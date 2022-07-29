ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Jack Baldwin expecting Hearts-Ross County clash to be ‘great game’ for fans

 4 days ago
Ross County defender Jack Baldwin is bracing himself for another close encounter with Hearts and says fans should expect a “great game” in the cinch Premiership season opener at Tynecastle.

The centre-back is relishing getting going in the league in a fixture which has yielded seven draws from the last eight meetings.

The first game between the teams last season in August delivered a 2-2 draw and a game packed with incident.

Baldwin said in a video on County’s Twitter account: “Everybody is super-excited. We have had a few games already in the cup competition but the league is the bread and butter for us so we are really excited to get going and it’s a great fixture to get started.

“I think it will be a great game for all the fans. It’s one of the best atmospheres in the league but we have got a job to do.

“We will be heading down there with a game plan in mind and look to do what we want to do, and hopefully we get games like we did last season with plenty of goals and picking up some points.”

