Minnesota Man Sentenced to Prison for COVID Relief Fraud

$1M Bail For Minnesota Man Charged With Apple River Stabbings
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday in a weekend stabbing attack on people who were tubing on a river in western Wisconsin, including a teenager who was killed and four other people who were wounded. Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, is charged with...
Pilot Arrested After Plane Crash in Minnesota
Sturgeon Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Officials in east-central Minnesota are reporting the arrest of a pilot following a plane crash Friday evening. According to the Pine County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call around 6:30 PM that indicated an airplane had crashed along a rural road about 5 miles east of the town of Sturgeon Lake. A news release says the Sheriff's Office also received reports that the pilot was possibly intoxicated.
2 Minnesota Men Sent to Federal Prison For Illegal Gun Purchases
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two Minnesota men have been sent to federal prison for their participation in a "straw buyer" scheme to supply guns to people who are prohibited from owning or possessing firearms. The US Attorney's Office for Minnesota says 23-year-old Geryiell Walker and 32-year-old Jeffrey Jackson worked...
Dangerous Heat Hits Minnesota
Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- Air conditioners across Minnesota are being put to the test Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the seven-county Twin Cities Metro area and Heat Advisory for counties in western and south-central Minnesota. The advisory includes Rice, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
Is Your Thermostat Making Your House Hotter Here In Minnesota?
With several more hot, humid days ahead of us in Minnesota, is your thermostat actually working to make your house... hotter?. Finding just the 'right' temperature in your home thermostat can be tricky. There are few things that will set off arguments faster among families than the temperature at which...
Murder Charge Dropped in Rochester Drug Overdose Death Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a St. Paul man for a drug overdose death in Rochester has been dismissed. A court filing by the Olmsted County Attorney's Office states the third-degree murder charge faced by 56-year-old Jimmie Lee Campbell was dropped because there is insufficient evidence to prove the case against him beyond a reasonable doubt. He was accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the death of a man who was found at a family member's home in Rochester on the morning of April 29, 2021. An autopsy determined his death was caused by toxic levels of heroin and fentanyl.
Here are the New Laws Taking Effect in Minnesota August 1st
If you were curious what Minnesota state lawmakers were up to during the legislative session that wrapped up in May, check out all the new laws that take effect on August 1st. One of the things state lawmakers did NOT do during the 2022 legislative session was to agree on and pass a resolution on how to spend the state's massive budget surplus. (As a result, MnDOT decided to close the medians at two busy intersections along Highway-14 west of Rochester because there isn't any funding to pay for a new overpass at Country Road 44, but I digress...)
SE Minnesota Sees Record Job Openings in 4th Quarter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Southeast Minnesota ended 2021 with the most job openings in Minnesota. That’s according to fourth quarter data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. DEED’s Job Vacancy Survey for the fourth quarter of 2021 showed the area had 18,827 vacancies. It’s the...
Check Out The Top 8 Most Overrated Attractions In Minnesota
The state of Minnesota has a bunch of amazing places to visit! In fact, we've got a bucket list of 50 places you MUST visit at least once below that you can use as road trip ideas for your vacation days. Unfortunately, not ALL of the places on that bucket list are on everyone's favorite list. In fact, below are 8 "attractions" that are considered "overrated" by several Minnesotans.
Mega Millions Jackpot Ticket Sold
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The third-largest lottery jackpot in American history has its winner. The Multi-State Lottery Association says the winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold in Illinois. The jackpot for Friday’s drawing was $1.3 billion with a $747.2 million cash option. The numbers called in Friday night’s...
The Two Most Stolen Cars in Minnesota in June Will Surprise You
The numbers are in from June when it comes to car thefts in Minnesota, and the two makes of cars that are stolen the most are surprising. It's not a surprise that parts of Minnesota, specifically the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, are experiencing an increase in crime. And vehicle theft has been one of those categories of crime that seems to be increasing the most. In fact, according to this Fox-9 story, the metro area has seen an 'epidemic' of vehicle thefts, as the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office called it. Car thefts have been 'exploding' since last December, the story said.
Minnesota AG Won’t Appeal Abortion Restriction Ruling
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorney General Keith Ellison said Thursday that he won't appeal a ruling that struck down most of Minnesota's restrictions on abortion as unconstitutional, saying the state has already spent enough time and money on the case and is unlikely to win an appeal anyway. Ellison, a...
Low Water Levels Impacting Southern MN Boat Ramps
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester area boaters looking to take advantage of a warm, sunny weekend may have a tough time getting their boats in and out of the water. A news release from the DNR says the southern third of Minnesota has experienced below-average rainfall in June and July which has caused lake levels to recede. The receding levels expose more of the boat launch to the surface.
Hundreds of MN National Guard Airmen Return Home From Middle East
Duluth, MN (KROC-AM News) - Around 250 members of a Minnesota National Guard Unit have returned home after spending nearly 4 months deployed overseas. The Airmen are with the 148th Fighter Wing based in Duluth and arrived back in Minnesota today and yesterday after participating and Operation Inherent Result while stationed at an airbase in Saudi Arabia. According to a Minnesota National Guard news release, the unit and its F-16 fighter jets flew over 700 sorties involving more than 4400 flight hours.
NWS Confirms 2 More Tornadoes in SE Minnesota & West Wisconsin
La Crosse, WI (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes were produced by the severe storms that pummeled southeastern Minnesota last weekend. Survey teams from the National Weather Service previously confirmed an EF0 tornado was responsible for damage to a barn, trees, and crops in...
All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota
Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
Minnesota Dog Missing in Boundary Waters for a Month Reunited with Family
I can't imagine having one of your pets go missing. Thankfully I've never personally experienced it before (and I hope I never have to!) but plenty of people have had a pet go missing, including this Minnesota family who was up visiting the Boundary Waters Canoe Area about a month ago.
Soothe Itchy Bug Bites In Minnesota With Amazing Backyard Hack
You've probably seen it countless times, and maybe even stepped on it. But a natural remedy to those itchy, pesky bug bites might be growing right in your backyard here in Minnesota. I'm talking about the plant below, which the Minnesota DNR says is officially called 'Cacalia plantaginea,' or 'Cacalia...
Mega Millions Jackpot Grows to $1.1 Billion for Friday Night
UNDATED -- The Mega Millions jackpot has been revised for the next drawing on Friday. The big prize is now estimated at $1.1 billion, with a cash value of $648 million. If won, it will be the second largest prize in the 20-year history of Mega Millions, behind only the record $1.537 billion won on October 23, 2018. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, and it remains the world’s largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.
Minnesota Man Competing in National Best Warrior Competition
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE -- A Minnesota man is in Nashville this week competing against other National Guard soldiers from across the country. Arden Hills native Sergeant Richard Carlson is representing the Minnesota Army National Guard at the 2022 National All Guard Best Warrior Competition, which runs through Friday. Carlson is competing...
