by Southlake mom Lauren Qualls, Everything Dragon is...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CW33

41st annual Plano Balloon Festival comes back to North Texas this September

PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — The 41st annual Plano Balloon Festival is making a comeback this September, and we want you to know what to expect. From Sept. 22 to Sept. 25 at Oak Point Park, officials say this festival has something for everyone, featuring kids’ activities, entertainment, skydivers, food, merchandise, fireworks, and (of course) tons of incredible hot air balloons.
PLANO, TX
sillyamerica.com

Big Pink Pig Smoker in Lake Dallas, Texas

I found this roadside attraction and didn’t want to hog it for myself. This big pink pig smoker at Chasin’ Tail BBQ in Lake Dallas, Texas is anything but boar-ing. Owner Mike Cooper originally began Chasin’ Tail BBQ on the bbq competition circuit. Eventually he brought in co-owner Brooke Asbell and took his passion, and his pork, to a brick and mortar location in Hickory Creek. After a move, the restaurant is now located in Lake Dallas.
LAKE DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Brian Wysong, co-founder and CEO of Frisco brand Tumbleweed TexStyles

When Brian Wysong decided to become a Frisco teacher, the career move led him to meet his now business partner Jeb Matulich. The two have since formed Tumbleweed TexStyles, a lifestyles and apparel brand based on a passion for Texana that now has a flagship location in The Rail District. Today, Wysong serves as both co-founder and CEO of Tumbleweed TexStyles.
FRISCO, TX
Maryland Daily Record

Dusty Hill Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Dusty Hill, born as Joseph Michael Hill, is a famous singer, songwriter, and musician. He is famous for being the secondary lead vocalist and the American Rock Group ZZ Top bassist. Dusty Hill is a jack of all trades who plays the bass guitar, sings backing and lead vocals. In 2004, the music legend received an induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as an active member of the ZZ Top.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Anderson Distillery & Grill opens in Roanoke

A new unique micro-distillery and restaurant opened last week in downtown Roanoke. Anderson Distillery & Grill micro-distills rum, vodka, gin, whiskey and flavored liqueurs while serving up scratch-made craft eats. Anderson’s website says it aims to serve meals and drinks that will “keep you coming back for more.”
ROANOKE, TX
wetheitalians.com

12 Best Italian Restaurants in Dallas

For many, few things are as comforting as a bowl of pasta. With that in mind, we've put together a list of great Italian restaurants around Dallas. So, grab your bib and a carafe of chianti and enjoy. 400 Gradi. 2000 Ross Ave. (Downtown) Since opening his original location of...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Loose boat closes down FM 407

On Saturday afternoon, many drivers were slowed down on FM 407 because of a boat that came to a rest in the middle of the westbound lanes. According to Highland Village police, a driver failed to yield right of way while turning onto FM 407 from The Highlands at Flower Mound shopping center and struck two vehicles, including one that was towing the boat on a trailer. The boat was dislodged from the trailer and came to a rest in the westbound lanes. That direction of 407 was shut down by police until the boat could be removed.
