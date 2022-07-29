‘Belle Collective’ season 2 premiere: How to watch and where to stream

The drama is only intensifying on “Married to Medicine.”. “Married to Medicine” is starting off with a bang in its ninth season. Of course, a good bit of the drama has been centered around Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe’s fallout. Contessa is upset about the comments Heavenly made about her and Scott Metcalfe on her YouTube channel. On the recent episode, Contessa had an intervention for Heavenly. Of course, it did not go well. Heavenly felt attacked. But Contessa was hurt after Heavenly made it clear that she doesn’t regret the things she said. And she told her YouTube subscribers that she thought that Scott was emotionally and verbally abusive.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO