ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Mega Millions jackpot now up to $1.28 billion

By Nexstar Media Wire, Talia Naquin
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gdLZ6_0gxoJPLU00

( WJW ) – The second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history now totals an estimated $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2 million.

The jackpot hasn’t been won since April 15.

$1B Mega Millions jackpot: Surprising things you could buy

The only Mega Millions jackpot bigger than the current one was awarded on Oct. 2018, when a single winner — who purchased the ticket in South Carolina — claimed a $1.537 billion prize.

Despite no one winning the jackpot since April, there have been more than 28.1 million winning lottery tickets (at all prize levels) sold over the last 29 drawings, including 42 worth $1 million or more. The winning tickets for those million-dollar prizes were sold in 17 states, Mega Millions noted in a press release.

What you could be with Mega Millions jackpot

Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15

Mega Millions tickets are $2. Drawings take place at 11 p.m. ET Tuesdays and Fridays.

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date are:

Amount Date Winning Tickets
$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC
$1.100 billion 7/29/2022 ?
$1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI
$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD
$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA
$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA
$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN
$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ
$522 million 6/7/2019 1-CA
$516 million 5/21//2021 1-PA

Mega Millions is played in 45 states along with Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
Star 93.9

Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York

There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley. It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
South Carolina State
WBEN 930AM

Convenience stores cash in on jackpot

Convenience stores like Crosby’s have been able to cash in on increased sales as a result of the Mega Millions jackpot hitting $1 billion. Crosby’s says this comes at a perfect time as online sales have dug into sales.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Boston

Winning numbers drawn for $830M Mega Millions jackpot

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot grew to a whopping $830 million for Tuesday night's drawing. The cash option now stands at $487.9 million.The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night are 7-29-60-63-66 and Mega Ball 15. No one has won the jackpot since April 15.  This is now the fourth largest lottery prize of all time and third largest Mega Millions prize.The largest Mega Millions jackpot was in October 2018 when one winning ticket sold in South Carolina was worth $1.537 billion.The world record for the largest lottery prize is the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in January 2016. It was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.Related: These are the biggest lottery jackpot winners from MassachusettsMega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be bought until 10:45 p.m. in Massachusetts. Drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. in Atlanta. 
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

Maryland mom wins third six figure lottery prize in three years by targeting older scratch-off ticket games that still have large unclaimed prizes

A Maryland couple have won their third six-figure lottery prize in three years after devising a strategy they say dramatically boosts the chances of winning. The unnamed stay-at-home mom, 30, and her husband recently scooped $100,000 on a $100,000 Lucky Game scratch-off ticket, and said they did so by targeting older games with large, unclaimed prizes.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jackpot#3 Il#Ga#7 8 2016#Nexstar Media Inc
News 8 WROC

18-year-old female shot on Felix Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old woman was shot Friday evening on Felix Street shortly after 10 p.m. Officers said a private vehicle took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital with at least one gunshot wound in her upper body. She is being treated for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries. The RPD does not have […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

Man recovering from shooting in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) – The Geneva Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight Saturday in the area of North Street near North Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. Officers say the victim is a 23-year-old man who had been shot in his back. “A preliminary investigation revealed that the male victim was operating […]
GENEVA, NY
News 8 WROC

No one hurt during house shooting on Bloss St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department said a house on Bloss Street was struck by gunfire Saturday evening near Backus Street. Officers say the house was occupied at the time of the shooting and no one was injured. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody.  Anyone with information is […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Utica man charged with felonies in July 31 shooting

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man has been charged with multiple felonies after a shooting incident that occurred in Utica on July 31st. Around 11:15 pm on Sunday, officers arrived at the scene of a ‘shots fired’ incident at the intersection of Jason Street and Whitesboro Street. The […]
UTICA, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy