Colorado State

TRAIL MIX | With 100 days left to campaign, Colorado's top-ticket races take shape

By ERNEST LUNING ernest.luning@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.coloradopolitics.com

coloradopolitics.com

Bennet goes fishing with unaffiliated angler, touts public lands advocacy in TV ad

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet catches a fish in his second general election TV ad, which highlights the Colorado Democrat's record on public lands. The ad starts airing Tuesday. The 30-second ad, made available to Colorado Politics in advance of its release, features fly fishing guide Greg Felt, an unaffiliated voter from Salida, who credits Bennet with fighting for public land as he stands knee-deep in the Arkansas River, fly rod in hand.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Tina Peters raises more than half million for recounts

Campaign finance reports show embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has raised more than $519,000 since June 23, nearly all of which flooded into her campaign coffers a month after she was defeated in the Republican primary for Colorado Secretary of State. According to campaign finance reports filed Monday night,...
MESA COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Q&A with William R. Lucero | Longtime enforcer of the legal profession

William R. Lucero became the presiding disciplinary judge for Colorado in 2004 and retired at the end of May. As the second PDJ in the state's history, he heard cases involving allegations of attorney misconduct, as prosecuted by the Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel. Lucero grew up in Pueblo and...
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

$750 TABOR refund checks on the way to Colorado taxpayers

Colorado taxpayers will soon receive at least $750 in the mail from a Taxpayer's Bill of Rights (TABOR) refund sent out on Monday. Around 3.1 million residents who filed state taxes by June 30 are expected to get $750 for individual tax filers and $1,500 for joint filers between now and the end of September, according to Gov. Jared Polis. If Coloradans filed after June 30 but by the extended filing deadline on Oct. 17, they’ll get their check in January.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

BRAUCHLER | How many car thefts is Weiser cool with?

Last week, during July's National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, The Gazette’s Julia Cardi explored the possible answers to the undeniable spike in Colorado’s rate of car thefts. We live in the car theft capital of the United States. Those in power during this public safety disaster are quick to blame countless factors, none of which relate to them. In large part, the policies advanced by Colorado’s governor, attorney general, legislature and a handful of progressive prosecutors have created an environment so permissive of crime, and tolerable and welcoming to those who commit it that, in a mere 10 years, Colorado’s rate of motor vehicle theft has gone from less than the national average to leading every state in America.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Navajo leadership lessons can help Colorado

At month’s end I will complete my final term as President of the Navajo Nation Bar Association. Only a handful of non-Navajos like me have been privileged over the past half-century to lead NNBA, which serves the largest Native American tribal justice system in the country. Lessons in how leadership is practiced at Navajo could benefit Colorado at a time when our own political dialogue, and our country’s, seems more fractured than ever.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

CALDARA | Transit solves homeless problem

The Regional Transportation District has solved Denver’s seemingly intractable homeless problem. They have decided to house them all on their buses and trains!. For all of August RTD, and other agencies, will be charging absolutely no fare to (endlessly) ride buses and trains. Under the guise of reducing air...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

HUDSON | Mental health treatment lacking for Coloradans

A benefit of writing a regular column is that, after a few years, reports, essays and statistical analyses find their way into both your "snail mail" and email boxes. Many you’ve solicited or subscribed to, but others simply appear there — origins unknown. A quick skim usually lets me grasp whether a missive merely expands on or clarifies issues I already know a little something about. Periodically, pieces are forwarded with the suggestion I take a look into a matter of which I was previously unaware. Such prompts provide a trigger for inquiries leading to an opinion piece.
COLORADO STATE

