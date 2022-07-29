IDOT hits another milestone in Council Bluffs interstate improvement

www.kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Red Oak council hears state electric vehicle infrastructure deployment plan
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials received an update on how state officials plan to address a need for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council heard from Mark Pohlmann, a senior project manager with HDR out of Omaha, who the state has worked with in developing its National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, or NEVI, Deployment Plan. The program is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress in November 2021, allocating roughly $5 billion across the country. Pohlmann says Iowa joins several other states in addressing what he says is a growing trend across the country and within Iowa, which currently has just over 9,000 electric vehicles on the roadways.
kmaland.com
Nebraska City council adopts land sale ordinance
(Nebraska City) -- Plans designating a space for a new workforce housing initiative in Nebraska City crossed the final hurdle Monday night. By unanimous vote, the Nebraska City City Council approved the third and final reading and adopted an ordinance for purchasing roughly 27 acres of property near CHI Health St. Mary's Hospital, which would hold a 40-unit workforce housing development for $460,000. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the project started after the topic was a significant concern for residents in a series of town halls on how to best utilize the city's $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Bequette says multiple factors played into the selection of the property.
WOWT
Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The condition of a huge retaining wall worries neighbors and has the attention of Omaha city inspectors. When it’s time to mow his yard, Tony Armendariz worries his life might be cut short. “I could be mowing the yard one day and all of a...
News Channel Nebraska
New segment to open for Lincoln South Beltway over US-77
LINCOLN - Travelers of US-77 will have a new route near Saltillo Road. According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, weather permitting, beginning on August 15, southbound US-77 traffic will now access Saltillo Road using a crossover to the new permanent ramp. Saltillo Road to southbound...
$57 million office and retail structure on deck for north downtown Omaha’s Builder’s District
OMAHA — A nearly $57 million office and retail project, on pace to be the city’s first timber commercial structure in modern times, is to start rising yet this year in the Builder’s District of north downtown Omaha. Developer Noddle Cos. is requesting city approval of public tax increment financing, about 10% of the price […] The post $57 million office and retail structure on deck for north downtown Omaha’s Builder’s District appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
bellevue.net
The West Bound Lanes of Harlan Drive Between Galvin Rd. & Ludwig Dr. to be Closed on Tuesday Morning, August 2nd
Due to a water main break on July 4th which resulted in significant undermining in the roadway paving in this area, the west-bound right lane on Harlan Dr from Galvin Rd to Ludwig has remained barricaded as crews work to stabalize this area. The contractor's have reached a point where...
kmaland.com
2 injured after tree falls on vehicles in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs) -- Two people were injured and one man hospitalized after a tree fell on two occupied vehicles in Council Bluffs Tuesday. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to the intersection of Stahl and Madison avenues shortly before 9 a.m. Authorities say a full size tree split near its base and fell across Madison Avenue, landing on two vehicles. Three adults and one juvenile were in one vehicle and were able to exit. One of the occupants sustained minor injuries.
kmaland.com
National Night Out festivities tonight in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- Residents have the chance to visit with local first responders and enjoy some festivities in Red Oak this evening. Red Oak first responders are hosting their annual National Night Out event this (Tuesday) evening from 6-8 p.m. at the Fountain Square Park to celebrate comradery among local first responders and provide information about fire, farm, and health safety. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Show" program, Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy says the hope for the event is also to build the ever-important relationship between local safety teams and the public.
News Channel Nebraska
Stothert and City Council at odds again
It’s been widely reported that the Omaha mayor isn’t happy with the city council’s decision not to allow her to stay in charge when she’s out of town. At the same time though there’s another council-mayor disagreement. As NCN first reported, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert...
News Channel Nebraska
First Street driver hits power pole
NEBRASKA CITY – A Nebraska City man denied rescue squad transport Monday after the car he was driving left First Street and hit a power pole. The large pole carries a main electrical loop for the city and is near electrical service to the water treatment plant, but there was no electrical disruption.
Red Oak Commercial Structure Fire at Bunge
(Red Oak) According to Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, Red Oak Firefighters responded to a dryer stack fire at Bunge Corporation at 2049 Fernwood Avenue. The call went out at 1:10 a.m. this morning. Arriving firefighters located the blaze within the northeast dryer stack on the exterior portion of the building. Crews executed aerial operations to extinguish the fire.
kmaland.com
Glenwood woman booked on no contact order
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood woman is in custody following Sunday arrest.
KETV.com
Mayor Jean Stothert shuts down rumors about why she wants to run city while out of town
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert wants to shut down any rumors about why she wants to run the city while out of town. According to the city charter, the mayor transfers power to the city council president when leaving the city. A city clerk says the rule is practiced when the mayor leaves the state, although that's another reason Mayor Stothert wants the outdated charter addressed.
1011now.com
Woman dies after 2 vehicles on Saunders County highway crash into oncoming traffic
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman died after a Sunday afternoon crash involving four vehicles on Highway 77 that required several people to be extricated. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office said in a report Monday morning that several agencies responded to the highway crash at 1:36 p.m. between Highway 109 and the Platte River Bridge.
Sioux City Journal
FAA, NTSB to investigate fatal plane crash near Ute, Iowa
UTE, Iowa -- The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate a Saturday plane crash near the Monona County community of Ute that left the pilot dead. At around 1:09 p.m. Saturday, the Monona County 911 center received a call of an aircraft that had gone...
WOWT
Omaha fire caused by exhaust fan leaves nearly $30,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a fire on Burt Street Sunday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a multi-family home near 50th and Burt Street at 3:17 p.m. Sunday. Fire crews saw fire showing from the third floor when they arrived. The fire...
Douglas County reports increase in new COVID-19 cases since Thursday
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 649 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Thursday’s report when the new case count stood at 592.
Iowa Crop-Dusting Pilot Dies After Weekend Crash
A pilot who was flying a crop-dusting plane in Iowa over the weekend has died following a crash. The Des Moines Register reports that the accident happened in Western Iowa near the town of Ute. The Monona County 911 Center received a call just after 1 p.m. on Saturday that an airplane had crashed near 230th Street and Teak Avenue. That is just to the south of Ute, Iowa. When emergency crews arrived, they discovered a crop-dusting plane on the roadway on fire, according to the Register.
WOWT
Omaha neighbors plan petition drive about violence in the area after deadly shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors in the area of 22nd and Lake say they plan to start a petition drive to do something about the violence in their area. Early Sunday morning people who live in that area had to deal with another multiple shooting and say that large crowds gathering after the bars close have been a problem for years.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert unhappy with city council committee decision
The Omaha City Council Legislative Affairs Committee announced Thursday that it requested 10 proposed amendments to the city charter be placed on the council agenda.
