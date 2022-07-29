In Sioux City murder trial, defense questions police assessment Evans wasn't intoxicated on night of fatal bar shooting

siouxcityjournal.com
siouxcountyradio.com
Investigation of Suspicious Vehicle Leads to Arrest of Sioux Center Man
An investigation into a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of a Sioux Center man north of Hull Saturday afternoon. 32-year-old Tyler Sandbulte was arrested after Sioux County deputies located a vehicle he was operating parked in a field driveway three miles north of Hull. Officers suspected Sandbulte was under the influence of a drug.
Release: Sioux City Fire Rescue helps injured cell tower worker
Sixteen SCFR members responded to the scene.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Amber Joy Altena, 28, Spirit Lake, Iowa, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced July 27, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation. Jake Freeman Daniel O'Neill, 19, Jackson, Nebraska, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced July 26, five years prison suspended, five years probation.
Four Injured in Crash Southwest of Sioux Center
Four people were injured in a crash at an uncontrolled intersection southwest of Sioux Center Friday afternoon. The crash occurred at the uncontrolled intersection of 430th Street and Garfield Avenue, five miles southwest of Sioux Center. 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City was driving a delivery van westbound on 430th...
Sioux City Police chief worries about allowing ATVs/UTVs on streets
SIOUX CITY — Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller told city councilmembers Monday, during a presentation, that the "negatives" associated with allowing ATVs and UTVs on city streets "far outweigh the positives." At the council's July 25 meeting, Gerald Collins, who lives in the Riverside neighborhood, asked them to...
Four Injured In Mid-Day Friday Crash Near Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — Four people were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash near Sioux Center early Friday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap occurred shortly after 1:00 Friday afternoon, five miles southwest of Sioux Center, when a 2018 Ford delivery van, driven by 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City, was westbound on 430th Street, and a 2014 Chevrolet van, driven by 35-year-old Roman Nunez of Le Mars, was northbound on Garfield Avenue. Deputies say the two collided in the intersection.
Iowa Crop-Dusting Pilot Dies After Weekend Crash
A pilot who was flying a crop-dusting plane in Iowa over the weekend has died following a crash. The Des Moines Register reports that the accident happened in Western Iowa near the town of Ute. The Monona County 911 Center received a call just after 1 p.m. on Saturday that an airplane had crashed near 230th Street and Teak Avenue. That is just to the south of Ute, Iowa. When emergency crews arrived, they discovered a crop-dusting plane on the roadway on fire, according to the Register.
Car vs Motorcycle Crash in Hospers
A car vs. motorcycle crash in Hospers resulted in minor injuries. At about 5:39pm Friday, 16-year-old Edilma Lopez-Morales of Sioux Center was driving east on 400th Street; 21-year-old Logan Koedam of Ireton was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on Hospers Drive South in Hospers. Lopez-Morales turned north onto Hospers Drive and the two struck in the intersection.
Car Destroyed In Fire Southwest Of Archer
Archer, Iowa– A car was destroyed in a fire on Friday, July 29, 2022, near Archer. According to Archer Fire Chief Don De Boer, at about 6:45 p.m., the Archer Fire Department was called to the report of a vehicle fire at 5268 390th Street, two miles south of Archer and a half mile west.
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (27) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Worker rescued from Riverside cell tower
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Rescue crews from Sioux City Fire Rescue were put to the test Monday evening, Aug. 1st, in Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood. A man working on the cell tower in the park became trapped near the top of the spire, leading to a call for emergency assistance around 5:00 p.m.
Ex-mobile home park manager in Sioux City gets five years probation for stealing rental payments, ordered to pay $28,082
SIOUX CITY — The former manager of a Sioux City mobile home park has been placed on probation for stealing thousands of dollars in rental payments. Vickie Corio, 46, of Sioux City, had pleaded guilty in Woodbury County District Court in March to one count of second-degree theft, which was reduced from first-degree theft as part of a plea agreement.
MINI: About that AR-15 rifle
About that AR-15 rifle. It is not an assault rifle as it is not fully automatic and able to keep shooting as long as the trigger is depressed, or pulled back. It is semi-automatic and needs a trigger pull for each round fired, the same as any hand held revolver or pistol. There are already laws prohibiting civilian ownership of automatic weapons. -- Col. James E. Lalley, Ret., Sioux City.
WATCH NOW: Sioux City kids keep cool on a hot day
Sioux City youth flock to the Leeds Splash Pad to cool off on Tuesday as temperatures are expected to pass 100 degrees. Tim Hynds has been chief photographer at the Journal since 1997 and has reported on Iowa’s craft beer industry since 2007. He loves his family and a good Sticke Alt.
Anne Krone
Anne Krone of Sioux City will celebrate her 92nd birthday on Thursday. Cards may be sent to 908 Cecelia St., Sioux City, IA 51105. Anne was born on Aug. 4, 1930, in Gayville, S.D. She married Dick Krone on Oct. 14, 1950. Her children are Rick Krone of Sioux City, and Sharon (Mike) Irish of Sioux City. Anne has five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Dakota City Fire Department cancels National Night Out event due to heat
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- The Dakota City Fire Department has cancelled its National Night Out festivities due to extreme heat. The department was slated to host activities and offer free food from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. According to a social media post, a new date for National Night...
FAA, NTSB to investigate fatal plane crash near Ute, Iowa
UTE, Iowa — The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate a Saturday plane crash near the Monona County community of Ute that left the pilot dead. At around 1:09 p.m. Saturday, the Monona County 911 center received a call of an aircraft that had...
Iowa man sentenced for selling drugs online
A man who operated a farm supply company was sentenced for illegally distributing prescription drugs online.
“MOVE OVER” TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT EFFORT RESULTS IN SEVERAL TICKETS
SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE OUT ON HIGHWAY 20 IN THE METRO AREA THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN A SPECIAL ENFORCEMENT OF THE STATE’S MOVE OVER OR GET PULLED OVER LAW. TRAFFIC SGT. JIM CLARK SAYS THAT LAW REQUIRES A DRIVER TO SLOW DOWN AND MOVE TO THE LEFT LANE IF SAFELY POSSIBLE WHEN YOU SEE A VEHICLE WITH FLASHING EMERGENCY LIGHTS PARKED ON THE SHOULDER OF THE ROAD:
WATCH NOW: North Sioux City Vietnam-era vets honored at pinning ceremony
Vietnam-era veterans receive commemorative pins from South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson at a pinning ceremony Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Centennial Park in North Sioux City, South Dakota. The ceremony was held to honor local Vietnam veterans.
