Ascension Parish Schools' Kimneye Cox awarded Emerging Leaders Scholarship

Gonzales Weekly Citizen
St. Amant, 5th Ward volunteer firefighters receive awards
Volunteers from the St. Amant and 5th Ward volunteer fire departments received awards for their dedication to both the St. Amant and Darrow communities. Ryan Moran received his 10-year award in the St. Amant department. Eric Hughes received the St. Amant training award. Christian Fetters received a life saving award for an event that took place in Clinton. Junior firefighter Cameron Everett received the 2022 Knights of Columbus award for the 5th Ward.
postsouth.com
Start of school expected ‘almost’ normal for Iberville Parish
The start of the 2022-23 school year may seem much closer to normal for Iberville Parish students when classes begin Aug. 9 for the schools and charter academy. No COVID restrictions are in place, but the school system will keep a plan in place for prevention protocol, said Dr. Arthur Joffrion, Iberville Parish Schools Superintendent.
100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge host community town hall
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge will host a community town hall Wednesday, August 3. The town hall will take place at 6 pm in the Glen Oaks High School auditorium. The organization is calling the event “Not From This House.” It’s named...
brproud.com
Get school supplies, backpacks at these back-to-school events in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Students are close to hearing the morning bell once again as summer comes to an end. In need of school supplies? Here is a list of back-to-school giveaways happening Saturday in the Baton Rouge area. District 6 Back to School Giveaway. This giveaway, hosted...
BASF awards $16,000 in scholarships to nine Ascension Parish high school students
BASF awarded scholarships totaling $16,000 to nine Ascension Parish high school seniors who plan to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and to one high-achieving student who received a BASF national corporate scholarship. “This scholarship program demonstrates BASF’s dedication to encouraging students in our area to pursue...
‘Ascension 4 Youth Fest’ taking place Saturday in Donaldsonville
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension 4 Youth Fest is taking place this Saturday in Donaldsonville. The free event will include free food, backpacks, school supplies and school uniforms. Along with entertainment, haircuts, immunizations, a dental bus, a CPR demo and much more. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is...
Gordon Gives Backpack Giveaway event
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The wait is over! The Gordon Gives Backpack Giveaway event will start on Wednesday, August 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will continue until we run out of backpacks. The backpacks will be filled with supplies, including pencils, folders, notebooks, scissors, crayons, glue...
theadvocate.com
Affordable housing, police, prison safety: What Baton Rouge could spend stimulus money on
Security upgrades at the parish's juvenile facility, replacement of aging heating and cooling units at the parish prison, millions toward affordable housing and money for several public safety initiatives make up the list of proposed spending for another $48 million of federal stimulus money the city-parish is receiving from the American Rescue Plan.
theadvocate.com
Aldi files permit for second Baton Rouge store, see where it will be
Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
L'Observateur
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
brproud.com
Officials: Two possibly injured in Sherwood Street incident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An incident possibly involving a gun occurred on Sherwood Street Monday (August 1) evening and two people may have been injured, officials say. Sources indicate it was around 6 p.m. when the situation unfolded. At this time, details are scarce and authorities have not...
Many new laws take effect in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several new laws, which passed during this year’s Louisiana Legislative Session, go into effect starting Monday, Aug. 1. Some of the laws address marijuana, speeding on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, juvenile crime, sexual assault and your hairstyle. To start, there are new rules on...
tigerdroppings.com
Entergy is asking it's employees to donate portions of their paychecks to assist customers
Let me start this post by saying SUPPOSEDLY Entergy sent out a memo to some of its employees asking that they donate a portion of their paychecks to help certain customers pay their entergy bill...I grabbed this from a Baton Rouge subreddit. Can anyone here confirm or is this bullshite?
54-Year-Old Debra Marshall Killed In A Fatal Accident In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The officials are investigating a fatal accident on North Street. The suspected driver who fled the scene after the crash is being searched. After being injured in the fatal crash, 54-year-old [..]
theadvocate.com
The most common tree in East Baton Rouge? One type stands out among 63,000 counted so far
For most of the past decade, crews from Baton Rouge Green have canvassed city streets and parish roads and, one-by-one, counted trees. It turns out the common crape myrtle is pretty common after all. While the nonprofit group was formed 35 years ago to be a steward of the city-parish's...
visitbatonrouge.com
Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge
Take a break from your busy schedule and enjoy an outdoor experience right here in the Capital City. BREC parks are located all over the Baton Rouge area and offer public, freshwater ponds and lakes perfect for family outings, date nights, or even quick casts all year long. You don’t need to drive far to reel in something big in Baton Rouge!
brproud.com
Southern University Human Jukebox announces new drum major
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New beginnings for the Southern University Human Jukebox as they announce the new drum major for the 2022-2023 season. The Human Jukebox made a post to its Twitter account naming their new drum major as junior psychology major from New Iberia NaToj Johnson.
brproud.com
Salvation Army to give out free school supplies at community fair
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge will hold a backpack giveaway on Aug. 6. The first 500 children who come to the Back-to-School Community Fair and are between the ages of five and 12 will receive a backpack and school supplies. Parents must bring a valid ID in order for their child to receive a backpack. The giveaway will also have local vendors who will provide health information, games, toys and food.
westcentralsbest.com
In Baton Rouge, one city worker put in for more than 2,600 hours of overtime in one year as auditor raises red flags
(The Center Square) – An emergency medical service supervisor in Baton Rouge made $87,701 in annual overtime on average from 2019 through 2021, working an average of 2,455 hours in overtime each year. A deputy shift supervisor has been one of the city’s top-paid employees since 2019, according to...
Contactless pay options coming to CATS buses
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Every CATS bus will be equipped with new contactless pay options by the middle of August. The Capitol Area Transit System has partnered with UMO to bring riders the new options by Monday, August 15. Riders will be able to use a smartphone app or a reloadable UMO pass card as a form of payment.
