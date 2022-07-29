Horse Helps Emergency Crews Find Woman Seriously Injured When She Fell While Riding Near Pullman

The Colfax Police Department is looking for the driver of a semi who apparently spilled about 80 gallons of diesel on State Route 26. Authorities were alerted to the spill near the junction of SR26 and U.S. Highway 195 Tuesday morning. Colfax Police Chief Bruce Blood says the spill starts near two flatbed trailers that are parked off the highway. Chief Blood believes the driver of the big rig punctured a fuel tank on the asphalt when he was trying to pull off the highway overnight. The trailers are empty but it looks like they were hauling hay.

COLFAX, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO