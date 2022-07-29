Teen seriously hurt in fight with 39-year-old man during basketball game, CA cops say

www.sanluisobispo.com
Man, 40, arrested for allegedly shooting at other man in Placer County
AUBURN -- One person is under arrest after he allegedly shot at another person in Auburn late Monday night, then barricaded himself in a home.The Placer County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the 3400 block of Sapphire Drive just before 11 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting involving two men. As deputies soon learned, the suspect - 40-year-old Iram Villa - had allegedly shot at the other man at least twice after an argument escalated. One of the gunshots grazed the side of the victim's ear, deputies say, but he is otherwise expected to be OK.Villa then barricaded himself in a home nearby. After several hours of him refusing to come out, the sheriff's office Crisis Negotiation Team was able to talk him into surrendering. Deputies say Villa is now in custody. He's facing a charge of attempted murder.The person who was shot at has been taken to the hospital and has already been released.
Sacramento man in jail after Elk Grove crime spree
ELK GROVE – For nearly a week, Elk Grove police say an armed robbery suspect preyed on businesses and sometimes people's kindness.For days, John Vang, 39, roamed the streets of Elk Grove. Police say the Sacramento man's crime spree started July 25 at around 5 a.m. at a McDonald's located near Sheldon Road and Stockton Boulevard.Two days later, investigators say he broke into a rental car business to steal cash and other items in the morning.Not long after, Vang is accused of targeting a Chipotle near Elk Grove and Franklin boulevards which was closed at the time.When an unsuspecting employee...
Car sent off Capital City Freeway after being hit by alleged street racer, couple says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Palm Springs couple is calling for accountability after they were left suffering physical and mental injuries when an alleged street racer hit their car. Charles Rosenberg and Liam Goff said the crash happened along the Capital City Freeway Saturday when the alleged street racer was...
Family alleges State Fair officers discriminated, tackled their 11-year-old son
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A press conference was held at Cal Expo on Monday following the detainment of an 11-year-old Elk Grove boy on July 26 and the alleged harm he experienced while detained by State Fair police officers. According to Cynthia Martin, her, her son Elijah and a group of children went to the […]
Woman assaulted by three women and a man during carjacking
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman had her car stolen in Stockton on Monday after being assaulted by three woman and a man, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that the carjacking took place in 16000 block of South Turnpike Road in the Seaport District when a 29-year-old woman was forced out of […]
AUBURN, Calif. — One person was wounded in a shooting in Auburn on Monday night, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 3400 block of Sapphire Drive. The shooting happened after a fight between two men, the Placer County Sheriff's Office says. One man shot at the other man twice, grazing the side of his ear. The sheriff's office said the man who was wounded is expected to recover.
25-Year-Old Antonio Makalio Taliauli Killed In A Single-Vehicle Crash In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
On Monday morning, the Sacramento Fire department responded to a single-vehicle crash that claimed a life and left two others injured. The collision occurred in the area of Marconi Avenue and Connie Drive, east of the Capital City Freeway in Sacramento’s Ben Ali neighbourhood.
Davis police seeking at-risk missing teenager Eathan Tunstall
DAVIS, Calif. — The Davis Police Department is calling for help as they try to locate an at-risk missing teenager. Police said Eathan Tunstall's family has not seen him since he left football practice at Davis High School on July 26. However, police said the 15-year-old might have been seen in Old Sacramento as recently as July 31.
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man accused of robbing four businesses at gunpoint in Elk Grove is now in custody. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, it started around 5 a.m. on July 25 when a man – later identified as 39-year-old John Vang – walked in the McDonald’s on Sheldon at East Stockton Boulevard and started taking money from the cash drawer.
Man shot, killed just east of Stockton
(BCN) — A man was killed during a shooting incident Friday in an unincorporated area just east of Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives were working with the county’s medical examiner’s office to provide a positive identification of the victim. KRON On is streaming news live now Residents were alerted that […]
SACRAMENTO -- One person has died and two more were critically injured after an overnight crash in Sacramento.Sacramento Fire responded to a solo motor vehicle accident at Marconi Avenue and Connie Drive around 1 a.m. Monday.Officials say one person was pronounced dead on scene, while the other two were transported to the hospital. The name of the person killed has not been released.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
2 arrested following car chase linked to armed robbery
GALT -- Two people were arrested Saturday following a car chase connected to an alleged stolen vehicle used in an armed robbery. The Galt Police Department says that officers were alerted around 8 p.m. to a report of a stolen vehicle used in an armed robbery in nearby Elk Grove.
Prosecutors say suspect in killing of Sacramento woman should have been in jail
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Prosecutors said it’s a tragic case of an early prison release, that resulted in the brutal murder of a 77-year-old Sacramento woman. District attorneys described Darnell Erby as a career criminal, dating back to 1999. Since then, he has been committed and convicted of several felonies and released early for those […]
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Vandalism, false impersonation, fugitive from justice
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Feb. 11. Tanya Marie Patton, 34, was arrested at 4:42 a.m. on suspicion of an outside misdemeanor warrant in the 11800 block of...
Driver in quadruple fatal Rio Vista crash was arrested earlier this year for DUI, police say
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The man police say was behind the wheel at the time of a quadruple fatal accident in Rio Vista last week was arrested earlier this year on charges of DUI and hit-and-run, according to Folsom Police. Last week, Rio Vista Police Chief Jon Mazer confirmed...
Robert Beach and Janet Beach Injured in Hit-and-Run on Highway 49 [Nevada County, CA]
Pearce Fowler Boyer Arrested after Traffic Accident on Highway 49. The incident happened on July 22nd, at around 2:00 p.m., near McKnight Way. According to reports, 76-year-old Pearce Boyer, in a 2019 Mercedes C300, rear-ended a Nissan Altima, driven by 76-year-old Robert Beach, as it was stopped on the McKnight Way off-ramp, on Highway 49.
Man with 11 Open Cases Fails to Appear – He’s in Hospital after Jumping off Bridge onto Freeway
WOODLAND, CA – Despite 11 open cases against him, Alan Nelson was absent in Yolo County Superior Court Friday morning, with a warrant out for him after violating his pretrial release—turns out he’s in the hospital with serious injuries. His attorney, Deputy Public Defender Monica Brushia, informed...
Man who tried to save rafters found dead in California river
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A 31-year-old man who went missing after attempting to save two rafters in distress was found dead along Northern California’s American River, authorities said. Joshua Brandon Crane couldn’t be found after he jumped into the river Friday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.
Woodland police arrest 39-year-old man who attacked teen during basketball game
WOODLAND, Calif. — A 16-year-old teen was seriously injured after a basketball game with an adult led to the man attacking the teen, the Woodland Police Department said. That man was arrested. The teen and a 39-year-old man, identified as Christopher Bruhn of Woodland, were playing a game Monday...
GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — The Galt Police Department said they arrested a woman and a woman after they robbed a bank and evaded police in multiple pursuits on Saturday. Police said they initially received a call of a stolen vehicle that was used in an armed robbery in Elk Grove and later spotted the vehicle […]
