ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Mom Of 11 Goes Viral For Being Pregnant 16 Years Straight

By Tanay Hudson
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JkY6L_0gxoGAt600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lbevB_0gxoGAt600

Source: Witthaya Prasongsin / Getty

A California mother has gone viral after revealing she was pregnant for 16 years straight. Iris Purnell has garnered over six million likes from videos showing off the 11 children she’s birthed in almost two decades. She’s been pregnant every year from 2004 to 2019.

She hasn’t been pregnant in three years and is still getting used to it.

“I’m still adjusting to me not being pregnant,” she captioned one of her TikTok videos.

Purnell said pregnancies are taxing but have changed her for the better.

“Not all my pregnancies were easy,” she told The New York Post. “I had six C-sections… but being pregnant gave me a spiritual elevation. I learned to be patient and to sit still with my body.”

Iris Purnell met her husband Cordell in 2005. When they met, she had a six-month-old son, Malikhi, and he had a six-month-old son named Junior. They went on to get married and welcomed 10 children together, 15-year-old Jahni, 13-year-old Trinity, 11-year-old Messiah, 10-year-old JoJo, nine-year-old Love, eight-year-old Seven, six-year-old Michael, five-year-old Royal, four-year-old Heavenly and three-year-old Hope. Their sons Malikhi and Junior are both 17.

She became a TikTok sensation after sharing a video detailing the years she has been pregnant.

@mrsstorm11

I’m still adjusting to me not being pregnant. #momof12 #fyp #viral #foryou

♬ original sound – Iris Purnell

Since Purnell is a choreographer and Cordell is a dancer, they often share fun videos of the family doing dance routines.

@mrsstorm11

He hyped us up😂😂😂 #fyp #foryou #viral #parentsof12

♬ nolan made this sound – omgsupreme__

@mrsstorm11

What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and Love your family 🤗 #momof12 #viral #foryou #fyp

♬ Sugercaneremixspeedup by kojomiles – CERTIFIED 💦LOVER 👅BOY 😎

Parenthood can be tough but the loving couple find joy in every moment of it. They told the Post that having such a big family “strengthened their relationship and given them increased motivation and energy.” Even with the 11 children she has now, she wouldn’t mind doing it one more time around.

“I would’ve loved to have has one more!” she said.

Comments / 3

sharon
3d ago

Wow! They must have a lot of money to be able to raise that many kids these days. More power to them.

Reply
4
Related
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: [SPOILER] Learns She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 2

MTV said the stars of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant would face big changes this season and they weren’t lying. To start, Madisen Beith and boyfriend Christian finally moved into their own place during the July 26 episode. And while they were excited to be on their own, after living in her parents’ basement for some times, they quickly realized that life is rough. Especially when you have to buy your own groceries and household appliances.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
State
New York State
Daily Mail

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood 'loses custody of son, four,' who will now have to 'move from his mother's Indiana home to California to live with his father'

Amber Portwood has lost custody of her four-year-old son James as her bitter three-year court battle with ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon comes to an end. An Indianapolis judge granted the 32-year-old Teen Mom OG star's ex sole legal and primary physical custody of their child, according to a report by The Sun on Wednesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parenthood#C Sections#The New York Post#Trinity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Pregnant mother and baby died after she was sent to ‘unsuitable ward’

A pregnant woman and her baby died two days apart after she caught Covid and was transferred to an unsuitable ward to treat her illness, an inquest heard.Sumera Haq, 37, was eight months pregnant with her third child when she contracted coronavirus and started suffering severe stomach pain and worsening shortness of breath.She was rushed to Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone, east London, and initially treated on a labour ward.Two days later, on 9 August last year, the primary school teacher was transferred to a medical ward after her respiratory function worsened, but her condition deteriorated and she suffered...
HEALTH
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy