Gas line struck alongside Hyannis airport

Car and bicycle collide in Hyannis
HYANNIS – A car and bicyclist collided in Hyannis sometime after 9:30 PM Monday. The collision happened on Bearse's Way by U-Haul. The cyclist was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Barnstable Police are investigating the incident.
Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic at busy Hyannis intersection
HYANNIS – A two vehicle crash was reported in Hyannis about 8:30 AM Sunday. The crash happened at the major intersection of Iyannough Road (Route 28) and Yarmouth Road (Willow Street). A passing Orleans ambulance stopped to render assistance until Hyannis units could arrive. No serious injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is […]
Barnstable Police investigating stabbing incident at Cromwell Court apartments in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a stabbing. It happened around 3 PM at the Cromwell Court apartments at 168 Barnstable Road. Police tell Cape Wide News that both the suspect and victim are juveniles. The victim was reportedly undergoing surgery at Cape Cod Hospital for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable […]
