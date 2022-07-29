www.carolinacoastonline.com
Wilma Johnson, 72; service August 5
Wilma R. Johnson, 72, of Newport, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, August 5, at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
David Beveridge, 78; service August 6
David Thomas Beveridge, 78, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at his home. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 6, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Taylor Mills, followed by Masonic Rites. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through David’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
James Daniels, 102; service August 13
James Monroe Daniels, 102, of Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Marshallberg, NC and Norfolk, VA, passed away on July 27, 2022, in Fort Myers. He was born in Marshallberg on October 3, 1919, the son of the late Alford Waddell and Abbie Davis Daniels. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Guy Waddell and Lessie Davis Daniels, and Sammie Louis and Sara Dudley Daniels; sister and brother-in-law, Gladys Daniels Willis and Headon Gray Willis; and nephews Michael Gray Willis and Stephen Gray Willis, Sr.
Ty’mani Oden, 5; incomplete
Ty’mani Faith Oden, 5, of Beaufort, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, NC. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
Don Neptune, 75; service later
Don Neptune, 75, of Morehead City, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living, Morehead City, NC. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at the First United Methodist Church in Morehead City. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC....
Susan Jones, 74; service August 4
Susan Diane Jones, 74, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 4, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Minister David Price. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Carteret County Superior Court cases of note scheduled for Aug. 9
All information was obtained through public records, warrants, indictments and affidavits. Jeremy Wilson, 32, of Jacksonville is accused of death by distribution, assault by strangulation, assault on female, injury of personal property. In July 2019, Wilson allegedly sat on a woman and squeezed her neck with both hands, pushed her into a door, punched the back of her head and broke her iPhone. Two years later, Wilson was arrested by Morehead City police for selling cocaine to another person on a property within 1,000 feet of Katherine Davis Park. The victim died after ingesting the substance, according to warrants.
Craven County deputies conducting death investigation
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding the body of a man on Monday. Deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway New Bern, N.C. in reference to a death investigation. They found Jake Matthews, 31, of South Carolina dead. Investigators have contacted Matthew’s next of […]
WITN
Tornado Warning canceled for Onslow Co
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A tornado warning was in effect for Onslow County. The National Weather Service canceled the alert at 5:38 p.m. The National Weather Service says areas of impact included Jacksonville, New River Station, Pumpkin Center, Piney Green, Camp Lejeune Center, Swansboro, Hubert, Midway Park, Verona, Silverdale, Hammocks Beach and Hammocks Beach State Park.
Search continues for possible drowning victim in Onslow Co.
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Topsail Beach police, fire and other officials have been searching for a possible drowning victim not far from the location of another incident a couple of weeks ago. Onslow County Emergency Services Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry that North Topsail Beach officials, with help from the […]
WITN
Roadways closed in Craven & Carteret Counties for pipe replacement
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in Carteret and Craven Counties might have to change their travel plans this week while crews replace equipment. Monday through Wednesday Merrimon Road South of it’s intersection with Laurel Road will be closed while crews replace pipes. Drivers can use Highway 101 and Laurel...
August program calendar for the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort
Students entering grades 5 and 6 will investigate estuarine habitats, plants, and animals through field and lab studies. This three-day course includes a field trip to the Rachel Carson National Estuarine Research Reserve, water quality testing, plankton identification, and many more activities. Advance registration required. Cost is $120 per child. Advance registration is required. Call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com for more information or to register.
WITN
Craven County deputies searching for those responsible for car break-ins
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Eastern Carolina are looking to identify suspects wanted for questioning after several cars were broken into overnight. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says the break-ins occurred on N.C. 118 Highway & Old Washington Road in the Vanceboro area of Craven County. Video...
Morehead City Police Chief’s resignation withdrawal denied; Kelly discusses his story in a Q & A interview
Morehead City’s Police Chief David Kelly, who recently resigned from his position effective Monday, Aug. 1, was rebuffed earlier this week in his efforts to rescind his letter of resignation, which he wanted to do to in hopes of defending himself against emails that he contends are influencing the town council’s opinion of him personally and professionally.
Craven County man facing charges of indecent liberties with child
COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County man has been arrested and is facing charges of indecent liberties with a child. In March, officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau started an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving an 11-year-old. Investigators said they were able to identify a second victim […]
Cape Lookout National Seashore extends Horse Sense and Survival Tour schedule for 2022
HARKERS ISLAND — Cape Lookout National Seashore is extending its Horse Sense and Survival tours through November. The tours were originally scheduled to end in September. The next trip is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 6. Participants will meet at the Harkers Island Visitor Center at 8:15 a.m. and depart at 8:45. They will return to the Harkers Island dock at 12:30 p.m.
New Jacksonville station means upgraded transit routes
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With the new Jacksonville transit station being open to the public, its routes are also making a change. Now all bus routes have a stop at the Jacksonville station to make it easier for people to connect with other routes like Amtrack and Greyhound. Transportation Services Director for the City of […]
Roofer falls from Morehead City Library, dies
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A roofer who was working on top of the Morehead City Library died from his injuries when he fell Wednesday morning, Morehead City officials have said. Emergency crews responded to 202 South 8th St. at 8:26 a.m. to a report of a contractor who...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carteret, Craven, Jones, Onslow by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-31 17:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-31 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carteret; Craven; Jones; Onslow The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Jones County in eastern North Carolina Southeastern Craven County in eastern North Carolina Northeastern Onslow County in eastern North Carolina Southwestern Carteret County in eastern North Carolina * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 542 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Maysville to near Camp Lejeune Center, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Jacksonville, New Bern, Havelock, Morehead City, Newport, Pumpkin Center, Piney Green, Camp Lejeune Center, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Stella, Swansboro, Hubert, Cape Carteret, Maysville, Silverdale, Kellum, Midway Park and Belgrade. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Down East Middle School collects items for Kentucky flood victims
SMYRNA — Down East Middle School is collecting items this week, Aug. 1-4, for families impacted by the devastating floods in eastern Kentucky that has claimed at least 28 lives so far. “Most of us know the need is great when this type of devastation occurs,” the school’s Facebook...
