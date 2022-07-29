Blackmailer forced 2 Arizona teens to send him photos. Now he's going to prison for decades

www.12news.com
Arizona woman arrested after allegedly throwing boiling water on father
PHOENIX — A woman is in custody after allegedly throwing boiling hot water on her father, officials said. Justina Nicole Boloyan, 45, was arrested after she reportedly admitted to throwing the water on her father, David Boloyan, while she took care of him at a home in Phoenix, court documents say.
Suspect arrested in Mesa after attempting to murder Las Vegas resident, police say
LAS VEGAS — A suspect wanted by Las Vegas Metro police was apprehended Sunday in Arizona and will soon be extradited back to Nevada to possibly face charges of robbery and attempted murder. Armando Dangerfield, 28, was detained in Mesa for crimes allegedly committed on July 24 outside a...
Arizona AG Mark Brnovich claims most alleged 2020 dead voters were alive
PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Monday his investigators found just one dead voter after thoroughly reviewing findings from a partisan review of the 2020 election that alleged 282 ballots were cast in the name of someone who had died. The finding by the Republican attorney general,...
'His heart was in it;' Reporter covered Navajo Nation for 5 decades
NAVAJO COUNTY, Ariz. — Bill Donovan, a prolific journalist who covered the Navajo Nation for five decades at newspapers in New Mexico and Arizona, has died. He was 76. Donovan recently was hospitalized with pneumonia and died Saturday night at his home in Torrance, California, surrounded by loved ones, said his daughter, Kelly Cunningham.
Report: 40% of people in the Phoenix area say they're struggling to pay bills
PHOENIX — According to a US Census Bureau Pulse survey, 40% of the people they’ve asked in the Phoenix metro area are now struggling to pay their usual household expenses. That’s up from 28% this time last year. Having a harder time. Rita Bailey is spending her...
Candidate profile: Karrin Taylor Robson, Republican candidate for Arizona Governor
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — In early July, Republican gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson took the stage in a room full of constituents at Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek just weeks before the Arizona primary. “We don’t normally do political events here at the farm. We felt so strongly that...
'You are not alone': Arizona athletes raising awareness for suicide prevention
ARIZONA, USA — Teen Lifeline, a suicide prevention resource, reports a 50% increase in calls to their hotline since the beginning of 2020. Students struggling with mental health is something high school athletes are seeing on their own campuses, so they're working to spread the message to their peers that there is hope and help.
Arizona's cities may see 'huge' water cutbacks soon. Here's what that means for Valley residents
PHOENIX — This month will be a moment of truth for Arizona cities. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to release its “24-month study” that announces how much water Lake Powell and Lake Mead will release in 2023. Meanwhile, seven western states must also present a...
Customer complains about food order at Arizona restaurant and ends up in hospital, police say
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — An argument at a fast-food restaurant in Prescott Valley ended in a customer getting airlifted to a Valley hospital and an employee getting arrested. Police say Antoine Kendrick, a 35-year-old employee of a local restaurant, struck a 67-year-old customer on Tuesday and was later charged...
5 Arizona counties getting better access to high-speed internet
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — The federal government is pledging $401 million in grants and loans to expand the reach and improve the speed of internet for rural residents, tribes and businesses in remote parts of 11 states from Alaska to Arkansas. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told reporters Wednesday,...
'Slow down, life is too short': Death of 94-year-old man puts spotlight on older Arizona drivers
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Arizona residents are holding onto their driver's licenses even after reaching 100 years old. There are 502 people that are over the age of 100 licensed to cruise around the Grand Canyon State, according to the Motor Vehicle Division. The number of people that have renewed...
FBI releases 170 names of missing Indigenous people from Southwest region
NAVAJO COUNTY, Ariz. — In an effort to address the crisis of missing Indigenous people, the FBI announced Monday it is releasing a list of more than 170 Native Americans it has verified as missing throughout New Mexico and the Navajo Nation that stretches into Arizona and Utah. FBI...
He's not a candidate but his 'political' sign is a favorite in the East Valley
CHANDLER, Ariz. — On Tuesday evening, Tyler Watson walked up to the Chandler intersection at Ocotillo and McQueen roads. He pulled a sign out of his truck and stuck it in the ground next to political signs of candidates vying for the votes of Arizonans. "Tyler Watson is Crossing...
Arizona is a top state for new residents. But they're not all coming from California.
PHOENIX — It's no secret the Valley has been flooded with new residents in recent years, putting a strain on the local housing market. But the places new Arizonans are fleeing to live in the Grand Canyon State appear to be more geographically varied than expected. Of course, California...
2 East Valley residents win ADOT safety sign contest
PHOENIX — Two East Valley residents have been declared the winners of this year's safety sign message contest. More than 3,000 votes were submitted to the Arizona Department of Transportation to pick the top two winning slogans from a list of 12 finalists. Kristen Brown, a mother from Mesa,...
Candidate profile: Marco Lopez, Democratic candidate for Arizona Governor
ARIZONA, USA — The Arizona primary is fast approaching on August 2, and 12News is profiling candidates for the major statewide races: Governor and U.S. Senate. On the ballot for the Democratic party’s nomination for governor includes current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs against Marco Lopez. Meet the...
‘Unusual’ number of kids needing foster care in Arizona in 1 day highlights need for foster parents
ARIZONA, USA — On a single day this past week, 38 kids came into foster care in Arizona. Many of them, the Department of Child Safety said, were in large sibling groups. DCS is now expecting with school starting up; they’ll see more reports and more kids who will need foster care.
Grand Canyon 2nd most accessible national park, study says
ARIZONA, USA — A new research study ranked the Grand Canyon National Park as the second most accessible national park in the country. The study from Aging in Place gathered data on the total number of trails and the number of wheelchair-accessible trails. Out of 133 trails at the...
There aren't enough bus drivers in the Valley as kids go back to school
PHOENIX — A shortage of bus drivers for some Arizona schools is one more thing school districts in the state are facing ahead of the upcoming school year. As kids get ready to head back to school, many of the buses aren't fully staffed, which means bus routes in some cases could be affected.
Live blog: Flash flood watches and warnings in place across Arizona
ARIZONA, USA — Wednesday includes another good chance of showers and possible thunderstorms for the Valley. Rain in the Flagstaff area has prompted a shelter in place alert for the Mount Elden Estates. A Flood Watch will remain in effect for nearly the entire state through Wednesday due to...
