NBA Star Dwight Howard Crashes WWE Tryout and Cuts Promo

Dodgers, Cubs Agree To Significant Trade: Fans React
The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. After signing a one-year contract with the Cubs prior to the 2022 MLB season, Martin will finish the year as a member of the LA bullpen. The MLB world took to Twitter...
Popculture
Michael Jordan, NBA Stars React to Death of Bill Russell
Bill Russell, one of the greatest players in NBA history, died at the age of 88 on Sunday. While the cause of death was not announced, Russell died "peacefully" wife his wife Jeannine at his side, according to a statement posted on social media. Russell spent his entire career as a player with the Celtics and was even the team's coach from 1966 to 1969. He won 11 NBA championships as a player and two more as coach of the Celtics.
Popculture
Tyler Sanders, 'The Rookie' and '9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor, Dead at 18
Tyler Sanders, a young actor known for roles on ABC's The Rookie with Nathan Fillion and 9-1-1: Lone Star with Rob Lowe, is dead at 18. According to the New York Post, Sanders passed away at his home in Los Angeles, and reps for the young actor confirmed his death in a statement back on June 17. A cause of death hasn't officially been noted but, a later TMZ report from the outlet said that a drug overdose was suspected, claiming that authorities found white powder at the scene. A funeral service was held on June 27 in Houston, Texas.
Popculture
Stephen A. Smith Announces His Return Date to ESPN Following Surgery
Stephen A. Smith is returning to ESPN very soon. The 54-year-old ESPN host has missed over a month of work due to him having surgery on his shoulder. On Twitter, a fan recently asked Smith when he was returning to the popular ESPN show First Take, and Smith responded "August 15."
Magic Johnson calls for NBA to retire No. 6 in honor of Bill Russell
Johnson’s message comes just days after Russell passed away at 88. Russell wore the No. 6 jersey throughout his storied NBA career, and it has already been retired by Russell’s longtime team, the Boston Celtics, in his honor. But around the NBA, No. 6 is still in fairly...
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
Look: NFL Star Reveals If He's Dating Kay Adams
Former Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah has been linked to NFL host Kay Adams over the past year or so. However, Uzomah and Adams are just friends. Uzomah, who signed with the New York Jets in free agency, was asked about the Adams dating rumors on the Bussin With The Boys podcast, hosted by Will Compton.
Popculture
Why Tom Brady Could Play for New NFL Team in 2023
Tom Brady retired from the NFL in February but decided to return to the league and play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March. And with the 2022 regular season around the corner, Brady is looking to make another run at the Super Bowl. If that happens, Brady could retire, but if he comes back in 2023, it's possible he could play for a new team.
Look: Rare Video Of Michael Jordan's Brother Going Viral
A rare video of Michael Jordan's brother playing basketball is going viral on social media. Michael Jordan is obviously well known for his basketball greatness. But Jordan's brother, Larry, had some pretty nice skills, as well. Unfortunately, he just didn't have the size that his brother did. "His brother inherited...
Popculture
Becky Lynch Suffers Serious Injury at WWE SummerSlam
Becky Lynch will likely be out of action for an extended period of time. According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, the WWE Superstar suffered an injury at SummerSlam while competing in her match against Bianca Belair. Lynch worked through the pain and finished the match but was holding her arm after the match was over. When Lynch got backstage, she was checked out by the doctors, as mentioned by WrestlingNews.co.
WWE・
Relatively Sports Ep. 3: Interview with Tracey Napoleon
Eugene Napoleon is joined by his wife, Tracey Napoleon, the assistant coach at Middlesex College.
Opinion: MLB Network Made More Errors Than Phillies Behind Awful Quartet
MLB Network doesn't always hit a home run with its broadcasts, writer says.Erik Drost, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. The “Clubhouse Edition” of MLB Network’s Braves-Phillies game Monday night was so bad that I had to mute large chunks of it.
Popculture
NFL Suspends Team Owner for Tom Brady and Sean Payton Tampering
The NFL has completed its investigation of the Miami Dolphins for violations of NFL policies related to the integrity of the game. On Tuesday, the league released a statement that said the Dolphins had "impermissible communications" with quarterback Tom Brady in 2019-2020 when he was still under contract with the New England Patriots. The NFL also revealed that Miami had "impermissible communications" with Don Yee, the agent for New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton who was still under contract with the Saints in January 2022. The Dolphins' actions led to the NFL suspending team owner Stephen Ross through Oct. 17, one day after the team takes on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6 of the season. The Dolphins will also forfeit their first-round draft pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024.
Popculture
Bill Russell, NBA Legend, Dead at 88
NBA and Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell has passed away at 88. The basketball great helped to lead the Celtics to eight straight NBA titles during his tenure, with 11 total overall. According to a statement on social media, Russell died "peacefully" with his wife Jeannine around him, though no cause of death has been revealed. Russell had been battling a longtime illness, keeping him from presenting the NBA Finals MVP trophy in June.
Popculture
Luke Bryan Hosting 2022 CMA Awards With an NFL Legend
Luke Bryan is teaming up with an NFL legend to host the 2022 CMA Awards. ABC and the Country Music Association announced on Monday that the 46-year-old country music singer will host the show with Peyton Manning. The ceremony will take place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 9.
Illinois Basketball: Top 20 recruit set to take Illini visit
Illinois basketball head coach Brad Underwood and his coaching staff will be hosting one of the most talented young prospects in the nation on Monday. 2025 four-star combo guard Bryce Heard announced to Twitter on Saturday that he will be taking an unofficial visit to the Illini on August 1.
Popculture
San Francisco 49ers Make Roster Decision on Deebo Samuel Following Trade Request
The San Francisco 49ers just made a big decision on their star wide receiver. On Monday, the 49ers signed Deebo Samuel to a three-year contract extension. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the contract is worth a maximum value of $73.5 million and includes $58.1 million in guarantees. This comes a few months after Samuel reportedly requested a trade from the 49ers.
Houston Astros Net Christian Vazquez in Trade With Red Sox
The Houston Astros have completed a trade for Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, as first reported by Ken Rosenthal. Boston will receive infielder Emmanuel Valdez and outfielder Wilyer Abreu. Vazquez, 31, has spent eight MLB seasons all with the Red Sox. This season, he has batted .282 with eight home...
