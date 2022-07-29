NEWS — Sheriff’s office seeks information in murder

Due to the current drought conditions, the City of Del Rio has measured an increased decline in flow at the San Felipe Springs. This additional decline has led us to enter Stage 2 of our drought contingency plan. We urge citizens to conserve water and adhere to the guidelines of this plan since our community depends on the springs for day-to-day life. For more information on the drought contingency plan please visit cityofdelrio.com and enter “drought contingency plan” in the search bar. Please note, these restrictions are to protect our water source.

DEL RIO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO