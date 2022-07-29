GPS Superintendent Appoints Kerry Gavin Interim Principal at Cos Cob School

news.hamlethub.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hamlethub.com
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Appoints Blaize Levitan Chief Operating Officer
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced the appointment of Mr. Blaize Levitan as chief operating officer, effective August 29. Mr. Levitan replaces Mr. Sean O’Keefe, who recently departed GPS. Mr. Levitan will serve as the District’s leader in finance and facilities and share responsibility with the...
hamlethub.com
GPS Superintendent Appoints Diane Chiappetta Fox Interim Principal at Hamilton Avenue School
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced the appointment of Mrs. Diane Chiappetta Fox as interim principal of Hamilton Avenue School, effective immediately. Mrs. Chiappetta Fox replaces Dr. Shanta Smith, who recently departed GPS. Mrs. Chiappetta Fox will serve as the chief administrator of Hamilton Avenue School, developing...
hamlethub.com
Services planned for Darien High School grad Luke Kostrzewski, 25
Luke Walter Kostrzewski age 25, formerly of Darien, CT, passed away unexpectedly in Charleston, S.C. on July 19, 2022. Luke was born on November 26, 1996 in Stamford, CT and was a graduate of Darien High School class of 2015. He went on to graduate from the College of Charleston, S.C. in 2021 and was looking forward to continuing his education. Luke was outgoing and energetic enjoying Skiing, Golf, Ice Hockey, Music, Boating and the beach.
hamlethub.com
Alexander Waters of New Fairfield, CT has recently graduated from Champlain College
Champlain College is pleased to announce that Alexander Waters of New Fairfield, CT recently graduated from Champlain College after the spring 2022 semester. Waters was one of 587 students who completed their degree requirements and received their diploma at this time. Waters completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science & Innovation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
SUNY Westchester Community College Trustees, County Executive George Latimer, Board of Legislators Approve SUNY WCC Budget with Zero Tuition Increase
Westchester County Executive George Latimer Announces Increased County Support for the Community College Mission to Help Students Achieve Academic and Career Goals and Enter High-Wage, High-Demand Jobs in the Region. SUNY Westchester Community College (SUNY WCC) is holding the line on tuition for the 2022-2023 school year. The flat tuition...
hamlethub.com
Greenwich Historical Society Honors Charles Royce with Preservation Award
Greenwich resident Charles (Chuck) Royce, Investment Officer of Royce & Associates, will be granted the Greenwich Historical Society’s David Ogilvy Preservation Award for his dedication to historic preservation and revitalization at the Historical Society’s Annual Meeting to be held at the Riverside Yacht Club on September 14th. The...
hamlethub.com
Brookfield Public School Superintendent Barile's August Update
Brookfield Public School Superintendent Dr. Barile covers three main points in his update from the July 20 Board of Education meeting:. BHS Pillar Committee has worked for over 10 months to analyze the mental health concerns facing our students, particularly since COVID. The Board heard comments from several members of...
hamlethub.com
Lieutenant Governor Promotes Summer Museum Program at Greenwich Historical Society
CT Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz visited Greenwich Historical Society to promote the Summer at the Museum Program and the valuable learning opportunities it offers children who can visit museums in the state with an adult for free. CT State Representative Steve Meskers, Greenwich First Selectman Fred Camillo, Town of Greenwich...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
Information regarding August 9 Primary for New Canaan voters
This year’s Primary on August 9th will be the first election in New Canaan to be run with six districts. Most voters should be unaffected by this change. Voters who will experience a change in voting venue have been informed by letter two months ago. Please refer to the letter sent to you by this office; however, it is highly recommended that before you set out to the polls, you review the map and street index here.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield High School students travel to Kenya, offer their hearts and talents to children in largest urban slum
Several Ridgefield High School students recently traveled to Kenya to offer their hearts and talents while working in schools within Kibera, the largest urban slum in Africa. While in Kibera, the group supported efforts at the schools such as working construction, painting a new library, reading books, orchestrating crafts, and playing games with all the children. They even teamed up with their new friends to play in two soccer games against other local schools!
hamlethub.com
Westchester County Elder Law Firm Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano Welcomes Associate Attorney Robert Arbuco
The law firm of Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP, with offices in White Plains and Somers, N.Y., is pleased to announce that Robert Arbuco, Esq. has joined the firm as an associate attorney. Mr. Arbuco’s practice areas include Medicaid Planning, Medicaid Eligibility and Applications and Estate Planning. Prior to...
hamlethub.com
New Canaan Police Lieutenant Gannon retires after more than 30 years of dedicated service!
Lieutenant Gannon served our Department for over 30 years. Throughout his career, he has filled the roles of Patrol Sergeant, Youth Officer, Training Officer, and Investigator. Most recently he was the Shift Commander of the 11-7 Shift. In addition, he served as the Town Coordinator for the CT Special Olympics...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
Community-Police Relations Foundation donations to Friends of Karen in Westchester
The State Police in Troop K would like to offer a special thank you to both the Community-Police Relations Foundation and the Friends of Karen organization in North Salem for including us in their fundraiser to help local families in need. Friends of Karen helps around 1000 families a year...
hamlethub.com
SHU Irish Dancer Takes 3rd Place in National Championship
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Rising sophomore and Sacred Heart University Claddagh dancer Maeve Cahill recently placed third in the nation at the 2022 North American Irish Dance Championships in Montreal. Cahill’s home is nestled in central Massachusetts. She’s lived in Auburn for most of her life, graduating from Auburn High School before...
hamlethub.com
Westport Human Services Seeks Community Support for Children's Back-to-School and Afterschool Needs
Human Services Family Program Coordinator Annette D'Augelli announced today that the Department is seeking community support for children's back-to-school and afterschool needs. Ms. D'Augelli said, "Westport's Annual Back-to-School Program offers crucial assistance to local families who lack the financial means to purchase back-to-school supplies and access reliable afterschool childcare for...
hamlethub.com
United Way Announces Community Innovation Grants for 17 Partners
Fairfield County, CT - United Way of Coastal Fairfield County has announced investments in 17 community partners to increase equity and opportunity in three impact areas: health, education, and financial stability. Awards were made to organizations serving each of the12 towns in the United Way service area, and each ranged from $5,000 to $20,000 (list below).
hamlethub.com
Services for Danbury residents Sonia Loja, and Junior, Joselyn, and Jonael Panjon on Friday at St. Peter Church
The Mass of Christian Burial for Sonia Loja, Junior Panjon, Joselyn Panjon, and Jonael Panjon will take place on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 10 am in St. Peter Church, 121 Main St., Danbury. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. Family and Friends will be received at St....
hamlethub.com
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Joanne Hudson
Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” highlights the local...
hamlethub.com
Latimer Gives Westchester Weekly Update
August 1: County Executive George Latimer Gives Westchester Weekly Update. Watch full press conference here: https://youtu.be/qzZOW4CqCzU. Watch B-roll of Memorial Field here: https://youtu.be/TeqLsfpXad4. During his weekly Westchester briefing, Latimer discussed:. Guest: New Castle Town Supervisor Lisa Katz. Westchester County “60 Control” turns 40. Memorial Field update. Monkeypox vaccine...
hamlethub.com
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Ellen Burns, owner of Books on the Common
Tell us about your favorite summertime destination in Ridgefield. For dining outdoors (which is all we’re doing still, due to Covid), I love Sarah’s Wine Bar/Bernard’s, sitting in the garden. It’s a beautiful setting and the food is always spectacular. What community event do you look...
Comments / 0