ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CT

E. coli caused by geese closes Merwin Meadows Pond in Wilton, officials say

By J.D. Freda
Register Citizen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Bacteria in water closes Silver Sands, Wadsworth Falls state parks, DEEP says

Silver Sands and Wadsworth Falls state parks have been closed due to water quality, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said Tuesday. The states agency collects water samples from parks each week. The state Department of Public Health then analyzes the samples to determine if there are “certain indicator bacteria” in the samples.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Northwest CT Food Hub gets $300,000 for food assistance programs

TORRINGTON — More than $2 million in grants is going to local projects in Connecticut to help fight hunger, including funding for the Northwest CT Food Hub. The state Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $2.031 million to seven agencies through the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, intended to provide resources “to increase food supply chain resiliency,” according to a statement from state Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan P. Hurlburt.
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

These CT state parks reached parking capacity Sunday

Several state parks have closed to new vehicles on Sunday after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Scantic River State Park in Enfield was the first to close to visitors about 10:45 a.m., followed by Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union just before noon. Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown closed just before 1 p.m.
ENFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Bear broke into West Hartford home twice, DEEP says

WEST HARTFORD — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is trying to catch a bear that broke into a West Hartford home twice last week. The first incident occurred July 25. When the resident reported the incident, an Animal Control officer told them to contact DEEP and keep their main doors closed for a week, DEEP spokesperson Will Healey said in an email Monday.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilton, CT
Health
City
Wilton, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Wilton, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Register Citizen

Stalled for years, nearly $5 million turf field project gets new life in Norwalk

NORWALK — Nearly three years after the plans were drafted, the redesign of Broad River Park’s baseball fields is fully funded through a state grant. The State Bond Commission last week approved $4.5 million to refurbish five Norwalk parks and playgrounds, including completing the funding necessary for the Broad River remodeling.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Hamden schools get extra $585,000 to deal with busing concerns

HAMDEN — Following concerns over proposed changes to school start times in an effort to deal with transportation costs, the Legislative Council’s Finance Committee voted unanimously to transfer an extra $585,000 to the Board of Education, fulfilling the district’s need to fund six additional bus routes to avoid potential delays.
HAMDEN, CT
NBC New York

Hutchinson River Walkway? Drawbridge Fail Strands NYC Drivers for Hours

Two separate incidents -- a drawbridge malfunction and a crash -- wreaked havoc on Monday's morning commute for people trying to use the Hutchinson River Parkway to get where they needed to go. A drawbridge malfunction at Bartow Avenue in the Bronx forced the highway to be closed in both...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geese#E Coli#Parks And Recreation#Swimming#The Pond#Health Department
Register Citizen

New Haven celebrates new West River pedestrian bridge

NEW HAVEN — A long-dilapidated pedestrian bridge over the West River off Valley Street is back in use, replaced with a sleek, new bridge as part of a $123,200 community effort to open neighborhood connections to the five-municipality West River Greenway trail system. A crowd of trail advocates, neighborhood...
NEW HAVEN, CT
therealdeal.com

Developer wants 29 waterfront homes; neighbors want none

A developer’s dream of building a 29-home community near Pocantico Lake is getting some cold water from local residents. ZappiCo bought the 42-acre estate in Mount Pleasant in 2020 for $2.4 million, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. The estate once belonged to former Philip Morris CEO Joseph Cullman, whose heirs tried to sell it for $4 million.
MOUNT PLEASANT, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ribbon cut on largest building in Orange County

MONTGOMERY – Medline, a major manufacturer and distributor of health and hospital supplies, outgrew its Wawayanda distribution center, so the company sought and won approvals to construct a 1.3 million square foot facility in the Town of Montgomery. That is operational now and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting was held on...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
Register Citizen

Stamford Downtown to get bagel shop, boutique gym at One Atlantic

STAMFORD — Downtown Stamford’s biggest renovation project just got its first tenants. A New York bagel shop and a boutique gym will open up in Downtown Stamford at One Atlantic, a former bank building in the heart of the city poised to become a mixed-use development. Local chain...
STAMFORD, CT
westportct.gov

Office of Emergency Management Statement Regarding Water Conservation and Drought Conditions

The Westport Office of Emergency Management has been closely monitoring the policy recommendations by the State of Connecticut’s Interagency Drought Working Group (IDW) and approved by Governor Ned Lamont to declare that all eight Connecticut counties are experiencing Stage 2 Drought conditions due to precipitation across the state being below normal. Under the state’s drought plan adopted in 2018, Stage 2 identifies an emerging drought event, potentially impacting water supplies, agriculture, or natural ecosystems.
Register Citizen

Two CT companies seeking cannabis cultivator licenses file lawsuits after denials

The first lawsuits have been brought against Connecticut’s cannabis licensing process. Two Hartford County-based businesses are challenging their denials for cultivator licenses. The companies filed separate lawsuits in Superior Court seeking to appeal the decision by the Social Equity Council that they did not meet ownership requirements set forth for so-called social equity applicants.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Westbrook officials warn folks of walking out to Salt Island

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – Just a few hundred yards off the shore in Westbrook is Salt Island. During low tide, people can easily walk out to the island, and town officials are trying to stop that from happening. When it’s low tide, it’s very easy to get to the island, but during high tide, the […]
Eyewitness News

One CT county is in the CDC’s ‘high’ level for COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven County was listed as the lone county in Connecticut with a high level of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an updated map on Friday. It listed Litchfield, Fairfield, Middlesex and New London counties as being at the medium level.
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy