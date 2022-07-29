‘Belle Collective’ season 2 premiere: How to watch and where to stream

www.al.com
Chris Rock and Lake Bell Hold Hands and Ride Boat During Croatia Vacation
Chris Rock and Lake Bell are enjoying the summer together!. Rock, 57, and Bell, 43, have been vacationing in Croatia, and were photographed Sunday smiling and holding hands while walking through the city of Dubrovnik. Later, they boarded a boat to continue touring the seaside hotspot. The comedian kept it...
Tyler Perry Has A Few Words For Actors Who Turned Down His Upcoming Forbidden Love Drama: ‘Too Bad, So Sad For Them’
First look at Tyler Perry's Netflix Drama 'A Jazzman's Blues' starring Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, and more
Tony Rock Says His Brother Chris Rock Must Be Handsome Now To Be Dating White Actress, Lake Bell
Tony Rock is happy for his brother Chris Rock because people care about who he’s dating. Apparently, he said that people don’t care about who ugly guys are dating and white women don’t usually look at them. so he must be a catch. Chris Rock is said to be dating actress Lake Bell and Gary has all the tea on their relationship and more.
Chris Rock & Lake Bell Have Been Dating For ‘A Couple Of Months’ & Are A ‘Great Match’
Those dinner and brunch dates weren’t just platonic — because Chris Rock and Lake Bell are officially dating, HollywoodLife has learned. “Chris and Lake have been seeing each other for a couple of months,” a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s really busy with his comedy tour and focusing on his upcoming comedy special, but he’s excited about Lake, so he’s making a big effort with her despite his hectic schedule. He’s doing his best to make it all work.”
New Talk Show Promo! Jennifer Hudson Wants to Shine a Light on Everyday Stories
We are only months away from the premiere of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and a new teaser has just been released!. In the video, Jennifer Hudson says, “We all have a story to tell. We all want to find our light and let it shine. So, let’s come together to laugh out loud, to share some hope and joy, and go back to connecting with each other.”
Whitney Houston: Netflix Film ‘Beauty’ Rumored to Be Based on Relationship With Robyn Crawford
Aside from her marriage to Bobby Brown, the one relationship synonymous with Whitney Houston is the one shared between the icon and her longtime friend and employee, Robyn Crawford. For decades, the public analyzed whether or not Houston and Crawford’s relationship was more than platonic. Houston always denied it, but a few years ago, Crawford said otherwise. Now, a new Netflix film Beauty is reportedly based on their hidden love affair.
WATCH: Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock, fans in emotional video, 'It hurts'
In a new video posted Friday to YouTube, Smith said he has reached out to Rock in the four months since the infamous March 27 slap and the “message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk and that when he is he will reach out.”
Chris Rock addresses Oscars slap: "I am not a victim"
In his most direct response yet, Chris Rock addressed the now-infamous Will Smith slap during a recent comedy show at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, N.J. The comedian is currently touring the country alongside Kevin Hart. Rock said he is not a victim, but joked that it hurt getting slapped by Smith on the Oscar stage.
Steve Harvey Helped Deliver An All-Time Great Celebrity Family Feud Ending Thanks To Boyz II Men And Two Wildly Wrong Guesses
Celebrity Family Feud gave Steve Harvey and viewers a whopper of a Fast Money round involving the iconic R&B group Boyz II Men.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Future Joined by P-Valley’s Shannon Thornton in “Love You Better” Video
Future has delivered the new “Love You Better” video from the I NEVER LIKED YOU album. In the video, Thornton, commonly known as Ms. Mississippi in the hit Starz series, is the story’s focus as she has found someone who can love her the right way. Future, shown in clown makeup, narrates the single through the music while the story unfolds and reflects back on the moments the two shared before she left.
urbanbellemag.com
‘Married to Medicine’ Drama: Dr. Eugene Harris Goes off on Dr. Kiran Sajja
The drama is only intensifying on “Married to Medicine.”. “Married to Medicine” is starting off with a bang in its ninth season. Of course, a good bit of the drama has been centered around Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe’s fallout. Contessa is upset about the comments Heavenly made about her and Scott Metcalfe on her YouTube channel. On the recent episode, Contessa had an intervention for Heavenly. Of course, it did not go well. Heavenly felt attacked. But Contessa was hurt after Heavenly made it clear that she doesn’t regret the things she said. And she told her YouTube subscribers that she thought that Scott was emotionally and verbally abusive.
Relatively Sports Ep. 3: Interview with Tracey Napoleon
Eugene Napoleon is joined by his wife, Tracey Napoleon, the assistant coach at Middlesex College.
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Reacts To Beyonce’s Renaissance Album [WATCH]
The Rickey Smiley show discusses our review of some of the songs on the album and we ask listeners their favorite Beyonce song ever.
Essence
Mona Scott-Young, Yandy Smith & Cristyl Kimbrough Dissect The Business Of Reality TV
"If you're clear in what you want out of it and what you're willing to exchange with the audience for that ability to connect with them, there is no platform like reality TV for building your brand." The reality is, if your television is not programmed to remind you to...
