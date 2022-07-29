Former Sacramento police officer sentenced for sending inappropriate messages to teen

www.ksbw.com
Prosecutors say suspect in killing of Sacramento woman should have been in jail
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Prosecutors said it’s a tragic case of an early prison release, that resulted in the brutal murder of a 77-year-old Sacramento woman. District attorneys described Darnell Erby as a career criminal, dating back to 1999. Since then, he has been committed and convicted of several felonies and released early for those […]
Woman assaulted by three women and a man during carjacking
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman had her car stolen in Stockton on Monday after being assaulted by three woman and a man, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that the carjacking took place in 16000 block of South Turnpike Road in the Seaport District when a 29-year-old woman was forced out of […]
Salida couple involved in possibly intentional hit-and-run to appear in court
Stanislaus County, Calif. (KTXL) — A couple from Salida will be appearing in court on Wednesday in connection with the attempted murder of a Salida man, according to county court records. On July 21, 2022, Melanie Clark, 23, of Salida and her boyfriend Thomas Bennett, 26, of Salida intentionally drove over a Salida man, according […]
Mother says Cal Expo police assaulted her son, 11, and targeted him for being Black
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An Elk Grove mother is taking legal action against Cal Expo police after she said they assaulted her 11-year-old son at the California State Fair. However, Cal Expo is defending the stance officers took last week when the boy was detained. "On Kids Day, last Tuesday,...
Davis police seeking at-risk missing teenager Eathan Tunstall
DAVIS, Calif. — The Davis Police Department is calling for help as they try to locate an at-risk missing teenager. Police said Eathan Tunstall's family has not seen him since he left football practice at Davis High School on July 26. However, police said the 15-year-old might have been seen in Old Sacramento as recently as July 31.
Sacramento man in jail after Elk Grove crime spree
ELK GROVE – For nearly a week, Elk Grove police say an armed robbery suspect preyed on businesses and sometimes people's kindness.For days, John Vang, 39, roamed the streets of Elk Grove. Police say the Sacramento man's crime spree started July 25 at around 5 a.m. at a McDonald's located near Sheldon Road and Stockton Boulevard.Two days later, investigators say he broke into a rental car business to steal cash and other items in the morning.Not long after, Vang is accused of targeting a Chipotle near Elk Grove and Franklin boulevards which was closed at the time.When an unsuspecting employee...
Man, 40, arrested for allegedly shooting at other man in Placer County
AUBURN -- One person is under arrest after he allegedly shot at another person in Auburn late Monday night, then barricaded himself in a home.The Placer County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the 3400 block of Sapphire Drive just before 11 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting involving two men. As deputies soon learned, the suspect - 40-year-old Iram Villa - had allegedly shot at the other man at least twice after an argument escalated. One of the gunshots grazed the side of the victim's ear, deputies say, but he is otherwise expected to be OK.Villa then barricaded himself in a home nearby. After several hours of him refusing to come out, the sheriff's office Crisis Negotiation Team was able to talk him into surrendering. Deputies say Villa is now in custody. He's facing a charge of attempted murder.The person who was shot at has been taken to the hospital and has already been released.
Man accused of robbing Elk Grove restaurants at gunpoint in custody
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man accused of robbing four businesses at gunpoint in Elk Grove is now in custody. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, it started around 5 a.m. on July 25 when a man – later identified as 39-year-old John Vang – walked in the McDonald’s on Sheldon at East Stockton Boulevard and started taking money from the cash drawer.
CBS News
Prison officials investigate 3rd inmate slaying within a week in Northern California
SACRAMENTO — California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres Lopez attacked...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Crime spree in Elk Grove, Al Qaeda leader killed, money stolen from food assistance accounts
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Sacramento man arrested after multi-day armed robbery crime spree; woman also arrested
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 39-year-old Sacramento man has been arrested in connection with a string of early morning armed robberies at businesses in Sacramento County last week that at one point involved a stolen car, authorities said. A woman was also arrested in connection with the crime spree.
Man indicted on suspicion of drug trafficking, weapons charges
(BCN) — A Stockton man was indicted on Thursday for drug and weapons charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of California. Jesus Iribe, 26, was charged on suspicion of intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and being a felon in […]
Family alleges State Fair officers discriminated, tackled their 11-year-old son
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A press conference was held at Cal Expo on Monday following the detainment of an 11-year-old Elk Grove boy on July 26 and the alleged harm he experienced while detained by State Fair police officers. According to Cynthia Martin, her, her son Elijah and a group of children went to the […]
davisvanguard.org
Taxpayers Pay $1.5 Million for Another Death at Sacramento County Jail – Activists Called Antonio Thomas Death an ‘In-Custody Murder’
SACRAMENTO, CA – The family of Antonio Thomas, who was found comatose in his Sacramento County Jail cell in 2019 in what Black Lives Matter Sacramento called an “in-custody murder,” is receiving a $1.5 million settlement from Sacramento County, said civil rights attorney Mark Merin this week.
davisvanguard.org
Man with 11 Open Cases Fails to Appear – He’s in Hospital after Jumping off Bridge onto Freeway
WOODLAND, CA – Despite 11 open cases against him, Alan Nelson was absent in Yolo County Superior Court Friday morning, with a warrant out for him after violating his pretrial release—turns out he’s in the hospital with serious injuries. His attorney, Deputy Public Defender Monica Brushia, informed...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Vandalism, false impersonation, fugitive from justice
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Feb. 11. Tanya Marie Patton, 34, was arrested at 4:42 a.m. on suspicion of an outside misdemeanor warrant in the 11800 block of...
Driver in quadruple fatal Rio Vista crash was arrested earlier this year for DUI, police say
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The man police say was behind the wheel at the time of a quadruple fatal accident in Rio Vista last week was arrested earlier this year on charges of DUI and hit-and-run, according to Folsom Police. Last week, Rio Vista Police Chief Jon Mazer confirmed...
KCRA.com
California investigating 3rd inmate slaying in 1 week
California prison officials said Monday that they are investigating the third slaying of an inmate by other inmates within the span of a week, at three different prisons. The latest was Friday at Pelican Bay State Prison far northwestern California, where officials say Fernando Torres Lopez attacked fellow inmate Uriel Otero in a dayroom. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later.
CBS News
2 arrested following car chase linked to armed robbery
GALT -- Two people were arrested Saturday following a car chase connected to an alleged stolen vehicle used in an armed robbery. The Galt Police Department says that officers were alerted around 8 p.m. to a report of a stolen vehicle used in an armed robbery in nearby Elk Grove.
Man shot, killed just east of Stockton
(BCN) — A man was killed during a shooting incident Friday in an unincorporated area just east of Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives were working with the county’s medical examiner’s office to provide a positive identification of the victim. KRON On is streaming news live now Residents were alerted that […]
