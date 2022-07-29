Amy DeGise will not resign after hit-and-run with cyclist

hudsonreporter.com
AP_002013.53d23449c0744802b8febf46e50a877c.1908
4d ago
Then she should GO RIGHT TO JAIL!!!!! She LEFT THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT and she KNEW SOMEONE WAS ON THAT BIKE!
Reply(3)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bayonne considers establishing procedure for extra-duty police services
Bayonne is weighing a measure that would establish a procedure for extra-duty police services. The City Council has introduced an ordinance to authorize amendments to existing city ordinances regarding the police department and extra-duty services at its July meeting. According to the ordinance, the provision of police for special services...
Rallygoers call for Amy DeGise’s resignation
Rallygoers gathered in downtown Jersey City on Saturday afternoon to call for the resignation of Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise because she had hit a cyclist with her vehicle on July 19 without stopping or reporting the incident for several hours. Headlined by a number of progressive figures from Hudson...
insidernj.com
Mayor Baraka Taps Frage as Newark Director of Public Safety
Mayor Ras J. Baraka today announced the appointment of Fritz G. Fragé as the City of Newark’s Director of Public Safety. “We are proud and privileged to add Fritz Fragé to our Newark team,” said Mayor Baraka. “He has a proven and outstanding record in public safety leadership wherever he has served. He invigorates morale and leads by example. His background makes him the right person to lead and bring Newark’s Public Safety Department to a higher level.”
Amy DeGise took an oath to uphold the law
To the City Council President and City Council Members:. I sit here today reading about the accident involving Ms. DeGise and Mr. Black and feel compelled to write you regarding my own experience involving a hit skip incident. In 2019 my husband was taking his daily bike ride in our...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
essexnewsdaily.com
Montclair man seriously injured following hit and run in East Orange
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, along with the East Orange Police Department, is investigating a hit-and-run collision that occurred in East Orange on Sunday morning, July 31, and left a pedestrian seriously injured, according to an Aug. 1 press release from the ECPO. The...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise had car towed in Hoboken for expired registration
Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise, currently under fire for a July 19th hit-and-run, had her car towed in Hoboken back in November after parking in an illegal spot and having a registration that expired in 2019. “This is your vehicle I take it?,” Police Officer Ramon Calderon says to DeGise...
These N.J. towns getting $39M from feds to protect against future flooding
New Jersey municipalities will share $39.35 million in federal funds to protect against flooding under two programs designed to combat climate change. The funding is part of $1 billion allocated Monday from the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities and Flood Mitigation Assistance programs, and both got a boost from President Joe Biden’s administration and his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law.
jcitytimes.com
News Analysis: A Damning New Video and Deja Vu for Team Fulop
A damning new video confirms critics’ worst suspicions. For the second time in recent years, an SUV driven through an intersection by a member of “Team Fulop” has touched off a full-blown scandal and raised questions about corruption, privilege, and self-dealing by a close political ally of the mayor.
RELATED PEOPLE
NJ Sharing Network Honors the Memory of Jordan Herron of Jersey City
Celebrated in August, National Minority Donor Awareness Month honors the generosity of multicultural organ and tissue donors and their families, while also underscoring the critical need for people from diverse communities to register as organ and tissue donors. Locally in the Garden State, NJ Sharing Network, the federally designated non-profit...
Construction begins to replace century-old bridge connecting NJ and NYC, officials say
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — It’s more than 100 years old and, at times, a major headache for commuters. But New Jersey’s Portal Bridge in Hudson County is a vital link for trains between New Jersey and New York City. On Monday, a new major project to replace the bridge begins. Gov. Phil Murphy will be […]
Murphy tells top fed: NYC congestion pricing - not going to happen if N.J. is ‘double taxed’
New York City’s stalled congestion pricing plan to charge drivers a toll got a public rebuke from Gov. Phil Murphy Monday, who told U.S.Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg “no way it will happen” if New Jersey commuters had to pay a congestion fee and tolls to cross the Hudson River.
End North Bergen school district corruption
On July 28, after an audit, the NJ State Comptroller wrote:. “North Bergen School District continues to violate law … North Bergen School District is failing in some of the most basic ways to protect public funds — even after our 2019 audit highlighted these problems. … The mere mention of the risk of awarding contracts based on favoritism should be enough to get North Bergen moving quickly in the right direction. … Instead, they provided a litany of excuses for not fully implementing 13 of our 15 recommendations.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
hobokengirl.com
How to Survive a Rat Infestation in Hoboken or Jersey City
You probably clicked this article out of sheer curiosity — or worse, you actually have dealt with a rat infestation while living in a city. Hoboken + Jersey City have been having growing problems with rodents, so much so that Hoboken is setting up rat baits around the city. Shayna Conde is a local Jersey City resident and writer for The Hoboken Girl. She has been dealing with an ongoing rat infestation in her building and has given HG an inside scoop into the tips and tricks she’s learned while navigating the outbreak.
essexnewsdaily.com
Arrest made in drug death of Newark fire captain
NEWARK, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced July 29 that Eliasel Baez, 42, of Kearny, was arrested for causing the drug-induced death of Newark Fire Capt. Carlos Rivera. Baez is charged with strict liability drug-induced death for distributing a controlled dangerous substance that caused...
hudsontv.com
Union City Man Threatens To Kill WNY Man Via Text Message
38-year old, Union City resident Jesus Flores of 49th Street, has been arrested and charged with threatening to murder a former work acquaintance. According to documents obtained by Hudson TV, the victim of the alleged threats filed a complaint in West New York Municipal Court on July 17. The complaint...
Bayonne officials seek to address rising crime
Bayonne officials are looking at a variety of ways to address rising crime in the city. Bayonne Police Department (BDP) Deputy Police Chief Joseph Scerbo addressed the public at the July 20 meeting of the Bayonne City Council. This came at the request of City Council President Gary La Pelusa, following residents bringing their concerns to the council about safety in the First Ward and the rest of the city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bear Sighting Reported In Morris County Backyard
A bear sighting was reported in a Morris County backyard, authorities said. The bear was seen in a yard on Lorraine Road near Greenwood Avenue in Madison on Monday, August 1, according to a post from the borough’s Facebook page. Animal Control services were handling the sighting, and the...
New Jersey Globe
DeGise won’t resign Jersey City post after hit-and-run incident, spokesman says
Facing calls for her resignation after a hit-and-run accident ten days ago, Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise, through a spokesman, says she “will not resign and plans to complete her full term and continue in public service.”. “Councilwoman DeGise was elected overwhelmingly just a few months ago and she...
WATCH: Video shows NJ councilwoman allegedly hitting man, driving off
A New Jersey councilwoman has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident after hitting a cyclist in the middle of a Jersey City intersection last month. A video released by police appears to show Councilwoman-at-large Amy DeGise hitting a cyclist as she drove through an intersection in the city. The council member had the green light at the intersection.
16 reputed members of one of New York City's most violent gangs arrested
The subset of the Trinitarios gang operated mainly in and around Washington Heights, but also in the Bronx and Queens, and is known for extreme violence.
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City, NJ
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jerseyhttps://hudsonreporter.com/
Comments / 8