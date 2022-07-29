NM organizations work with landlords to help ensure stable housing for young adults

kfoxtv.com
KFOX 14
Only two genders is a 'faulty concept,' state department of education says
HARRISBURG, PA. (TND) — Guidelines posted on the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s website about “creating gender-inclusive schools and classrooms” call the idea that there are only two genders a "faulty concept," and indicate gender-neutral pronouns like "ne, ve, ze/zie and xe" are identifiers sometimes used by students.
KFOX 14
Rapper Ice T gets approval for cannabis dispensary
Ice-T is making another career move. The rapper-turned-actor is now expanding into the cannabis business. New Jersey has given Ice-T and his business partner the green light to open a cannabis dispensary in Jersey City. The hip-hop legend teamed up with the owner of the company, The Medicine Woman for...
