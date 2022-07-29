Horse Helps Emergency Crews Find Woman Seriously Injured When She Fell While Riding Near Pullman

pullmanradio.com
Volunteer Firefighters Extinguish Quonset Hut Fire In Johnson
Volunteer Firefighters in Southern Whitman County extinguished a structure fire in Johnson early Tuesday morning. Whitman County Fire District 12 Volunteers out of Pullman were called to a quonset hut on fire around 4:00. Two tractors inside the hut were destroyed and two others were damaged. The hut was damaged. No one was hurt. Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire. Volunteers from district 14 out of Colton-Uniontown were called in to assist.
GoFundMe Page Set Up For Pullman Garbage Truck Driver Seriously Injured In Crash
The Pullman Disposal garbage truck driver seriously injured in a crash on Thursday is improving at a hospital in Spokane. Rick Becker’s family says that his vitals remain stable and that he is responding to some commands. Becker was injured when his garbage truck crashed outside Pullman because of a blown tire.
Colfax Police Looking For Semi Driver Who Apparently Spilled 80 Gallons Of Diesel On SR26
The Colfax Police Department is looking for the driver of a semi who apparently spilled about 80 gallons of diesel on State Route 26. Authorities were alerted to the spill near the junction of SR26 and U.S. Highway 195 Tuesday morning. Colfax Police Chief Bruce Blood says the spill starts near two flatbed trailers that are parked off the highway. Chief Blood believes the driver of the big rig punctured a fuel tank on the asphalt when he was trying to pull off the highway overnight. The trailers are empty but it looks like they were hauling hay.
Whitman County Humane Society Board Responds To Staff Resignations
The Whitman County Humane Society Board has issued a statement following the resignation of several staff members. Six staff members announced their resignations effective August 8th. The humane society board’s statement says that they are conducting multiple investigations regarded alleged misconduct among staff and an ex-board member, improper care of animals, and misuse of funds. The board did not go into further details citing the need to retain proper legal counsel.
National Night Out events in Pullman and Moscow
There will be two national night out events in Pullman and Moscow dedicated to law enforcement personnel who protect and serve both cities. Both events take place this Tuesday from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Pullman’s Night out will be at Reaney Park, and Moscow’s event will be on main street in downtown Moscow.
Moscow’s upcoming Block Party seeks vendors with Vandal ties
The City of Moscow, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, and University of Idaho are seeking food and beverage vendors for the upcoming Block Party. Preference will be given to those businesses with Vandal community ties with no more than five licensed beer/wine vendors permitted at the event. The Block Party is...
Pullman Walk Of Fame Class Announced
This year’s induction class into the Pullman Walk of Fame has been announced. The Pullman Chamber of Commerce will induct the class during this month’s National Lentil Festival. Lauren McCluskey will be inducted into the famous sports figures category. McCluskey was a standout student-athlete at Pullman High School....
2023 Idaho Arts Grants Announced
The Idaho Commission on the Arts announced its fiscal year 2023 annual grants, totaling around $646,000 to 81 organizations and schools throughout the state. Organizations and schools receiving grants will match their awards with locally generated funds. Organizations from Moscow that received grants include the Festival Dance & Performing Arts...
WSU Hires New Alumni Director
Washington State University has hired a new alumni director. Mariah Maki has been hired Associate Vice President for Advancement and Executive Director of the WSU Alumni Association. Maki comes to WSU from the University of Arizona where she has been working as assistant vice president of alumni and constituent engagement. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the University of Idaho and previously worked at the WSU Alumni Association from 2006 to 2014.
