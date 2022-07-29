TRAIL MIX | With 100 days left to campaign, Colorado's top-ticket races take shape

www.coloradopolitics.com
Democrat Jena Griswold tops $3.2 million for reelection as Colorado secretary of state
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold plans to report raising more than $334,000 in the most recent fundraising period, bringing the total for the Democrat's reelection bid to about $3,240,000, her campaign told Colorado Politics on Monday. Due by midnight, the latest campaign finance report covers June 23-July 27, including...
Bennet goes fishing with unaffiliated angler, touts public lands advocacy in TV ad
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet catches a fish in his second general election TV ad, which highlights the Colorado Democrat's record on public lands. The ad starts airing Tuesday. The 30-second ad, made available to Colorado Politics in advance of its release, features fly fishing guide Greg Felt, an unaffiliated voter from Salida, who credits Bennet with fighting for public land as he stands knee-deep in the Arkansas River, fly rod in hand.
Seven unaffiliated, third party candidates succeed in getting on Colorado's November ballot
With the major political parties' primaries now out of the way, unaffiliated and third-party candidates are hoping for their shot at elected offices through the petition process. That process so far has produced seven additional candidates for the November general election out of a total of 16 unaffiliated or third-party...
Tina Peters raises more than half million for recounts
Campaign finance reports show embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has raised more than $519,000 since June 23, nearly all of which flooded into her campaign coffers a month after she was defeated in the Republican primary for Colorado Secretary of State. According to campaign finance reports filed Monday night,...
State Rep. Edie Hooton won't seek reelection; Boulder mayor, former pro tem jump into race
In a surprise move, state Rep. Edie Hooton announced on Saturday she would not seek reelection to the state House. The Boulder Democrat representing District 10 was running for her fourth and final term in the House. Hooton serves as the vice chair of the House Energy & Environment Committee...
Q&A with William R. Lucero | Longtime enforcer of the legal profession
William R. Lucero became the presiding disciplinary judge for Colorado in 2004 and retired at the end of May. As the second PDJ in the state's history, he heard cases involving allegations of attorney misconduct, as prosecuted by the Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel. Lucero grew up in Pueblo and...
$750 TABOR refund checks on the way to Colorado taxpayers
Colorado taxpayers will soon receive at least $750 in the mail from a Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR) refund sent out on Monday. Around 3.1 million residents who filed state taxes by June 30 are expected to get $750 for individual tax filers and $1,500 for joint filers between now and the end of September, according to Gov. Jared Polis. If Coloradans filed after June 30 but by the extended filing deadline on Oct. 17, they’ll get their check in January.
Colorado among best in nation for vaccinating youngest kids, but rates still lag previous waves
COVID-19 vaccine uptake among Colorado's youngest kids is among the highest in the country, data shows. But the state still lags behind administration for other age groups, and rates have fallen since the second week that doses were available. Six weeks into vaccinations for kids between the ages of 4...
BRAUCHLER | How many car thefts is Weiser cool with?
Last week, during July's National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, The Gazette’s Julia Cardi explored the possible answers to the undeniable spike in Colorado’s rate of car thefts. We live in the car theft capital of the United States. Those in power during this public safety disaster are quick to blame countless factors, none of which relate to them. In large part, the policies advanced by Colorado’s governor, attorney general, legislature and a handful of progressive prosecutors have created an environment so permissive of crime, and tolerable and welcoming to those who commit it that, in a mere 10 years, Colorado’s rate of motor vehicle theft has gone from less than the national average to leading every state in America.
Navajo leadership lessons can help Colorado
At month’s end I will complete my final term as President of the Navajo Nation Bar Association. Only a handful of non-Navajos like me have been privileged over the past half-century to lead NNBA, which serves the largest Native American tribal justice system in the country. Lessons in how leadership is practiced at Navajo could benefit Colorado at a time when our own political dialogue, and our country’s, seems more fractured than ever.
Colorado River basin farms stunted by megadrought, as more sacrifice lies ahead
PINAL COUNTY, ARIZ. • Colorado River basin water has transformed Nancy Caywood’s fields in the desert southwest of Phoenix into carpets of green cotton and alfalfa for generations. But in June, the alfalfa was expected to dry up, and a vast majority of the cotton wasn't even planted.
Geography no barrier as rural colleges in Colorado expand online offerings
The state is spending $8.6 million on a new initiative that will let Colorado’s seven rural community colleges share programs and services so students — no matter where they live — get a wider set of educational opportunities. For example, a student at Lamar Community College in...
CALDARA | Transit solves homeless problem
The Regional Transportation District has solved Denver’s seemingly intractable homeless problem. They have decided to house them all on their buses and trains!. For all of August RTD, and other agencies, will be charging absolutely no fare to (endlessly) ride buses and trains. Under the guise of reducing air...
Thousands of Colorado student loan borrowers to get restitution under Navient settlement
Thousands of student loan borrowers will get a few hundred dollars in the mail or see their loans forgiven under a settlement that Colorado’s attorney general reached with one of America’s largest student debt service providers. Nearly 7,000 borrowers will get $260 in checks, which could start arriving...
HUDSON | Mental health treatment lacking for Coloradans
A benefit of writing a regular column is that, after a few years, reports, essays and statistical analyses find their way into both your "snail mail" and email boxes. Many you’ve solicited or subscribed to, but others simply appear there — origins unknown. A quick skim usually lets me grasp whether a missive merely expands on or clarifies issues I already know a little something about. Periodically, pieces are forwarded with the suggestion I take a look into a matter of which I was previously unaware. Such prompts provide a trigger for inquiries leading to an opinion piece.
