13 things we learned about Yung Gravy from his interview with Fibula

Mario Lopez's Wife Shows Her Support After Ex-Wife Ali Landry Puts Him On Blast For Infidelity
Coming out on top! Mario Lopez took first place at this year's International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation tournament, and wife Courtney Mazza Lopez was by his side to cheer him on every step of the way.On Sunday, July 31, the actor shared some footage from the big day, showing him on the mat and standing proudly with a gold medal around his neck."Thank you to all the homies who kicked my butt & helped get me ready!" the Extra host, 48, captioned his Instagram post, to which his wife, 39, commented, "BABY! Ugh so hot. I LOVE YOU." In his Instagram...
Everybody Still Hates Chris: Animated Reboot Ordered to Series — Chris Rock Returning as Narrator and EP
Click here to read the full article. It’s been more than a decade since Everybody Hates Chris ended its run on The CW, and guess what? Everybody Still Hates Chris. In fact, that’s the title being given to an animated reimagining of the family sitcom, which has officially been ordered to series at Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Chris Rock is confirmed to be returning as the show’s narrator, telling “stories inspired by his experiences growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s.” “Chris Rock is one of the most gifted comedians of...
