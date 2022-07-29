Effective: 2022-07-31 17:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-31 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carteret; Craven; Jones; Onslow The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Jones County in eastern North Carolina Southeastern Craven County in eastern North Carolina Northeastern Onslow County in eastern North Carolina Southwestern Carteret County in eastern North Carolina * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 542 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Maysville to near Camp Lejeune Center, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Jacksonville, New Bern, Havelock, Morehead City, Newport, Pumpkin Center, Piney Green, Camp Lejeune Center, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Stella, Swansboro, Hubert, Cape Carteret, Maysville, Silverdale, Kellum, Midway Park and Belgrade. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

CARTERET COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO