Facebook risks ban in Kenya for failing to stop hate speech

techcrunch.com
Related
Mark Zuckerberg ignores objections, says Instagram will show twice as much A.I.-recommended content by end of 2023
Comments come one day after Instagram chief tried to calm users.
Fast Company
There is a lot of antisemitic hate speech on social media—and algorithms are partly to blame
Antisemitic incidents have shown a sharp rise in the United States. The Anti-Defamation League, a New York-based Jewish civil rights group that has been tracking cases since 1979, found that there were 2,717 incidents in 2021. This represents an increase of 34% over 2020. In Europe, the European Commission found a sevenfold increase in antisemitic postings across French language accounts, and an over thirteenfold increase in antisemitic comments within German channels during the pandemic.
Phys.org
Richer childhood friends boost future income, Facebook data shows
An analysis of 21 billion Facebook friendships shows that children from poorer homes are likely to earn more later in life if they grow up in areas where they can become friends with wealthier kids. It has long been believed that having rich friends can help children rise up out...
BBC
Kenya election: The influencers paid to push hashtags
Social media influencing is a growing and potentially lucrative business for young people in Kenya and increasingly, politicians come calling. "People will know that you are pushing a hashtag, everyone on Twitter knows you are being paid to do it for a politician," says Nick, a freelance writer and aspiring social media influencer from Nairobi.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yes, Social Media Really Is Undermining Democracy
Within the past 15 years, social media has insinuated itself into American life more deeply than food-delivery apps into our diets and microplastics into our bloodstreams. Look at stories about conflict, and it’s often lurking in the background. Recent articles on the rising dysfunction within progressive organizations point to the role of Twitter, Slack, and other platforms in prompting “endless and sprawling internal microbattles,” as The Intercept’s Ryan Grim put it, referring to the ACLU. At a far higher level of conflict, the congressional hearings about the January 6 insurrection show us how Donald Trump’s tweets summoned the mob to Washington and aimed it at the vice president. Far-right groups then used a variety of platforms to coordinate and carry out the attack.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Inc.com
Mark Zuckerberg Just Made a Huge Mistake. It Could Destroy Meta and Facebook
"Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn't be here." That's a powerful sound bite from Mark Zuckerberg directed at Meta and Facebook employees. It was part of broader comments the CEO made at a recent weekly employee Q&A session (which which my Inc. colleague Jason Aten first reported on a couple of days ago). Zuckerberg also announced severe cost-cutting measures and increased pressure on employees to execute as the company braces for tough times ahead.
Female influencer is arrested in Saudi Arabia for 'immoral' content after she posted live video inviting a woman over and bragging 'you'll scream from how much fun we'll have'
A female influencer has been arrested in Saudi Arabia for posting 'immoral' content after she uploaded a live video inviting a woman over. Tala Safwan, from Egypt, was arrested in Riyadh after she posted the video in which she asks her female Saudi friend to come over at 3.30am because she is lonely.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kari Lake Locked Out of Twitter After Posting ‘Private Information’ in Video ‘Exposing’ Republican Challenger
Trump-backed Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was locked out of her Twitter account after posting “private information” on the platform, stemming from a tweet attempting to “expose” fellow GOP primary challenger Karrin Taylor Robson. In a July 17 video posted alongside a tweet, the video captioned “Kari Lake EXPOSES Her Opponent’s Disgusting Fundraising Tactics” flashes a phone number that Twitter has deemed “private information.” Twitter spokesperson Trenton Kennedy told The Daily Beast on Friday morning: “We took enforcement action on the account you referenced for violating the Twitter Rules on private information. The account owner [Kari Lake] will be required to delete the violative Tweet before regaining full access to their account.” Lake has since taken to Instagram to fundraise off her locked Twitter account ahead of a Friday night rally with Donald Trump in Arizona. As of Friday afternoon, the tweet had been deleted, and Lake regained access to her account.
An Air Force vet who worked at Facebook is suing the company saying it accessed deleted user data and shared it with law enforcement
A former member of Facebook's escalations team is suing the company. His lawsuit accuses Facebook of introducing a tool in 2019 to let staff access deleted Messenger data. The ex staffer says this data was sometimes shared with law enforcement.
Infowars Whistleblower: Staff Laughed At Pleas To Stop Pushing Sandy Hook Lies
Jurors watched the deposition of former Infowars editor Rob Jacobson during Alex Jones' Sandy Hook defamation trial.
‘Visibly frustrated’ Mark Zuckerberg responds to staff questions about extra vacation days
Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg appeared visibly irritated during an employee Q&A after an employee inquired about the company’s vacation options, which had been extended at the onset of the pandemic.While the tech titan was taking pre-recorded questions from workers at the weekly session, one employee, identified as Gary from Chicago, asked the billionaire executive if the company would continue to offer extra days off. Meta initially introduced the extra time off to help boost morale as the world began shutting down in March 2020.According to The Verge, who obtained a recording of the 30 June meeting, the inquirer...
N95 Masks vs. KN95 Masks: Which Work Best to Protect Against Covid?
Click here to read the full article. Though mask restrictions are easing across the country (and around the world), officials say you shouldn’t be taking off your masks just yet, especially if you’re in crowded places or starting to travel. Even if you have received your vaccine and booster, medical experts continue to promote the wearing of face coverings as an effective way to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Omicron variant, the new BA.5 variant and other potentially harmful viruses in the air. And while airlines and the FAA have relaxed guidelines mandating the wearing of face masks in-flight, many...
American Kids 'Expect' White Adults to Be 'in Charge,' Study Finds
While research shows children are more likely to identify white adults as being "in charge," they also take cues from posture.
KIDS・
Leaked documents show how TikTok staff were told to ‘downplay’ parent company ByteDance and any China ties
The social media service is trying to minimize any connection to China-based parent company ByteDance.
Like Bill Gates before him, Mark Zuckerberg is having a ‘Pearl Harbour’ moment | John Naughton
His company’s motto is ‘move fast and break things’ – but if it doesn’t move fast it’ll soon be broke
TechCrunch
Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities
In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped operating in at least five U.S. cities, including Portland, Oregon, Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski in Vermont and Richmond, California, according to city officials. City representatives also said they were unable to reach anyone at Bolt, including its CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.
China wanted a secret TikTok account to spread propaganda in the West, report says
The Chinese government tried to open a TikTok account that they could use to target Western users with propaganda without their knowledge, a new report alleges.TikTok’s head of government relations received a message from a colleague stating that a “Chinese government entity that … would not want to be openly seen as a government account as the main purpose is for promoting content that showcase the best side of China (some sort of propaganda)” wanted to join the platform.The proposal was discussed internally but was resisted, with the company describing the request as “sensitive”, according to Bloomberg.The move, which was...
What Did Facebook Do Now?
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Would you rather watch a video of a man you don’t know rescue a...
NFL・
An engineer who was fired by Google says its AI chatbot is 'pretty racist' and that AI ethics at Google are a 'fig leaf'
Blake Lemoine said the bot's apparent biases — from racial to religious — should be the headlining concern.
Comments / 3