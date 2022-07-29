Wood's ARK Fund On Track For First Monthly Gain Since Oct As Risky Stocks Rally

www.ibtimes.com
Related
International Business Times
TSX Gives Back Some Recent Gains As Resource Shares Fall
Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, giving back some recent gains, as a slowdown in manufacturing activity as well as rising tensions between the United States and China dented investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 187.59 points, or 0.95%, at 19,505.33, as trading resumed...
International Business Times
Choppy Trading On Wall Street As Pelosi Visits Taiwan
Wall Street was mixed in choppy trading on Tuesday, with geopolitical tensions flaring after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. Pelosi said her trip demonstrated American solidarity with the Chinese-claimed self-ruled island, but China condemned this first such visit in 25 years as a threat to peace and stability.
International Business Times
China's Alibaba Strives To Keep New York Listing Amid Audit Dispute
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Monday it would work to maintain its New York Stock Exchange listing alongside its Hong Kong listing after the Chinese e-commerce giant was placed on a delisting watchlist by U.S authorities. Alibaba stock closed down nearly 3.8% in a near-flat Hong Kong market, following...
International Business Times
PayPal Shares Jump On Elliott's $2 Billion Stake, Annual Profit Guidance Raise
PayPal Holdings on Tuesday said activist investor Elliott Management has an over $2 billion stake in the fintech company and the firm raised its annual profit guidance. PayPal shares shot up nearly 12% after it also announced a slew of moves including appointing Blake Jorgensen as new chief financial officer and a $15 billion repurchase program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
Pinterest Shares Surge After Elliott Discloses It Is The Largest Shareholder
Activist investor Elliott Investment Management disclosed on Monday it had become the largest shareholder in Pinterest Inc, backing the management of the digital pin-board firm and sending the company's shares up 21%. Pinterest has "significant potential for growth", which led Elliott to become its largest shareholder, Elliott managing partner Jesse...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
International Business Times
Americana Adds HSBC To List Of Banks For Gulf Dual Listing -sources
The Middle East and North Africa franchisee of fast-food restaurants KFC and Pizza Hut has added HSBC to its syndicate of advisers for its potential dual listing this year, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Americana Group has hired HSBC as a joint bookrunner on the initial public...
International Business Times
Oil Prices Slip As Weak Manufacturing Data Stokes Recession Fears
Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, as investors worried about global oil demand following weak manufacturing data in several countries. Brent crude futures fell 29 cents to $99.74 a barrel by 0002 GMT, with WTI crude futures down 22 cents at $93.67 a barrel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
International Business Times
HSBC Urged To Appoint Shareholder Ping An To Its Board
A Hong Kong politician has urged HSBC spin off its Asia business and appoint representatives of Chinese insurer Ping An to its board, as the global lender prepares to meet with Hong Kong shareholders this week. Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, the bank's biggest shareholder, called on...
International Business Times
BP Reports Q2 Profit Of $8.45 Billion, Boosts Dividend
BP on Tuesday reported a second quarter profit of $8.45 billion, its highest in 14 years, as strong refining margins and oil trading helped it boost its dividend and share repurchases. BP increased its dividend by 10% to 6.006 cents per share, more than its previous guidance of a 4%...
International Business Times
U.S. Crypto Firm Nomad Hit By $190 Million Theft
U.S. crypto firm Nomad has been hit by a $190 million theft, blockchain researchers said on Tuesday, the latest such heist to hit the digital asset sector this year. Nomad said in a tweet https://twitter.com/nomadxyz_/status/1554246853348036608 that it was "aware of the incident" and was currently investigating, without giving further details or the value of the theft.
International Business Times
Singapore Bank OCBC's Q2 Profit Jumps 28%, Upbeat On Outlook
Singapore's second-largest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OCBC) reported a stronger-than-expected 28% jump in quarterly profit and gave a robust outlook as rising interest rates pushed up its net interest margins. With Singapore relaxing most of its COVID-19 local and travel restrictions since early April this year, banks are benefiting...
International Business Times
HSBC H1 Pre-tax Profit Falls, Dismisses Calls For Split
HSBC bank on Monday said pre-tax profit fell in the first half, and appeared to rebuff calls to spin off its Asian activities on the eve of a key shareholder meeting. Pre-tax earnings sank 15 percent to US$9.2 billion after it took a $1.1-billion hit on possible credit losses "to reflect heightened economic uncertainty and inflation", HSBC said.
International Business Times
Chip Stocks Slip As Taiwan Tensions Mount
Semiconductor stocks fell globally on Tuesday as an expected visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan fueled a fresh escalation in tensions between Washington and Beijing. China views the visit by Pelosi, a long-time critic of Beijing, as sending an encouraging signal to the pro-independence camp...
International Business Times
Analysis: U.S. Banks Face Trillion-dollar Reverse Repo Headache
The trillions of dollars in overnight cash tucked away daily at the Federal Reserve could turn into a major headache for banks that could squeeze their balance sheets and impair their ability to lend. The Fed's reverse repurchase facility (RRP) has attracted a wide array of market participants, helping mop...
International Business Times
GM Paying Livent $198 Million For Guaranteed Lithium Supply
General Motors Co is prepaying Livent Corp $198 million for a guaranteed six-year supply of lithium to build electric vehicle batteries, a deal that underscores surging demand for the metal among automakers. Both companies had announced the broad brushstrokes of the deal last wek, but Livent announced the financial terms...
International Business Times
Global Markets Drop Over China-US Tensions
Stock markets fell Tuesday as investors dumped equities amid escalating China-US tensions while digesting hawkish comments from US central bankers that lifted US Treasury yields. Investors monitored US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's movements as she landed uneventfully in Taiwan in the widely-anticipated stop on the trip that has angered China.
International Business Times
HSBC Set To Pay Some UK Staff 1500 Pounds To Combat Cost Of Living Crisis
HSBC will pay some of its British workforce a one-off payment of 1500 pounds ($1,830) to help them deal with the cost of living, a memo seen by Reuters on Monday said. In doing so the bank became the latest British lender to boost staff pay, as the country grapples with inflation levels not seen in 40 years.
International Business Times
Oil Prices Slip Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
Oil prices dropped early on Monday as investors braced for this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top producers on supply adjustments. Brent crude futures dropped 63 cents, or 0.6%, to $103.34 a barrel by 0000 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $97.87 a barrel, down 75 cents, or 0.7%, after hitting a session low of $97.55 when trading commenced in Asia.
International Business Times
Explainer-Australia Reviews Gas Export Curb Trigger As Domestic Shortfall Looms
Australia's competition watchdog on Monday warned the country's east coast faces a gas supply shortfall in 2023, prompting the government to consider whether to impose curbs on exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the first time. The export controls can be triggered by using the Australian Domestic Gas Supply...
Comments / 0