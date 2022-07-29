Waupaca School Board member resigns

waupacanow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cwbradio.com
New Wood County Chapter of "Moms for Liberty"
A Wood County chapter of the nonprofit group “Moms for Liberty” has been formed and parents are encouraged to join. A 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization, their mission is to organize, educate and empower parents to defend parental rights at all levels of government. “The group was founded nationally by...
waupacanow.com
Colbert heads Park and Rec
Laura Colbert is the new director the Waupaca Parks and Recreation Department. Her first day was July 20. She is a familiar face in the community. A Waupaca High School graduate, she left the area to earn two degrees, serve in the military, write a book, and work a few different jobs.
waupacanow.com
Fuge, Ann
Ann M. Fuge, age 81 of the Township of Matteson, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022 at her home. Ann Fuge was a lifelong resident of Clintonville, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and vibrant member of the community; truly living a life of ‘Service Above Self’. She was a non-stop traveler, adventurer and liver of life.
waupacanow.com
Balthazor, Gale
Gale J. Balthazor, age 84, passed away on July 31, 2022 at his residence in Menasha. Gale was born in the town Weyauwega, son of the late Lester Balthazor and Hazel (Wilcox) Balthazor. Gale married Carol Jensen in Neenah, WI on April 19, 1958. Gale graduated from Neenah High School...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
Vigil for man killed in 2017 held in Oshkosh, organizers demand police accountability
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Community members held a candlelight vigil outside of the Opera House Square in Oshkosh on Sunday to honor Isaiah Tucker who died five years ago in a police-involved shooting. According to event organizers, their mission was to educate others surrounding two things:. What happened on...
wearegreenbay.com
Spoiled ballots increase ahead of Wisconsin primary election
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With three Democratic Senate candidates dropping out of the race last week, more Wisconsin voters are recasting their ballots. Green Bay clerk Celestine Jeffreys said she has seen an increase in requests to spoil ballots, adding, “We don’t ask a reason why someone wants to spoil their ballot, but for this period, our envelope is getting a little thick…there’s definitely been more than we’ve seen in the past.”
seehafernews.com
Registration Now Open for Wisconsin Economic Summit in Appleton
The registration period is now open for those who wish to attend the Wisconsin Economic Summit in Appleton. The summit is scheduled to take place in the Fox Cities Exhibition Center on September 20th and 21st. The Wisconsin Economic Summit will highlight Wisconsin’s successes in creating livable communities and supporting...
EAA AirVenture Oshkosh breaks attendance record
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – If you went to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh this year and felt like there were a lot of people there, your feeling was right. EAA AirVenture Oshkosh broke its attendance record, welcoming over 650,000 guests to the grounds this week. “There’s no doubt that weather plays a big part of it, in […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISN
Wisconsin Department of Health investigates Salmonella cases associated with shelled peas
Wis. — As of July 29, 2022, six people have been infected with the same strain of Salmonella. To date, three of the six patients identified have required hospitalization. The cases of Salmonella are associated with shelled peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market. The shelled (loose) peas were sold at Green Barn Farm Market farm stands and farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison, and Fond du Lac, and Green Valley Acres Farm farm stands in Neenah.
WSAW
2 of Wausau’s city pools to close for the season this weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The final days to swim at two of the three Wausau city pools is this weekend. Memorial Pool, located at 505 Memorial Park Road will close for the season on Saturday, Aug. 6. Schulenburg Pool, located at 1533 Summit Drive, will close for the season on Sunday, Aug. 7.
WSAW
Owners of ‘The Big Garlic’ stop by Sunrise 7 the morning of their grand opening
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tony and Desiray Rockweit stopped by Sunrise 7 Monday morning, ahead of the grand opening of their restaurant, “The Big Garlic.”. The restaurant is set to open Monday at 10:30 a.m. Tony says the restaurant will run the business as usual for its grand opening,...
waupacanow.com
New London may adopt sister city
Committee recommends affiliation with Killaloe, Ireland. The city’s Economic Development Committee voted July 26 to recommend to Common Council that New London authorize a charter establishing a sister city affiliation with village of Killaloe, County Clare, Ireland. Mayor Mark Herter told the committee that he received an email from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."
WSAW
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The Greg Swan Memorial Car Show is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Almond Lion’s Club Tater Toot. Registration is from 9 a.m.-noon, and judging is at 2 p.m. Grab a charcoal chicken or pork chop dinner, enjoy the parade at 1 p.m, and stick around that night for music in the tent. All proceeds support the Almond Lion’s Club. Click here to view the event on Facebook.
WNCY
Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Wisconsin Farmers Markets
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A salmonella outbreak is hitting parts of Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Fond du Lac and Neenah. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday that it is investigating cases of salmonella associated with shelled peas — loose peas that are no longer in their pod — sold at Wisconsin farmers markets.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Additional resources’ needed in Calumet Co. grass fire incident
SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – A second grass fire incident has been confirmed to have occurred in northeastern Wisconsin on Saturday. According to the Kiel Fire Department, just after 1:30 p.m., crews responded to the 22400 block of County Road XX in the Town of Schleswig for a report of a grass fire in a ditch line near a home.
whby.com
Hortonville man killed in Milwaukee crash
MILWAUKEE, Wis–A Marquette University student from Hortonville dies after being hit by a car in Milwaukee. The victim, identified as Payton Claybaugh, was hit while walking on the Marquette Interchange Sunday. Claybaugh was a 2022 graduate of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences and a D-One student in the School...
wearegreenbay.com
Marquette University: Student from Hortonville dies after getting hit by car
(WFRV) – A student at Marquette’s School of Dentistry reportedly died on Sunday after he was hit by a car on the interchange. The President of Marquette University, Dr. Michael Lovell, issued a message about the death of a student. That student was Payton Claybaugh, who was a 2022 cum laude graduate of Marquette’s College of Health Sciences.
wpr.org
More counties are asking voters whether Wisconsin should establish a right to clean water
A growing number of counties are asking voters whether the state should establish a right to clean water. Bayfield County is the latest to approve putting a clean water referendum before voters during the November general election after supervisors approved a resolution on Tuesday. Adams, Green, Juneau and Outagamie counties...
wearegreenbay.com
Driver cited after rear-ending chipper in Wrightstown
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A worker for Wrightstown’s Department of Public Works was released from a hospital after a vehicle rear-ended the chipper. The Wrightstown Police Department posted about a rear-ending incident involving a driver getting cited for inattentive driving on its Facebook page. Officials said that a Department of Public Works (DPW) employee was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 0