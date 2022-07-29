ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Blackmailer forced 2 Arizona teens to send him photos. Now he's going to prison for decades

12 News
12 News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.12news.com

Comments / 0

Related
12 News

'His heart was in it;' Reporter covered Navajo Nation for 5 decades

NAVAJO COUNTY, Ariz. — Bill Donovan, a prolific journalist who covered the Navajo Nation for five decades at newspapers in New Mexico and Arizona, has died. He was 76. Donovan recently was hospitalized with pneumonia and died Saturday night at his home in Torrance, California, surrounded by loved ones, said his daughter, Kelly Cunningham.
TORRANCE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeland Security#Mexico#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
12 News

2 East Valley residents win ADOT safety sign contest

PHOENIX — Two East Valley residents have been declared the winners of this year's safety sign message contest. More than 3,000 votes were submitted to the Arizona Department of Transportation to pick the top two winning slogans from a list of 12 finalists. Kristen Brown, a mother from Mesa,...
12 News

Candidate profile: Marco Lopez, Democratic candidate for Arizona Governor

ARIZONA, USA — The Arizona primary is fast approaching on August 2, and 12News is profiling candidates for the major statewide races: Governor and U.S. Senate. On the ballot for the Democratic party’s nomination for governor includes current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs against Marco Lopez. Meet the...
12 News

Grand Canyon 2nd most accessible national park, study says

ARIZONA, USA — A new research study ranked the Grand Canyon National Park as the second most accessible national park in the country. The study from Aging in Place gathered data on the total number of trails and the number of wheelchair-accessible trails. Out of 133 trails at the...
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy