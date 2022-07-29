E. coli caused by geese closes Merwin Meadows Pond in Wilton, officials say

www.registercitizen.com
Bacteria in water closes Silver Sands, Wadsworth Falls state parks, DEEP says
Silver Sands and Wadsworth Falls state parks have been closed due to water quality, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Tuesday. The states agency collects water samples from parks each week. The state Department of Public Health then analyzes the samples to determine if there are “certain indicator bacteria” in the samples.
Northwest CT Food Hub gets $300,000 for food assistance programs
TORRINGTON — More than $2 million in grants is going to local projects in Connecticut to help fight hunger, including funding for the Northwest CT Food Hub. The state Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $2.031 million to seven agencies through the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, intended to provide resources “to increase food supply chain resiliency,” according to a statement from state Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan P. Hurlburt.
These CT state parks reached parking capacity Sunday
Several state parks have closed to new vehicles on Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Scantic River State Park in Enfield was the first to close to visitors about 10:45 a.m., followed by Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union just before noon. Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown closed just before 1 p.m.
Bear broke into West Hartford home twice, DEEP says
WEST HARTFORD — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is trying to catch a bear that broke into a West Hartford home twice last week. The first incident occurred July 25. When the resident reported the incident, an Animal Control officer told them to contact DEEP and keep their main doors closed for a week, DEEP spokesperson Will Healey said in an email Monday.
North Haven's The Only Game in Town to close after 36 years of business
After 36 years of business, one of North Haven's premier sports centers is closing its doors. The Only Game in Town announced on Facebook on Monday that it would permanently close its doors on Sunday, Sept. 11. "Thank you all for your business and ongoing support for the past 36...
Stalled for years, nearly $5 million turf field project gets new life in Norwalk
NORWALK — Nearly three years after the plans were drafted, the redesign of Broad River Park’s baseball fields is fully funded through a state grant. The State Bond Commission last week approved $4.5 million to refurbish five Norwalk parks and playgrounds, including completing the funding necessary for the Broad River remodeling.
Hamden schools get extra $585,000 to deal with busing concerns
HAMDEN — Following concerns over proposed changes to school start times in an effort to deal with transportation costs, the Legislative Council’s Finance Committee voted unanimously to transfer an extra $585,000 to the Board of Education, fulfilling the district’s need to fund six additional bus routes to avoid potential delays.
NBC New York
Hutchinson River Walkway? Drawbridge Fail Strands NYC Drivers for Hours
Two separate incidents -- a drawbridge malfunction and a crash -- wreaked havoc on Monday's morning commute for people trying to use the Hutchinson River Parkway to get where they needed to go. A drawbridge malfunction at Bartow Avenue in the Bronx forced the highway to be closed in both...
‘Truly remarkable.’ Mission to find missing dog from Shelton unites thousands in CT and beyond
Jason Petrini, of Shelton, was in Europe when he got a panicked call from the pet sitter: Louie, Petrini’s 5-year-old pit bull, had escaped from the house on Waverly Road. Petrini immediately cut his trip short.
New Haven celebrates new West River pedestrian bridge
NEW HAVEN — A long-dilapidated pedestrian bridge over the West River off Valley Street is back in use, replaced with a sleek, new bridge as part of a $123,200 community effort to open neighborhood connections to the five-municipality West River Greenway trail system. A crowd of trail advocates, neighborhood...
therealdeal.com
Developer wants 29 waterfront homes; neighbors want none
A developer’s dream of building a 29-home community near Pocantico Lake is getting some cold water from local residents. ZappiCo bought the 42-acre estate in Mount Pleasant in 2020 for $2.4 million, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. The estate once belonged to former Philip Morris CEO Joseph Cullman, whose heirs tried to sell it for $4 million.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ribbon cut on largest building in Orange County
MONTGOMERY – Medline, a major manufacturer and distributor of health and hospital supplies, outgrew its Wawayanda distribution center, so the company sought and won approvals to construct a 1.3 million square foot facility in the Town of Montgomery. That is operational now and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting was held on...
Cicada Killer Wasps Dig In & Take Up Residence in New Fairfield Front Yard
Cicada killer wasps moved into my neighborhood for the third summer in a row, specifically along my walkway in New Fairfield. These giant scary-looking wasps average two inches in length and can be intimidating. But, I can walk down our walkway without getting stung as they fly around me. Look at my photo gallery for the story behind these cicada killers.
ctexaminer.com
American Bridge Co. Returns After 110 Years for Swing Bridge Renovation, Closures Delayed Until 2023
EAST HADDAM – The grainy photograph shows a crew from the American Bridge Co. working on the deck of the now-iconic Swing Bridge over an icy Connecticut River about four months before it first opened to cars and much fanfare in 1913. And when a major renovation of the...
Stamford Downtown to get bagel shop, boutique gym at One Atlantic
STAMFORD — Downtown Stamford’s biggest renovation project just got its first tenants. A New York bagel shop and a boutique gym will open up in Downtown Stamford at One Atlantic, a former bank building in the heart of the city poised to become a mixed-use development. Local chain...
westportct.gov
Office of Emergency Management Statement Regarding Water Conservation and Drought Conditions
The Westport Office of Emergency Management has been closely monitoring the policy recommendations by the State of Connecticut’s Interagency Drought Working Group (IDW) and approved by Governor Ned Lamont to declare that all eight Connecticut counties are experiencing Stage 2 Drought conditions due to precipitation across the state being below normal. Under the state’s drought plan adopted in 2018, Stage 2 identifies an emerging drought event, potentially impacting water supplies, agriculture, or natural ecosystems.
Two CT companies seeking cannabis cultivator licenses file lawsuits after denials
The first lawsuits have been brought against Connecticut’s cannabis licensing process. Two Hartford County-based businesses are challenging their denials for cultivator licenses. The companies filed separate lawsuits in Superior Court seeking to appeal the decision by the Social Equity Council that they did not meet ownership requirements set forth for so-called social equity applicants.
Westbrook officials warn folks of walking out to Salt Island
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – Just a few hundred yards off the shore in Westbrook is Salt Island. During low tide, people can easily walk out to the island, and town officials are trying to stop that from happening. When it’s low tide, it’s very easy to get to the island, but during high tide, the […]
Norwalk considers plan to add 8 apartments at historic Stiles Curtis House property
NORWALK — A proposal to modify the historic Stiles Curtis House in the Norwalk Green Historic District, adding eight apartments and two buildings to the property, has received its first approval in the process. The project, which was approved last week by the Norwalk Harbor Management Commission, includes preserving...
Eyewitness News
One CT county is in the CDC’s ‘high’ level for COVID-19
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven County was listed as the lone county in Connecticut with a high level of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an updated map on Friday. It listed Litchfield, Fairfield, Middlesex and New London counties as being at the medium level.
