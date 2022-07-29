Pilot bends his new plane trying to land in field behind instructor’s house

generalaviationnews.com
Hartzell Aviation launched
Hartzell Aviation is a new company with historic roots. The new umbrella company includes Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding, and Hartzell Engine Tech. “The independent operating companies and products under the Hartzell Aviation banner will carry on a strong and rich tradition, with a history dating back to the Wright Brothers when Orville encouraged his neighbor Robert N. Hartzell to begin manufacturing airplane propellers,” said James W. Brown III, who runs the company with his brother Joseph W. Brown.
Training flight deals with traffic issues at KRHV
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. Following contact with the Tower at...
Picture of the Day: KOSH Tower
Nigel Cleave submitted this photo and note: “The fabulous controllers in the KOSH tower, safely directing arrivals and departures during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022. I flew from Germany in my Diamond Twin DA62 to visit Oshkosh 2022. It is so well organized. USA doing what it does best!”. Would...
