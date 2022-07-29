ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Doom Spiral: When Your Inner Voice Goes Too Far

By Reviewed by Gary Drevitch
psychologytoday.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 2

Related
Well+Good

How To Deal When a Friend’s Venting Turns Into Full-On Emotional Dumping

There’s a fine line between the kind of sharing that happens in a healthy venting session and the unwelcome over-share of emotional dumping. Of course, you want to support a friend who’s struggling. But while listening to them vent can be productive or even cathartic, constantly being dumped on is more likely to leave you overburdened and overwhelmed. In that state, you could find that you’re, ironically, less capable of helping—all the more reason to proactively address dumping before you become, well, an emotional landfill.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Angry People: An Unexpected Explanation

Being hungry can make you feel more irritable and angrier than you otherwise would. This phenomenon, often referred to as "hanger," can negatively affect your mood and interactions. If left unaddressed, hanger can also have implications for your physical health, such as malnutrition. A driver in the car next to...
HEALTH
Psych Centra

Understanding What Your Emotions Are Trying to Tell You

Understanding emotions can help elevate your relationships and change how you relate to the world. It’s not always easy to recognize a feeling. You might label it anger on the surface, but what is it deep down? Is it frustration, resentment, or maybe annoyance?. Emotions are rarely one-dimensional, and...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Loneliness or Attachment Anxiety: Reasons for Collectors to Collect?

Anthropomorphism is the attribution of human characteristics or behavior to an animal, object, or even a subject seen to be exerting power. One study found that a contributing factor to anthropomorphism is a lack of social connectedness. In another study, subjects induced to feel lonely demonstrated higher rates of anthropomorphism.
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
psychologytoday.com

4 Steps to Living With Less Anxiety and Despair

We are inundated with bad news, but not everything is getting worse. To stave off despair, identify what is getting better and take action in the areas that concern you. Solutionary thinking and action help both you and the world. The bad news keeps coming, seemingly at an ever-increasing rate:...
MENTAL HEALTH
Bella Smith

If Someone Really Loves You

Even though love is an emotion that is widely understood, defining it can be a challenge. The feeling of being in love is something that everyone has experienced at some point in their lives, and everyone believes that it is the best thing that could have happened to them. Nevertheless, what exactly does it mean to “love” another person? A feeling of adoration and respect is all that love is for some people. Others define love as an itense emotional bond that cannot be expressed in words. Other others believe that loving someone is a lifelong adventure that requires a complete sacrifice.
Crystal Jackson

14 Warning Signs of Manipulative Behavior

Relationships are complicated. You take people with individual thoughts, beliefs, backgrounds, and experiences, and you try to form one healthy relationship. Sometimes, we try to form a healthy relationship with unhealthy people and then wonder why breakups and divorce are so common.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiral#Stress#Depression#Working Memory#Self Control Laboratory
ScienceAlert

There Are Two Types of Narcissist, And The Difference Is Critical, Research Shows

In a time when flaunting your best self on social media has become a norm, narcissistic traits seem to be everywhere. In today's slang, off-putting behaviors like entitlement, superiority, and self-congratulating are known as 'flexing'. Such traits might be more common these days, but being narcissistic is still seen as a pathological personality trait, akin to being sadistic, manipulative, or even psychopathic.
MENTAL HEALTH
Bella Smith

It's Not Love

Everyone knows the real meaning of love. But sometimes, we fail to realize that it's not lovePurchased via istockphoto. Do you understand what a trauma bond with someone entails? Most individuals would incorrectly conclude that this entails developing a bond with someone over a common trauma. However, many toxic and abusive relationships have a defining trait called trauma bonding and is related to Psychopathy in Romantic Relationship, reported by Adelle Forth.
Crystal Jackson

17 Warning Signs of Emotional Abuse

I’m sitting in the passenger seat of my car, and he’s driving. Every single word out of his mouth is a gut punch. He’s used the hour drive to enumerate my faults of which there are, apparently, many. It’s character assassination, but I have no words — only shock. This person is supposed to love me. He’s supposed to love me, and he thinks I am, deep down, a terrible person. He hasn’t stopped for a single second outlining all the reasons why.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
PTSD
psychologytoday.com

What It Means to Be Isolated and Lonely

Loneliness and isolation are big problems globally, but especially for those with serious mental illness. First-person accounts highlight the depth and breadth of social disconnection. Those with lived experience are valuable contributors to the discourse on isolation and potential solutions. “I thought that I must be in hell, and that...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

What Is Hate and Where Does It Live in the Brain?

Hate emerges in the presence of moral violations particularly when the targets of hatred are perceived as bad, immoral, and dangerous. A recent fMRI study showed a unique pattern of activity in the brain that has been termed the hate circuit. The hate circuit involves three main brain region: the...
ARISTOTLE
verywellmind.com

How Do I Know If I Have Bipolar Disorder?

If you have symptoms that resemble bipolar disorder, such as intense mood swings, you might be wondering if you have the disorder. Perhaps others have suggested that you have some signs of bipolar disorder. Either way, you want to know whether you could possibly have bipolar disorder, and if so, what might happen next.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

More Trust Leads to More Meaning in Your Life

The basis of mistrust is fear. By addressing fears, one can discover more meaning in life. Eventually, most people reach a point where they need to trust their own intuitive knowing, rather than rely on others' opinions. Mistrust can begin when one tries to control other people and circumstances. The...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Find Deeper Meaning in Your Life

A new study tested if people searching for meaning might be more attracted to performing costly or difficult prosocial behaviors. The results showed that meaning-seeking was clearly associated with the will to improve the well-being of others. Happiness may be the experience of positive emotions and the absence or near...
psychologytoday.com

8 Elements of a Healthy Relationship

Due to their history of normalizing unhealthy behaviors, trauma survivors may struggle to identify what healthy behaviors are in relationships. To those who grew up in families with a lot of conflict or dysfunction, a first experience in a healthy relationship can feel foreign. Because chaos feels normal, healthy relationships...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MedicalXpress

Put down devices, let your mind wander, study suggests

People consistently underestimate how much they would enjoy spending time alone with their own thoughts, without anything to distract them, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. "Humans have a striking ability to immerse themselves in their own thinking," said study lead author Aya Hatano, Ph.D., of Kyoto...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy