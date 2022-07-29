Joe Cunningham set to announce Lt. Governor selection Monday

www.abccolumbia.com
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This SC Town Is Considered One of the “Best Small Towns” in AmericaKennardo G. James
The Timeless Art of the Local BakeryLaura MarshallFlat Rock, NC
Joe Cunningham taps Columbia attorney as running mate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 52-year-old attorney from Greenville, Tally Parham Casey, is gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham’s pick for his running mate. The potential new Lieutenant Governor of South Carolina was also the state’s first female fighter pilot. Casey served in the Iraq War as a combat pilot and logged over 100 hours fighting. In addition […]
iheart.com
Jeff Worley Ending Candidacy Buncombe County Sheriff's Race Citing
Election day is more than 3 months away and the landscape for the Buncombe County race for Sheriff is already changing. Republican candidate Jeff Worley is withdrawing his name from the race citing new information regarding his health. Worley's campaign reached out exclusively to News Radio 570 WWNC with a...
FOX Carolina
Joe Cunningham calls on Gov. McMaster for gubernatorial debates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Thursday, Joe Cunningham, the Democratic nominee for Governor, called for five debates in the races for Governor and Lieutenant Governor. The five debates would include four in the state’s four largest media areas (Greenville, Florence/Myrtle Beach, Columbia and Charleston) as well as one statewide Lieutenant Gubernatorial debate.
The Post and Courier
NC bank setting up second SC branch near Greenville arena
GREENVILLE — A North Carolina-based bank plans to set up a full-service branch next to Bon Secours Arena. First Carolina Bank bought the corner lot at the intersection of North Church and North Academy streets in downtown Greenville for $2.5 million, per public property records, and plans to open its second South Carolina location by the end of the year.
FOX Carolina
New facility to create 50 new jobs in Abbeville Co., governor says
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new company, Aerofoam USA, announced plans to establish its United States headquarters, operations, and create 50 news jobs in Abbeville, according to Governor McMaster’s office. The governor said Aerofoam USA’s $11.5 million investment, located at 43 Commerce Drive, will manufacture nytril buthene rubber...
The Post and Courier
South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed
In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg gun buyback event: your questions answered
SPARTABURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg is pleased with the success of its gun, buyback program over the weekend. Drivers brought their guns, police checked to ensure they were guns, then they received $100 to $150 Visa gift cards in exchange for the firearm, depending on the type.
WYFF4.com
Ron Rallis lets community decide what is next for the Greenville church painted pink
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The owner of the Greenville church that was painted pink last month is asking the community for input into what is next for the building. “I’m here to make changes for people,” Ron Rallis, the owner of the church, said Saturday during a community forum.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina New Play Festival
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina New Play Festival is coming to Greenville August 12 through 14.
greenvillejournal.com
Watch: Unity Park featured on NBC Nightly News
The decades-long push to bring a measure of reconciliation to Greenville’s segregated past through the development of Unity Park was featured in a segment on NBC Nightly News July 28. NBC’s Steve Patterson spoke to Lillian Brock Flemming, Mary Duckett and Mayor Knox White about the history of the...
Spartanburg Co. Emergency Management launches new alerts system
There's a new way to get alerts on emergencies happening in Spartanburg and it only takes seconds to sign up.
golaurens.com
LCWSC preparing for residential, commercial growth in Northern Laurens County
To keep development moving ahead and to attract industries, especially in Northern Laurens County, the Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission is preparing to borrow $9 Million in a loan that will be repaid with property taxes. The commission’s general obligation debt is expiring after 20 years. The plan is...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
How century-old racist deed covenants echo in present-day Greenville
Look around your city, your neighborhood. From block to block, traffic light to traffic light, you probably know which areas of town are full of residents who look a lot like you and which areas are not. Historically speaking, none of that was an accident, says Ken Kolb, chair of...
How One Rural South Carolina School District is Tackling the In-School Therapist Shortage
Christina Cody has a tireless, we-can-make-it-work attitude. No matter the problem, she’s the kind of person who will offer up ideas one after another until she finds one that works. Cody is a health and wellness specialist for Cherokee County Schools, a small, rural school district in the northwestern part of South Carolina. Over the […]
FOX Carolina
Modern ‘Green Book’ available for purchase in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A modern version of the ‘Green Book,’ a guide to establishments where African-Americans would be accepted as customers back in the 1960s, is available in downtown Spartanburg. The launch is a result of a collaboration between the WeGoja Foundation, The International African-American Museum...
Mountain Xpress
The name remains the same
What’s causing South Carolina’s cancer death disparities?
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — While people in Union County are more likely to be diagnosed with cancer, residents of Lee County are more likely to die from it, according to an analysis by News13. The 2021 data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reveals that people in rural counties were […]
FOX Carolina
Family releases balloons on 6-month anniversary of Alexis Ware’s disappearance
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of Alexis Ware held a balloon release at the location where she was last seen in honor of the six-month anniversary of her disappearance. Family and friends gathered at the 7-eleven on Hwy. 29, the location Ware went missing back in January, in...
greenvillejournal.com
Larry M. Greer Invitational Golf Tournament to be held at two Greenville golf courses
The Larry M. Greer Invitational Golf Tournament presented by Liberty Mutual Insurance has expanded to two Greenville golf courses, event organizers announced July 25. The tournament will take place Sept. 12 at Cherokee Valley Course and Club and Green Valley Country Club. Event proceeds will benefit the Larry M. Greer Charity Foundation’s mission to support families in need of food.
