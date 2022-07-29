Amazon shuts down its personal file storage service to focus on photos

techcrunch.com
TechRadar
Bad news: Amazon Prime is going up in price, with no new benefits
If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber in the UK it might be time to reconsider your subscription, as prices for the service are going up soon. Amazon Prime monthly subscribers will see their bill go from £7.99 to £8.99, while annual subscribers will soon have to shell out £95 a year instead of £79. That’s a monthly increase of 12%, or 20% for annual subscribers.
UPS puts limit on Amazon deliveries amid focus on bigger returns
July 26 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service (UPS.N) on Tuesday said it will not lift the number of packages it delivers for Amazon.com, its biggest customer, as it focuses on shipments with the highest financial returns.
Popculture
Amazon Rolls out Long-Awaited Update to Prime Video
Amazon might have great shows on Prime Video like The Boys and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but the app's interface has been less than great for a few years now. Thankfully, that's about to change. The internet giant announced plans to roll out a new interface earlier this month. It's the biggest change for Prime Video in a decade.
Motley Fool
Should You Buy Amazon Stock Now?
Despite an encouraging second-quarter earnings call, Amazon's stock price is still down more than a third from its previous peak. The company reported a net loss again, but that isn't as big a problem as it seems. Amazon's leading positions in both e-commerce and cloud services appear easily defendable. You’re...
geekwire.com
Amazon sheds record 99k employees after overstaffing warehouses, will slow office hiring
Amazon’s direct workforce declined by 99,000 employees from the first to the second quarter, to 1.52 million people, the largest sequential drop in its history, after overstaffing its warehouses to handle pandemic-driven demand. The decline was primarily due to attrition in Amazon’s fulfillment and distribution network, said Brian Olsavsky,...
Business Insider
A 61-year-old retiree says she bought $100 coats for $2.75 apiece as bargain stores are flooded with overstock from big retailers, report says
Cut-price retailers are taking on the excess merchandise and reselling it at huge discounts.One retiree told The WSJ she picked up $100 coats for just $2.75 in a Bargain Hunt store. A retiree in Alabama said she bought several women's coats for $2.75, down from a sticker price of $100,...
Here Are The Changes Coming To Walmart This Month–Shoppers, Take Note
Shopping for furniture and décor in stores like Walmart can certainly be exciting (especially thanks to all those low prices!) but it can also feel like a guessing game at times. How will that coffee table look with the rest of your furniture back at home? And will that lamp even fit between the couch and the wall? Luckily, with these new changes coming to the Walmart app this month, you’ll be able to find the answers to those questions with just a few clicks on your phone—technology is truly changing the game all around! The company recently spilled all the details in a blog post.
Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?
This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Tesla.
A wave of layoffs has swept across American business in 2022. The cuts stem from slower business growth, paired with rising labor costs. The layoffs span across industries, from mortgage lending to digital-payment processing. Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton laid off thousands of employees earlier this...
Security Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Putting Your Personal Data At Risk!
All apps are not created equal — and some can negatively impact your personal data and privacy. If one of your tech goals is to keep your data protected and maintain your security online, it’s important to know which apps should be placed in the “con...
Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
11 Things You Should Never Buy at Walmart
Since its humble beginnings back in 1962 as a single store in Rogers, Arkansas, Walmart has grown into one of the most formidable retailers on the planet. The big-box titan operates roughly 10,500...
Warning for ALL Android owners – delete these four apps from your phone immediately
FOUR dangerous apps riddled with viruses have been dramatically pulled from the Google Play Store. But it may be too late for the 100,000 people who had already downloaded them on Android phones. The four apps in question have very generic names, including Smart SMS Messages which was downloaded more...
Android Authority
How to know if your Facebook account has been hacked
It’s everyone’s worst nightmare. An online account that you’ve had and nurtured for years is suddenly hacked and taken over for bragging rights by some guy in his mother’s basement. But sometimes, it’s not immediately apparent that your account has been hacked. What are the signs that someone is creeping about in the background, reading your personal information, and dropping viagra links to your friends? How do you know if your Facebook account has been hacked?
ZDNet
Don't want your phone hacked? Just do this one thing
Every so often I have to dive back into the waters of mobile security and offer up a hard truth for users to swallow. Most often those truths are pretty easy to accept, such as never installing a piece of software unless it's found in the app store for your ecosystem (Google Play Store and the iOS App Store), using a password manager, or always making sure to keep both apps and the operating system updated.
Inc.com
Mark Zuckerberg Just Made a Huge Mistake. It Could Destroy Meta and Facebook
"Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn't be here." That's a powerful sound bite from Mark Zuckerberg directed at Meta and Facebook employees. It was part of broader comments the CEO made at a recent weekly employee Q&A session (which which my Inc. colleague Jason Aten first reported on a couple of days ago). Zuckerberg also announced severe cost-cutting measures and increased pressure on employees to execute as the company braces for tough times ahead.
How to stop spam calls in 3 easy steps
The frequency with which spam calls bombard smartphone owners can be one of the most truly maddening things about possessing a handset. From the inane ploys to try and trick you — an Obamacare offer! Your car’s warranty is about to expire! Don’t you want to hear about a great home refinance offer? — to the spoofing of legitimate local numbers, the deluge of calls seems like it’s never-ending.
4 Dollar Store Items Americans Are Purchasing the Most Right Now
Dollar stores are a mainstay in American life, with a 2020 survey indicating that around 60% of Americans had shopped at a Dollar Tree in the previous 12 months. The two heavyweights in the industry...
Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have
As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
CBS News
Amazon is giving away $125 in free money to spend on Amazon Prime Day 2022. Here's how to cash in
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here. On July 12 and 13, Amazon will slash prices on top-rated tech, kitchen...
