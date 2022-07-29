ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon shuts down its personal file storage service to focus on photos

By Kyle Wiggers
TechCrunch
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Bad news: Amazon Prime is going up in price, with no new benefits

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber in the UK it might be time to reconsider your subscription, as prices for the service are going up soon. Amazon Prime monthly subscribers will see their bill go from £7.99 to £8.99, while annual subscribers will soon have to shell out £95 a year instead of £79. That’s a monthly increase of 12%, or 20% for annual subscribers.
BUSINESS
Popculture

Amazon Rolls out Long-Awaited Update to Prime Video

Amazon might have great shows on Prime Video like The Boys and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but the app's interface has been less than great for a few years now. Thankfully, that's about to change. The internet giant announced plans to roll out a new interface earlier this month. It's the biggest change for Prime Video in a decade.
NFL
Motley Fool

Should You Buy Amazon Stock Now?

Despite an encouraging second-quarter earnings call, Amazon's stock price is still down more than a third from its previous peak. The company reported a net loss again, but that isn't as big a problem as it seems. Amazon's leading positions in both e-commerce and cloud services appear easily defendable. You’re...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Storage#Google Photos#Cloud Service#File Storage#Amazon Photos#Android#Amazon Cloud Drive#Fire Tablet#Amazon Drive#Google Drive#Onedrive
geekwire.com

Amazon sheds record 99k employees after overstaffing warehouses, will slow office hiring

Amazon’s direct workforce declined by 99,000 employees from the first to the second quarter, to 1.52 million people, the largest sequential drop in its history, after overstaffing its warehouses to handle pandemic-driven demand. The decline was primarily due to attrition in Amazon’s fulfillment and distribution network, said Brian Olsavsky,...
BUSINESS
shefinds

Here Are The Changes Coming To Walmart This Month–Shoppers, Take Note

Shopping for furniture and décor in stores like Walmart can certainly be exciting (especially thanks to all those low prices!) but it can also feel like a guessing game at times. How will that coffee table look with the rest of your furniture back at home? And will that lamp even fit between the couch and the wall? Luckily, with these new changes coming to the Walmart app this month, you’ll be able to find the answers to those questions with just a few clicks on your phone—technology is truly changing the game all around! The company recently spilled all the details in a blog post.
LIFESTYLE
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
SHOPPING
Android Authority

How to know if your Facebook account has been hacked

It’s everyone’s worst nightmare. An online account that you’ve had and nurtured for years is suddenly hacked and taken over for bragging rights by some guy in his mother’s basement. But sometimes, it’s not immediately apparent that your account has been hacked. What are the signs that someone is creeping about in the background, reading your personal information, and dropping viagra links to your friends? How do you know if your Facebook account has been hacked?
INTERNET
ZDNet

Don't want your phone hacked? Just do this one thing

Every so often I have to dive back into the waters of mobile security and offer up a hard truth for users to swallow. Most often those truths are pretty easy to accept, such as never installing a piece of software unless it's found in the app store for your ecosystem (Google Play Store and the iOS App Store), using a password manager, or always making sure to keep both apps and the operating system updated.
CELL PHONES
Inc.com

Mark Zuckerberg Just Made a Huge Mistake. It Could Destroy Meta and Facebook

"Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn't be here." That's a powerful sound bite from Mark Zuckerberg directed at Meta and Facebook employees. It was part of broader comments the CEO made at a recent weekly employee Q&A session (which which my Inc. colleague Jason Aten first reported on a couple of days ago). Zuckerberg also announced severe cost-cutting measures and increased pressure on employees to execute as the company braces for tough times ahead.
INTERNET
BGR.com

How to stop spam calls in 3 easy steps

The frequency with which spam calls bombard smartphone owners can be one of the most truly maddening things about possessing a handset. From the inane ploys to try and trick you — an Obamacare offer! Your car’s warranty is about to expire! Don’t you want to hear about a great home refinance offer? — to the spoofing of legitimate local numbers, the deluge of calls seems like it’s never-ending.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy