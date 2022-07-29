National Granny Basketball Tournament hits the hardwood in Kansas City

www.kctv5.com
Holding a newspaper like 'The Kansas City Star' with morning coffee became a past routine--technology changed our habitsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Training camp Sunday scares: Week one.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
Who will be the next Patrick Mahomes?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Armour Theatre Building in North Kansas City, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2008CJ CoombsNorth Kansas City, MO
Cyclist left on crutches after hitting large hole in KC street
A bike ride turned disastrous for one KC-area man. He was prepping for a milestone event, but now he's at home recovering.
Kansas City metro man wins $50K during QuikTrip coffee stop
An Independence-area man bought a scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery at QuikTrip and won $50,000.
scenicstates.com
6 Waterfalls Near Kansas City Worth Checking Out
When you think “Kansas City”, do you think “waterfalls”? If not, you’re about to be amazed. On a hot summer day, all I want is to get out of the city and spend some time in the shade, possibly surrounded by nature. And if you’re staying in Kansas City, there are plenty of good options for a refreshing day out of town.
Plowboys Barbeque announces closure of Kansas City, Blue Springs restaurants
Plowboys Barbeque announced Tuesday that its restaurant locations in Blue Springs and Kansas City, Missouri will be closing their doors for good starting Aug. 14.
Kansas City couple goes weeks without water, gas with landlord unreachable
A Kansas City couple had been living in their home for two weeks without water or gas. Countless calls to their landlord had gone unanswered.
kq2.com
A leader in and out of the ring
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Three St. Joseph boxers entered the ring this weekend. Three fighters from St. Joseph's Johnson Brothers Boxing represented the city Saturday night at 'Strike Night' in Kansas City. 12-year-old Martaevion Circuitt is one of three St. Joseph boxers that competed. While this may be Circuitt's ninth fight...
lawrencekstimes.com
What might Kansas City and Wichita look like with an abortion ban? Look at western Kansas
HAYS — The westernmost abortion provider in Kansas sits in the eastern half of the state — in Wichita. So for someone in Hays or Dodge City, it takes more than two and a half hours to drive to the nearest clinic. For Kansans who live farther west,...
KCTV 5
Plowboys BBQ closing all restaurant locations, signaling end of 9-year run
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Plowboys BBQ is closing the doors to all of its restaurants, says its four founders are all retiring “from restaurant life”. The local BBQ franchise closed its Overland Park location in December, citing “pandemic challenges,” leaving its Kansas City location and its flagship Blue Springs location on 7 Highway. Now those locations will also be closed permanently, effective Aug. 14, Plowboys owners announced Tuesday morning.
inkansascity.com
This Weekend IN Kansas City: August 5-7
While the number of summer weekends left on the calendar are dwindling, ways to explore what Kansas City has to offer are not. Here are five things to do around town this weekend. Over 20 musicians from across the country are coming to the Azure Amphitheater for Breakaway Festival, a...
KCTV 5
Kansans receive text message with misinformation about Amendment 2
A sign outside Victory Bible Church in Lawrence read “Vote Yes. It’s a matter of life or death.” On Monday morning, it sat vandalized after the property was spray-painted. KCMO city leaders say 347 lane miles were resurfaced during summer program. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. “When...
Missouri couple gets engaged at George Strait concert
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country wedding bells are ringing for one Missouri couple. They got engaged at the George Strait concert over the weekend. The King of Country performed at Arrowhead Stadium. The future groom got down on one knee when Strait started playing. In an arena with tens of thousands of people, Nick Sutter […]
Man shot, killed on Grand Boulevard in Kansas City
A man died following a shooting in the 800 block of Grand Boulevard Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCPD investigating homicide at 51st and Bellefontaine
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday night. Just before 6 p.m. this evening, officers patrolling the area of 51st and Bellefontaine found one male on the ground. As officers approached the victim, they observed he had been shot and was unresponsive. Emergency services pronounced the victim dead. Law […]
KCTV 5
Lawrence church vandalized over ‘Value Them Both’ Amendment messaging
There is some confusion today after quite a few people received a text message with misinformation about the Kansas amendment being voted on tomorrow. KCMO city leaders say 347 lane miles were resurfaced during summer program. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. “When I was growing up, we had this fear...
KCTV 5
Lucas Kunce makes final campaign stop in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Democratic primary ballot for U.S. Senate in Missouri has a slew of names, but polling suggests it has now come down to two: Lucas Kunce and Trudy Busch Valentine. Kunce made his final stop in the city where he lives. He sells himself as a...
martincitytelegraph.com
Dr. Benoist Troost: Beyond the Street Which Bears His Name. . . For Now
In recent weeks, there has been an effort to rename Troost Ave. Launched by Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean’s Juicery and prior member of the Parks Board, wants to rename the 10-plus mile street “Truth Avenue.”. At the heart of the argument is Dr. Benoist Troost, a...
Kansas City, MO, officials allege mobile home illegally dumped near interstate
An entire mobile home was recently illegally dumped in eastern, Kansas City, Missouri, officials allege.
Investigation underway after mobile home left under Kansas City overpass
Kansas City investigates after someone possibly dumped a burned mobile home under an overpass near 23rd and Manchester Trafficway.
KCTV 5
Poll: Missourians wants recreational marijuana legalized and blame Biden for inflation
The lights are back on: Union Station debuts new lighting technology. It’s not new to say Union Station puts on quite the light show, like when the Chiefs win a big game or they honor a Kansas City legend who has passed away, but Saturday’s new light show showcases brand new technology.
KCTV 5
Kansas City pilot uninjured after Cessna plane crashes in Texas
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Missouri man managed to escape a plane crash uninjured following a crash landing Saturday near Marshall. Pilot Robert E. Long, 53, of Kansas City, Missouri, was flying a Cessna 150E east from Terrell to Marshall along IH-20. The plane sputtered near Hallsville, then lost power about 5 miles west of Marshall according to a DPS report.
