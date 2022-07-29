Grand Rapids Children's Museum

www.wgvunews.org
School of Rock
Grand Rapids Civic Theatre presents School of Rock. Grand Rapids Civic Theatre opens its 97th season with School of Rock. We discuss the show, including the fact that the kids are really playing rock instruments live on stage. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show,...
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 1-15
It may be the last month of summer for us here in West Michigan, but that doesn't mean the list of fairs and events is any shorter. Just in the next few weeks, there are 22 different fairs and festivals in the West Michigan area, celebrating everything from food, heritage, music, cars, water, surfing, grilling, and so much more.
Grand Rapids Hookah Lounge Closing Due to ‘Harassment’ and ‘Racism’, Owners Say
A hookah bar in Eastown is shutting down and the owners say it's not by choice. Eastown Hookah Lounge in Dispute with City of Grand Rapids. Eastown Hookah Lounge is located at 1522 Wealthy St SE in Grand Rapids. If you've never visited a hookah bar, it's a place where...
National Night Out
Lt. Maureen O'Brien and Julie Niemchick join us to share the details on National Night Out in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids celebrates National Night Out tonight. Lt. Maureen O'Brien and Julie Niemchick join us to share the details. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships...
WWMTCw
DeltaPlex Arena closes its doors after 25 years
WALKER,Mich. — Michiganders are saying goodbye to DeltaPlex arena and concert venue after the arena closed its doors Sunday. DeltaPlex arena in Walker has been home to many West Michigan events over the years since it first opened it's doors back in 1998. COVID Shutdown: Deltaplex owner says it's...
The Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival Parade of Ships
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — After being postponed until 3 p.m., the Parade of Ships at the Coast Guard Festival is underway. Hundreds of onlookers are lined along the water as four coast guard cutters sail into the port of Grand Haven. The four ships that will be involved in...
5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
New, Authentic Mexican Fast Food Restaurant Opens in Grand Rapids Area
Want a quick bite that's not the usual burger and fries? A new, authentic Mexican restaurant serving tacos, chilaquiles, tortas, flautas, birria, and more has come to the Grand Rapids area. Tacon Madre Opens in Wyoming, Michigan. Tacon Madre (which means “mother of all tacos”) is located at 3501 S....
Man who went missing from Grand Rapids area found safe
KENT COUNTY, MI – A 24-year-old man who was initially reported missing from the Grand Rapids area has been found. Tucker Laws has been located and is safe, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday, Aug. 1. It’s unclear where Laws was found. The sheriff’s office...
Muskegon 12-year-old qualifies for world’s largest motocross championship
Some people are built for the track, but with a name like "Ryder Bloomquist" it's obvious he was born for it.
4 Secluded Lake Michigan Beaches For When You Want To Be Alone
OLIVE SHORES -- Ottawa County. Olive Shores is remotely located at 8555 Olive Shores Drive in West Olive, not far off the main drag of Lakeshore Drive just north of Holland, and not too far from Pigeon Lake and Port Sheldon. Like many beachfronts in West Michigan, Olive Shores is...
This Is Who Has The Best French Fries In Kalamazoo
French Fries may be the pinnacle of snack foods. Let's just take a moment to observe how awesome they are. There are so many different kinds that you can find from the shape to the kinds of potatoes used to make them, even to the way that they are made which separates the elite from the mediocre. But where are your go-to spots for the best french fries? There are too many places I've experienced where I thought, "Okay, I need to take about a pound of these home." They really are dangerous.
Lake Michigan Waves Could Reach 7-Feet Tall At Popular Beaches
The National Weather Service issued a Lake Michigan beach-hazards statement.
Criminal trial in Muskegon for Howling Timbers owner begins Monday
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The criminal trial for Brenda Pearson, the owner of a Muskegon's Howling Timbers Animal Sanctuary is set to begin Monday morning. Pearson faces two counts, felony dangerous animal causing serious injury, and misdemeanor violation of the wolf-dog cross act. Pearson has been in and out of...
bridgemi.com
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
Michigan prof who made vulgar video quits, settles for $95K
A Michigan professor who was suspended in January for making a profanity-filled video to welcome students settled his legal dispute with a university by agreeing to accept $95,000. Barry Mehler also agreed to a three-year gag order and retirement. If he criticizes Ferris State University, he could be forced to...
Empty lot near 28th St. to become Biggby Coffee drive-thru
A Grand Rapids lot that has sat empty for decades will soon get a new shot at business.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Fox Motors opens new Subaru facility
An automotive group has a new dealership in West Michigan. Fox Motors last week opened a Subaru flagship facility at 6115 28th St. SE in Forest Hills featuring the newest Subaru design. The new location marks the third facility investment Fox Motors has made in greater Grand Rapids. “We love...
lanthorn.com
GV moves COVID-19 alert level to zero, signaling widespread change for all on-campus protocols
Following two years of stringent safety protocols on the campus of Grand Valley State University aimed at minimizing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, campus authorities have now rescinded restrictions and have moved the university to its lowest alert level. Approaching the fall 2022 semester, the GVSU’s Virus Action Team...
SUV strikes bicyclists on Michigan charity ride, killing 2
Two bicyclists are dead in western Michigan after an SUV driven by a suspected drunken driver struck a group of riders. They were on an endurance ride Saturday for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The vehicle crossed a center line in Ionia County and hit the bicyclists on a rural road. The...
