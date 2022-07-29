Gas line struck alongside Hyannis airport

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a stabbing. It happened around 3 PM at the Cromwell Court apartments at 168 Barnstable Road. Police tell Cape Wide News that both the suspect and victim are juveniles. The victim was reportedly undergoing surgery at Cape Cod Hospital for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable […] The post Barnstable Police investigating stabbing incident at Cromwell Court apartments in Hyannis appeared first on CapeCod.com.

HYANNIS, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO