ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

‘Belle Collective’ season 2 premiere: How to watch and where to stream

By Josie Howell
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.al.com

Comments / 1

Related
People

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Hold Hands and Ride Boat During Croatia Vacation

Chris Rock and Lake Bell are enjoying the summer together!. Rock, 57, and Bell, 43, have been vacationing in Croatia, and were photographed Sunday smiling and holding hands while walking through the city of Dubrovnik. Later, they boarded a boat to continue touring the seaside hotspot. The comedian kept it...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Rock & Lake Bell Have Been Dating For ‘A Couple Of Months’ & Are A ‘Great Match’

Those dinner and brunch dates weren’t just platonic — because Chris Rock and Lake Bell are officially dating, HollywoodLife has learned. “Chris and Lake have been seeing each other for a couple of months,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s really busy with his comedy tour and focusing on his upcoming comedy special, but he’s excited about Lake, so he’s making a big effort with her despite his hectic schedule. He’s doing his best to make it all work.”
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Entertainment
extratv

New Talk Show Promo! Jennifer Hudson Wants to Shine a Light on Everyday Stories

We are only months away from the premiere of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and a new teaser has just been released!. In the video, Jennifer Hudson says, “We all have a story to tell. We all want to find our light and let it shine. So, let’s come together to laugh out loud, to share some hope and joy, and go back to connecting with each other.”
TV SHOWS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Whitney Houston: Netflix Film ‘Beauty’ Rumored to Be Based on Relationship With Robyn Crawford

Aside from her marriage to Bobby Brown, the one relationship synonymous with Whitney Houston is the one shared between the icon and her longtime friend and employee, Robyn Crawford. For decades, the public analyzed whether or not Houston and Crawford’s relationship was more than platonic. Houston always denied it, but a few years ago, Crawford said otherwise. Now, a new Netflix film Beauty is reportedly based on their hidden love affair.
MOVIES
NBC News

Chris Rock addresses Oscars slap: "I am not a victim"

In his most direct response yet, Chris Rock addressed the now-infamous Will Smith slap during a recent comedy show at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, N.J. The comedian is currently touring the country alongside Kevin Hart. Rock said he is not a victim, but joked that it hurt getting slapped by Smith on the Oscar stage.
HOLMDEL, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
Person
Oprah
thesource.com

[WATCH] Future Joined by P-Valley’s Shannon Thornton in “Love You Better” Video

Future has delivered the new “Love You Better” video from the I NEVER LIKED YOU album. In the video, Thornton, commonly known as Ms. Mississippi in the hit Starz series, is the story’s focus as she has found someone who can love her the right way. Future, shown in clown makeup, narrates the single through the music while the story unfolds and reflects back on the moments the two shared before she left.
MUSIC
urbanbellemag.com

‘Married to Medicine’ Drama: Dr. Eugene Harris Goes off on Dr. Kiran Sajja

The drama is only intensifying on “Married to Medicine.”. “Married to Medicine” is starting off with a bang in its ninth season. Of course, a good bit of the drama has been centered around Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe’s fallout. Contessa is upset about the comments Heavenly made about her and Scott Metcalfe on her YouTube channel. On the recent episode, Contessa had an intervention for Heavenly. Of course, it did not go well. Heavenly felt attacked. But Contessa was hurt after Heavenly made it clear that she doesn’t regret the things she said. And she told her YouTube subscribers that she thought that Scott was emotionally and verbally abusive.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Voice#Oprah Com
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
187K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy