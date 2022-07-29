Armed robbers hold up Delhi Township convenience store

MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) — Rescue tools were stolen from Ingomar Volunteer Fire Company's substation in McCandless over the weekend. A resident reached out to the assistant fire chief on Sunday night after they noticed a window on one of the fire station's doors was broken."I've been in the fire department for 47 years and never thought I'd have to deal with someone breaking into the station and stealing hydraulic rescue tools," Ingomar Volunteer Fire Department Station 187 Fire Chief Gregory Quatchak said.Quatchak said the window of a side door was shattered and all the compartments in the company's aerial fire and...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 22 HOURS AGO