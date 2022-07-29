ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Cunningham set to announce Lt. Governor selection Monday

By Crysty Vaughan
 4 days ago
WCBD Count on 2

Joe Cunningham taps Columbia attorney as running mate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 52-year-old attorney from Greenville, Tally Parham Casey, is gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham’s pick for his running mate. The potential new Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina was also the state’s first female fighter pilot. Casey served in the Iraq War as a combat pilot and logged over 100 hours fighting. In addition […]
Jeff Worley Ending Candidacy Buncombe County Sheriff's Race Citing

Election day is more than 3 months away and the landscape for the Buncombe County race for Sheriff is already changing. Republican candidate Jeff Worley is withdrawing his name from the race citing new information regarding his health. Worley's campaign reached out exclusively to News Radio 570 WWNC with a...
FOX Carolina

Joe Cunningham calls on Gov. McMaster for gubernatorial debates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Thursday, Joe Cunningham, the Democratic nominee for Governor, called for five debates in the races for Governor and Lieutenant Governor. The five debates would include four in the state’s four largest media areas (Greenville, Florence/Myrtle Beach, Columbia and Charleston) as well as one statewide Lieutenant Gubernatorial debate.
The Post and Courier

NC bank setting up second SC branch near Greenville arena

GREENVILLE — A North Carolina-based bank plans to set up a full-service branch next to Bon Secours Arena. First Carolina Bank bought the corner lot at the intersection of North Church and North Academy streets in downtown Greenville for $2.5 million, per public property records, and plans to open its second South Carolina location by the end of the year.
FOX Carolina

New facility to create 50 new jobs in Abbeville Co., governor says

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new company, Aerofoam USA, announced plans to establish its United States headquarters, operations, and create 50 news jobs in Abbeville, according to Governor McMaster’s office. The governor said Aerofoam USA’s $11.5 million investment, located at 43 Commerce Drive, will manufacture nytril buthene rubber...
The Post and Courier

South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed

In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg gun buyback event: your questions answered

SPARTABURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg is pleased with the success of its gun, buyback program over the weekend. Drivers brought their guns, police checked to ensure they were guns, then they received $100 to $150 Visa gift cards in exchange for the firearm, depending on the type.
Watch: Unity Park featured on NBC Nightly News

The decades-long push to bring a measure of reconciliation to Greenville’s segregated past through the development of Unity Park was featured in a segment on NBC Nightly News July 28. NBC’s Steve Patterson spoke to Lillian Brock Flemming, Mary Duckett and Mayor Knox White about the history of the...
How century-old racist deed covenants echo in present-day Greenville

Look around your city, your neighborhood. From block to block, traffic light to traffic light, you probably know which areas of town are full of residents who look a lot like you and which areas are not. Historically speaking, none of that was an accident, says Ken Kolb, chair of...
FOX Carolina

Modern ‘Green Book’ available for purchase in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A modern version of the ‘Green Book,’ a guide to establishments where African-Americans would be accepted as customers back in the 1960s, is available in downtown Spartanburg. The launch is a result of a collaboration between the WeGoja Foundation, The International African-American Museum...
Mountain Xpress

The name remains the same

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.
WCBD Count on 2

What’s causing South Carolina’s cancer death disparities?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — While people in Union County are more likely to be diagnosed with cancer, residents of Lee County are more likely to die from it, according to an analysis by News13. The 2021 data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reveals that people in rural counties were […]
greenvillejournal.com

Larry M. Greer Invitational Golf Tournament to be held at two Greenville golf courses

The Larry M. Greer Invitational Golf Tournament presented by Liberty Mutual Insurance has expanded to two Greenville golf courses, event organizers announced July 25. The tournament will take place Sept. 12 at Cherokee Valley Course and Club and Green Valley Country Club. Event proceeds will benefit the Larry M. Greer Charity Foundation’s mission to support families in need of food.
Kennardo G. James

This SC Town Is Considered One of the “Best Small Towns” in America

Take a look at the SC town that many consider to be the best small town in America.Cliffs Living website. For many years now, there has been an ongoing debate about the best small towns in America. According to "Town & Country" magazine, a few towns in the running are Damariscotta, Maine, Galena, Illinois, Pella, Iowa, Welch, West Virginia, and Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

