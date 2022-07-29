ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dongola, IL

wish989.com

Baseball Coming Back to Marion’s Rent One Park Next Summer

MARION – Baseball is returning to Marion next year. At Friday night’s opener of the Colt World Series at Rent One Park in Marion, the ballpark’s General Manager, Dave Kost, said “next summer, Marion will be home to a brand–new baseball team in a collegiate, wooden bat baseball league. This is top–flight baseball. Players come from colleges across the country to play. The players use wooden bats because Major League Baseball scouts want to see how the college stars do with the same bats the pros use.”
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Entrepreneurs wanted for small business opportunity in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland organization is providing some teenagers with the opportunity to bring their small business to life. Old Town Cape in Cape Girardeau is offering Youth Entrepreneurship grants to three lucky people who will get their very own booth at the Cape Riverfront Market in September.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Midwest Conference of the Unknown to be held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three days of discussions about the paranormal and the unexplained is coming to Cape Girardeau. The Midwest Conference on the Unknown will be held at the Drury Plaza Conference Center on Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7. The event will feature speakers, presentations, films,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
lutheranmuseum.com

A Young Postal Clerk from Perryville

I have run across several stories in which spelling changes are made to surnames. The story you will read today has a rather dramatic spelling change to a surname. It involves not only a difference at the end of the name. It does not only involve the addition of a vowel. More amazingly, it includes a different first letter. The name changes from Jungk to Young.
PERRYVILLE, MO
mayfield-messenger.com

Mayor clarifies financial donation funds

“What I don’t take lightly is the insinuation that city officials are lining our pockets with money. I can speak for all of us. All of us would not do that.” That is the message Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan wants make known after comments were being made on social media.
westkentuckystar.com

Exotic cat on the loose in Marshall County

An exotic African Serval cat is on the loose in Marshall County. The 44-pound pet cat, named Tafari, escaped last Thursday from its home on Boone Hill Road between Sharpe and Palma. The cat was spotted in the Sharpe area. The owner says it's not aggressive, but anyone that sees...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Camp Currie canceled this week due to staff COVID case

BENTON — Camp John Currie has been canceled for the third year after a COVID-19 case among staff members of the camp. The camp is hosted each summer in Marshall County. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife hosts it. Staff were isolated once the case was identified, according to a Sunday news release from the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wfcnnews.com

Indiana girl dies after falling at Garden of the Gods

SALINE COUNTY - An Indiana girl tragically died this weekend after falling around 100 feet at the Garden of the Gods Recreation Area. Rescue crews were called to the accident around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The girl, identified as 10-year-old Every Montgomery, of Odin, Indiana, was later airlifted to Carbondale Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
SALINE COUNTY, IL
KICK AM 1530

The Bridge from Illinois to Kentucky is See-Through & Has a Curve

You really need to experience it to understand how surprisingly terrifying it is. It's the bridge that leads from Illinois to Kentucky. It's see-through, has a curve and makes weird sounds when you drive across it. This new video of a nearly 100-year-old bridge leading you from Illinois into the...
KFVS12

Charleston man facing murder charges for East Prairie shooting

Charleston man arrested in connection with East Prairie homicide.
CHARLESTON, MO
KFVS12

Carbondale suspect at large, considered armed and dangerous

A suspect in Carbondale is at large and considered armed and dangerous.
CARBONDALE, IL
wfcnnews.com

One killed in weekend crash near Zeigler

FRANKLIN COUNTY - A man from Mulkeytown has been killed following a traffic crash on Saturday morning near Zeigler. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, at 7:55 a.m. Saturday morning, the Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a vehicle that was observed to be partially submerged in the Zeigler Reservoir on Dry Road.
wpsdlocal6.com

Intersection of Lakeview Drive in Lone Oak closed until Friday

PADUCAH — A section of Lakeview Drive at U.S. 45 will be closed until Friday to allow for utility prep-work, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The closure is at the U.S. 45 intersection in Lone Oak, between KFC and U.S. Bank. According to the release,...
PADUCAH, KY
wrul.com

White County Treasurer Employee Charged With Multiple Felonies In Hardin County

A Carmi woman is facing a laundry list of charges out of Hardin County according to online court records. 39-year-old Brandie Burchfield was arrested on Sunday, July 10th and now faces 7 counts including 2 felonies. Among the charges are misdemeanors alleging Burchfield was driving under the influence and unlawful possession of cannabis. Felony charges issued include Possession of a Firearm with a defaced serial number and Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon. A preliminary hearing and bond court date was held July 22nd. A pre-trial has been planned for August 26th. Burchfield will be represented by Daniel Cockrum.
HARDIN COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run near Gordonville

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 25, near Gordonville, on Monday night, August 1. According to to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Gracie E. Tillman, of Jackson, was in the roadway and she was hit by an unknow vehicle around 9:25 p.m.
GORDONVILLE, MO

Community Policy