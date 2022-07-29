IDOT hits another milestone in Council Bluffs interstate improvement

(Red Oak) -- Red Oak city officials received an update on how state officials plan to address a need for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council heard from Mark Pohlmann, a senior project manager with HDR out of Omaha, who the state has worked with in developing its National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, or NEVI, Deployment Plan. The program is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed by Congress in November 2021, allocating roughly $5 billion across the country. Pohlmann says Iowa joins several other states in addressing what he says is a growing trend across the country and within Iowa, which currently has just over 9,000 electric vehicles on the roadways.

RED OAK, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO