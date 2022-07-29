ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Amy DeGise will not resign after hit-and-run with cyclist

By Mark Koosau, Staff Writer
Hudson Reporter
Hudson Reporter
 4 days ago
4d ago

Then she should GO RIGHT TO JAIL!!!!! She LEFT THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT and she KNEW SOMEONE WAS ON THAT BIKE!

