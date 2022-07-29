Missouri Guy with Drone Shares Video of Mammoth Lightning Bolt

101theeagle.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Missouri Man Really Needs Your Help to Find Marty, His Pet Zebra
Have you seen a zebra in Missouri lately? If so, did he answer when you yelled "Marty"? The reason I'm asking is because a Missouri man has lost his pet zebra named Marty and he could really use your help. KMIZ in Columbia shared the story of Marty, the lost...
Missouri Farmer Shares Video of a Bobcat Stealing His Chicken
When you live in the rural areas of Missouri and have livestock, you know dealing with predators is a reality. That became even more real for a Missouri farmer recently who shared video of a bobcat who made off with one of his chickens. Bobcats aren't as uncommon as many...
This Midwestern Orphaned Squirrel Now Demands to be Scratched
Everyone deserves some perks and that includes squirrels apparently. I say that because there's a squirrel in the Midwest who was sadly orphaned that now has demands. Video proves that means getting scratched by his/her human. This special squirrel moment happened very recently in Nebraska City, Nebraska. The human who...
Missouri is Home to The Deadliest Tornado Ever In U.S. History
Here in the midwest, we are used to some terrible storms, but one storm is on record for being the deadliest in U.S. history. The date was March 18, 1925 (you wouldn't think tornadoes happen in March, but I guess they do), and on this date over 2,000 people were injured and 695 people lost their lives. The tornado became to be known as the Tri-State Tornado. I would imagine no one was prepared for tornadoes in March, which is probably why so many people passed away, and they didn't have the technology back then like we do now.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Someone Managed to Get a Sectional into this Missouri Tiny Home
The idea of fitting your life into a tiny home is minimalization. That's why I'm baffled (and impressed) that someone managed to get what looks like a full-size sectional into a tiny home in Missouri. Cris is the person who shared pics of this unique place located in Westline, Missouri...
A Website claims they found the Best Dive Bar in Missouri
Everyone has their favorite local dive bar spot, so trying to decide what is the best dive bar in each state sounds impossible, but one website claims they figured it out, and their pick for the best in Missouri looks awesome!. According to the website tripsavy.com, the best dive bar...
Is It Legal To Eat Food While Driving in Missouri?
Eating and driving are becoming more common as most of us on on the go all the time. In Missouri can you get a ticket if you're caught eating and driving?. The short answer is no. Just like in Illinois, there is no specific law that states you can't drive and eat at the same time. However, in Illinois, if you get into an accident or your driving becomes erratic you might be cited for your actions. Just be careful, a 2017 accident report shows that over 750 cars were involved in accidents where drivers were distracted by eating and drinking.
Crazy Fun Facts About Illinois and Missouri Will Blow Your Mind
Both Illinois and Missouri have a ton of history in each state, but one website claims they have fun with some of the craziest facts that will blow your mind. Bestlifeonline.com has come up with some of the craziest facts known in all 50 states. What they have to say might surprise you and some may already know these fun facts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Elsberry, Missouri Mansion Also Includes Underground Caves
Do you love mansions? Who doesn't? What about highway 79? I have found a mansion in Elsberry, Missouri that checks those boxes plus includes underground caves. This very unique property in or near Elsberry doesn't include a lot of inside pictures likely because what makes it unique lies underground. It's 2662 N Highway 79 in Elsberry. It's a 5-bedroom, 4 1/2 bathroom estate that has space above and below ground. The listing on Realtor shows you what lies beneath.
Fireball Alert – 3 Meteor Showers Happening Saturday Night
Saturday night will be a good night to keep your eyes on the skies if you enjoy fireballs. There are 3 different meteor showers that will be happening concurrently and our skies should remain clear. Space Weather shared details of our planet being in the path of 3 different comet...
Where is Illinois on the List of Worst States for Health Care?
Having great health care available to you is one of the most important things about where you choose to live, a recent ranking was released putting the states in order from Best to Worst states for Health Care, so where does the Land of Lincoln fall on the list?. According...
New Ranking Claims Springfield Now More Dangerous than St. Louis
I confess that when I first saw this I thought "no way this is correct", but the numbers back it up. A new ranking claims that Springfield, Missouri is now more dangerous than St. Louis. Let's do a deep dive in the numbers and see if this is accurate and if so, wow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
See Inside of a Missouri Cave You Maybe Haven’t Heard Of
Having lived in or near to Missouri a majority of my life, I've been in just about every cave in the state. However, even with my spelunking past, there's one that's just hit my radar that I had never heard of and I'm thinking it's possible you might not have heard of it either.
Mystery Person Won $1.3 Billion Lottery From This Illinois Store
If you happened to buy a lottery ticket from a certain Illinois convenience store, you might be nearly a billionaire now and not even now it. CBS News is reporting that there was only 1 winner from the $1.3 billion dollar mega-millions jackpot Friday night. That winner who remains a mystery purchased their ticket from a Des Plaines, Illinois Speedway store.
Ranking Shows Missouri Has Way More Gun Stores than Illinois
From the beginning, let me state this is not a commentary about gun ownership or gun rights. It's just a ranking I find interesting about the number of gun stores and sales in both Missouri and Illinois. Spoiler alert: there are way more in Missouri and it's not even close.
Most Popular Dog Breed in Illinois & Missouri Might Surprise You
I love my dogs and I think I will have dogs for the rest of my life. They truly are man's (or woman's) best friend, but if you thinking of getting a pet the most popular breed in Illinois and Missouri I might help with your decision. Missouri. Bestlineonline.com named...
Illinois is home to the National Great Rivers Museum
Illinois and the Mississippi River have such a unique relationship, but there is more to the relationship than you may know, if you want to more about the relationship that the state, the land, and the people have with the Mighty Mississippi then you need to take a trip to the National Great Rivers Museum.
Rare Video Shows St. Louis As It Was During the 1904 World’s Fair
If you could hop into a time machine and go to any point in time, what would you pick? I'm probably not alone thinking the St. Louis area back in 1904 would be interesting. I don't have a time machine, but I have come across some rare video that shows you the city during that famous event.
Illinois Man Stole Money, Bought Star Wars PJ’s, Headed to Prison
It rarely ends well when you decide to become a thief even if you're a Star Wars fan. That decision now has an Illinois man headed to prison thanks to his love of Star Wars and pajamas. As I reported earlier this year, Billy E. Harris, 48, was a treasurer...
Nature Trail in St. Louis Referred to as “Heaven on Earth”
Saying something is like "Heaven" is high praise considering that most of us have never been there. However, that's exactly what's been said about a nature trail near St. Louis. The website referring to a Missouri nature trail as "Absolutely Heaven on Earth" is Only In Your State. The "heavenly"...
100.9 The Eagle
Quincy, IL
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT
100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://101theeagle.com/
Comments / 0