ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Children's Museum

By Shelley Irwin
wgvunews.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wgvunews.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgvunews.org

School of Rock

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre presents School of Rock. Grand Rapids Civic Theatre opens its 97th season with School of Rock. We discuss the show, including the fact that the kids are really playing rock instruments live on stage. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 1-15

It may be the last month of summer for us here in West Michigan, but that doesn't mean the list of fairs and events is any shorter. Just in the next few weeks, there are 22 different fairs and festivals in the West Michigan area, celebrating everything from food, heritage, music, cars, water, surfing, grilling, and so much more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

National Night Out

Lt. Maureen O'Brien and Julie Niemchick join us to share the details on National Night Out in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids celebrates National Night Out tonight. Lt. Maureen O'Brien and Julie Niemchick join us to share the details. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
WWMTCw

DeltaPlex Arena closes its doors after 25 years

WALKER,Mich. — Michiganders are saying goodbye to DeltaPlex arena and concert venue after the arena closed its doors Sunday. DeltaPlex arena in Walker has been home to many West Michigan events over the years since it first opened it's doors back in 1998. COVID Shutdown: Deltaplex owner says it's...
WALKER, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr
Banana 101.5

4 Secluded Lake Michigan Beaches For When You Want To Be Alone

OLIVE SHORES -- Ottawa County. Olive Shores is remotely located at 8555 Olive Shores Drive in West Olive, not far off the main drag of Lakeshore Drive just north of Holland, and not too far from Pigeon Lake and Port Sheldon. Like many beachfronts in West Michigan, Olive Shores is...
1077 WRKR

This Is Who Has The Best French Fries In Kalamazoo

French Fries may be the pinnacle of snack foods. Let's just take a moment to observe how awesome they are. There are so many different kinds that you can find from the shape to the kinds of potatoes used to make them, even to the way that they are made which separates the elite from the mediocre. But where are your go-to spots for the best french fries? There are too many places I've experienced where I thought, "Okay, I need to take about a pound of these home." They really are dangerous.
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
bridgemi.com

Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?

For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

Michigan prof who made vulgar video quits, settles for $95K

A Michigan professor who was suspended in January for making a profanity-filled video to welcome students settled his legal dispute with a university by agreeing to accept $95,000. Barry Mehler also agreed to a three-year gag order and retirement. If he criticizes Ferris State University, he could be forced to...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Fox Motors opens new Subaru facility

An automotive group has a new dealership in West Michigan. Fox Motors last week opened a Subaru flagship facility at 6115 28th St. SE in Forest Hills featuring the newest Subaru design. The new location marks the third facility investment Fox Motors has made in greater Grand Rapids. “We love...
wgvunews.org

SUV strikes bicyclists on Michigan charity ride, killing 2

Two bicyclists are dead in western Michigan after an SUV driven by a suspected drunken driver struck a group of riders. They were on an endurance ride Saturday for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The vehicle crossed a center line in Ionia County and hit the bicyclists on a rural road. The...
IONIA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy