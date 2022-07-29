Lemonade closes on acquisition of insurtech Metromile, promptly lays off about 20% of its staff

techcrunch.com
Related
TechCrunch
Swvl’s $100M acquisition of Smart Bus startup Zeelo is off, amid tech stocks slump
Swvl, an Egyptian-born startup that provides shared transportation services for intercity and intracity trips, had previously gone public (NASDAQ: SWVL) via a SPAC, and had agreed to acquire Zeelo, adding to its recent acquisitions of Viapool and Shotl, as well as the announced acquisitions of Volt Lines and door2door. When...
TechCrunch
Amazon launches same-day delivery from select retail stores, including PacSun and Diesel
Members will also be able to purchase items from Sur La Table and 100% Pure in the coming months, Amazon says. The company plans to expand the offering to additional retailers and cities around the U.S. in the future. Amazon notes that some stores also offer the option to buy...
TechCrunch
Mudafy raises $10M in Founders Fund-led Series A to fix LatAm’s ‘broken’ real estate process
Founded in mid-2019, Mudafy operates with a typical digital brokerage model — aiming to make it easier for people to buy and sell their homes and serve as a “one-stop shop” in the process. The startup — also backed by Y Combinator — touts that its site...
MLS・
TechCrunch
Kenyan logistics startup Sendy cuts 10% of its workforce
In a statement, CEO Mesh Alloys said Sendy made this decision in June in response to the “current realities impacting tech companies globally.” He further stated that it was in July that the company downsized its workforce, “which affected 10% of our headcount.”. Alloys co-founded Sendy in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Emitrr raises $4 million to expand its automation offering for local businesses
Bengaluru-headquartered Chiratae Ventures led Emitrr’s funding round, which also drew participation from Venture Highway, FortyTwo VC and Axilor Ventures. “We essentially are a business text messaging software and an automation software for local businesses in the U.S.,” said Anmol Oberoi, founder of Emitrr, in an interview with TechCrunch.
TechCrunch
Robinhood cuts 23% of staff, CEO Vlad Tenev says, ‘This is on me’
At the time of its last layoffs in late April, it is believed that Robinhood had about 3,100 employees after letting go of around 300 workers. Doing the math, a 23% reduction in staff would amount to about 713 employees affected, leaving roughly 2,400 employees currently employed at the company.
TechCrunch
Kenyan insurtech Lami raises $3.7M seed extension led by Harlem Capital
With its API platform gaining ground in the insurance space, the startup is also planning to provide tech solutions that will digitize agents and brokers too, helping them streamline their operations — to reach a wide customer base and sell online. These plans also include enabling the digitization of traditional insurers as innovation continues to shape the industry.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: SBA startup loans, quarterly board decks, bootstrappers’ delight
San Francisco sits on a peninsula surrounded by chilly water, so when warm summer air rushes in, thick fog obscures the landscape. Some days, the blanket is so thick, visibility is just a few hundred feet. It’s an apt metaphor for the uncertainty plaguing tech companies as we hear about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Why education is key to halting hacks like the $190M Nomad exploit
“The crypto ecosystem is currently in a nascent stage of adoption,” Nick Percoco, chief security officer at Kraken, said to TechCrunch. “Despite the surge of interest over recent years, there is an educational divide that still needs to be bridged for crypto adoption to be truly successful.”. Nomad,...
TechCrunch
Vetted lands $14M for AI that helps shoppers find top products and deals
Kearney describes Vetted’s platform, which launched broadly today, as a “product search engine” for “discovering the brands and products most recommended for your needs. He started the company with Tim Etler and Tom Raleigh after a stint working on “smallsats” (spacecraft about the size of a kitchen fridge) at the NASA Ames Research Center and as a systems engineer at the Australian Department of Defense.
TechCrunch
Uber plans to sell 7.8% stake in Indian food delivery firm Zomato
The ride-hailing giant, which acquired a stake in the Indian firm when it sold its local Uber Eats business to Zomato in early 2021, plans to sell its stake through a block deal of over $350 million, for which it is working with Bank of America Securities, the source said, requesting anonymity as the details are private.
TechCrunch
Identity verification company Youverify extends seed funding to $2.5M as it expands across Africa
For the many startups whose services help keep the operations of financial institutions such as banks and fintechs in check, this period highlights their relevance more than ever. In the latest development, Youverify, a Lagos and San Francisco–based identity verification company helping African banks and startups automate KYC and other compliance procedures, is announcing that it has secured a $1 million seed round extension. The startup raised a $1.5 million round in 2020, bringing its total seed raise to $2.5 million.
TechCrunch
Microsoft puts its RiskIQ acquisition to work
“Our mission is to build a safer world for all — and threat intelligence is [at] the heart of it,” Microsoft’s Vasu Jakkal told me. “If you don’t know what’s happening in the world around you, it’s very hard to understand what to do about it and how to act on it. Microsoft has the largest breadth and depth of threat signals today — we are tracking, as we just announced in our earnings, 43 trillion signals [each day] which we see from identities, from devices, from platforms, from email, collab tools.”
TechCrunch
Sprig raises $30M to help companies gauge users’ reactions to products
Glasgow founded Sprig in 2019. Prior to starting the company, he was an early team member and product manager at website builder Weebly and search app Vurb. While at Weebly, Glasgow says he realized how difficult it was to research across the product development life cycle, especially when timelines are tight and research resources are in high demand.
TechCrunch
Cybrary secures $25M to grow its platform for cybersecurity training
Cybrary was launched in 2015 by co-founders Ralph Sita and Ryan Corey (Hanes joined as CEO a year ago). As Hanes tells it, their mission was to break down barriers to the cybersecurity industry by creating a way for aspiring professionals to enter the field — no matter their background or experience.
TechCrunch
5 tips for scaling your green startup during a funding drought
CB Insights forecasts a roughly 20% drop in total VC investments from Q1 to Q2, leaving ambitious young companies scrambling to fight for scraps. This slump is a particularly unpleasant setback for entrepreneurs hoping to advance climate-focused principles and social change. It’s becoming increasingly difficult for green companies to raise money for large-scale innovative projects, mainly because most investors still associate “having an impact” with high risk.
Motley Fool
Matterport Earnings: What to Watch on Aug. 10
Wall Street expects Q2 revenue to be flat with the year-ago period. Analysts also project the adjusted loss per share will narrow 77%. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Engadget
Amazon's emissions increased dramatically last year despite carbon neutrality goal
Despite the company's commitment to decrease its carbon footprint, Amazon's emissions grew by 18 percent last year, according to the annual sustainability report it released today. While online shopping increased during the pandemic’s second year, the company also rapidly expanded its number of warehousing operations — faster than consumer demand could support. For the entirety of 2021, the company’s activities emitted the equivalent of more than 71.54 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (for comparison, that's one and a half times the amount the U.S. government emitted in 2019.)
TechCrunch
How fintech startups are navigating the extension-round rush
For fintech startups, the downturn is real, and many upstart companies — we learned during our recent fintech investor survey — are looking to avoid de-novo rounds that include a new valuation (no one wants to raise a down round!). Therefore, extension rounds are an attractive option for many founders.
TechCrunch
MarqVision grabs $20M to nab counterfeiters with an AI-powered IP protection platform
MarqVision has built an AI-powered intellectual property (IP) protection platform that monitors both e-commerce marketplaces and digital content, automatically detecting counterfeits and removing them from online sales and distribution. And now, the startup has raised $20 million in Series A funding to continue expanding its platform. The company, based in...
Comments / 0